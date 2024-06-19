3 moves Indiana Pacers need to make after Pascal Siakam news

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

We’re not even a full 48 hours into the NBA offseason, and the Indiana Pacers have already made an absolutely huge move.

Fresh off a surprise appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals, Indiana is on the verge of retaining a core player.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report that Indiana will sign All-Star forward Pascal Siakam to a four-year, $189.5 million contract once the NBA free agency moratorium ends on July 6.

Siakam, 30, came over from the Toronto Raptors ahead of the in-season NBA trade deadline. The two-time All-Star proceeded to play at a high level in helping Indiana to its furthest playoff run since back in 2013-14.

Pascal Siakam stats (2023-24): 21.7 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 4.3 APG, 54% shooting, 35% 3-point

By getting this taken care of so early, front office head Kevin Pritchard and the Pacers can focus on other tasks as they attempt to become legitimate NBA title contenders.

Moves the Indiana Pacers should make after re-signing Pascal Siakam

Trade into first round of the NBA Draft: Indiana exhausted its first rounder later this month in the aforementioned Siakam trade. The good news? It still have three second-round selections (36th, 49th and 50th). The Pacers are not going to roster three second-round picks next season. Instead, they should package two of these selections and another future second rounder to move into the first. Virginia forward Ryan Dunn makes sense as a potential target.

Re-sign Obi Toppin: This former New York Knicks lottery pick came out of his shell to an extent with the Pacers last season. The forward averaged 10.3 points and 3.9 rebounds on 57% shooting. He’s still only 26 years old and offers upside. As a restricted free agent, the Pacers should bring him back. That frontcourt depth is needed.

Upgrade at back-up point guard: Despite some struggles in the NBA Playoffs, Tyrese Haliburton is a franchise cornerstone. However, teams need veteran backups at this all-important position. Indiana could even go in the direction of adding someone like future Hall of Famer Chris Paul in a trade. T.J. McConnell and Aaron Nesmith could act as fodder.

