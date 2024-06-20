NBA insider provides interesting update on Philadelphia 76ers interest in Paul George

Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Ever since their season ended in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, the Philadelphia 76ers have been linked to big names set to hit NBA free agency.

Front office head Daryl Morey also has not been afraid to pull off blockbuster trades in the past. It has led to widespread speculation that Philadelphia will target a third star to team up with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

This won’t die down any time soon. Philadelphia heads into the summer with a projected $55.51 million in cap room. It’s the second most behind the lowly Detroit Pistons.

One of the players that has been mentioned as a possibility is Los Angeles Clippers star wing Paul George. He has a $48.79 million contract option for next season, one that the nine-time All-Star will decline to hit NBA free agency.

As for Philadelphia, the primary focus has been the wing position. It makes perfect sense that the Sixers would be interested in George.

That might no longer be the case.

“The Philadelphia 76ers’ interest in pursuing Paul George has significantly waned in recent days, and the franchise is expected to be aggressive elsewhere with its salary cap flexibility and draft capital leading into next week’s NBA Draft.” Report from Shams Charania of The Athletic

It could very well be that Morey is looking for a younger option. George turned 34 back in May and has had some injury issues. With Embiid also injury-plagued at times throughout his career, acquiring George on a max contract would come with some risk.

Related: Updated NBA trade rumors

Philadelphia 76ers options following Paul George report

Credit: Michael Laughlin-USA TODAY Sports

There are still a number of directions Philadelphia can go in.

Chicago Bulls wing Zach Lavine and Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat are two options on the trade block. Philadelphia has already been linked to Butler after he played for the team back in 2018-19. Some within the organization believe it was a mistake to let Butler walk to South Beach.

As for NBA free agency, Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson has also been bandied about as a possibility. While he’s coming off a down season and has dealt with multiple serious injuries, Klay would likely be a cheaper option than George in free agency.

We’re sure to hear other names pop up, too. DeMar DeRozan of the aforementioned Bulls might make sense in a sign-and-trade. Other players will become available on the trade block.

But one thing is seemingly clear. Philadelphia has pretty much moved on from acquiring George.

Read more: Philadelphia 76ers news and rumors