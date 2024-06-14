Joel Embiid seemingly recruits Paul George to Philadelphia 76ers on live TV during NBA Finals

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

While he wasn’t able to win MVP again this year, Joel Embiid is one of the best players in the association who has yet to win an NBA Championship. The 30-year-old is at his peak right now, but the five-time All-NBA center knows he won’t be able to maintain this pace forever.

He also realizes that the Philadelphia 76ers need to add more talent to accomplish their goals, but luckily, team president Daryl Morey has put them in a position to do just that this summer, with $55 million in cap space.

Now, the 76ers can afford to sign one of the NBA’s best free agents from a pool that includes Paul George. Oddly enough, Embiid had a chance to make his pitch for the Sixers signing George, with the Clippers All-Star sitting right next to him.

“This offseason we’ll find a way to get better … add some pieces.” Joel Embiid on how Philadelphia 76ers will improve, with Paul George sitting next to him

Joel Embiid side-eyed Paul George when talking about adding players in the offseason 🤣



(ht: @JakeMarc23)



pic.twitter.com/uWIz9sknpN — Jacob Moreno (@jmoreno76ers) June 15, 2024

Naturally, this will only fuel the already strong rumors suggesting the 76ers will heavily pursue a star talent this offseason, with George expected to be at the very top of the list. Meanwhile, if George actually does sign with the 76ers, the ones who lost out will likely call foul and want to see Philadelphia investigated for violating the NBA’s rules against tampering.

Related: Orlando Magic viewed as strong bets to sign an All-Star in NBA free agency