4 reasons why Giannis Antetokounmpo has played his final game with the Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks star and two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a strained left calf in a game against the Boston Celtics back on April 9.

At least initially, concerns were that the Greek Freak suffered some sort of an Achilles’ injury. Luckily, that was not the case.

Unfortunately, a report from NBA insider Shams Charania on Friday indicates that Giannis could miss up to four weeks with the aforementioned injury.

Milwaukee is slated to open the NBA Playoffs with Game 1 of its series against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. While we already know it was a good bet Antetokounmpo would have to sit out that game, this new timeline must give us some pause.

Indiana was not going to be an easy out to begin with. The up-and-coming team is extremely prolific on offense (No. 1 in the league at 123.3 PPG) this past regular season. Missing a 30-point-per-game scorer in this matchup is less-than-ideal.

The backdrop here is a recent report that Giannis could very well request a trade if the Bucks suffer yet another early playoff exit. Remember, they were eliminated in the first round of last season’s NBA Playoffs by an eighth seed in that of the Miami Heat.

The short of it is obvious. Have we seen Antetokounmpo in a Bucks uniform for the final time? Here are four reasons signs are pointing in that direction.

Damian Lillard is unhappy with the Milwaukee Bucks

Bucks general manager Jon Horst acquired Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers ahead of this season to give Giannis another superstar. It was also a way to appease one of the game’s most-important players after an ugly first-round exit.

Things were up-and-down between Dame and Giannis on the court during the regular season. Expectations were not met with just 49 wins. We’re now hearing more about Lillard leading up to the NBA Playoffs. It’s not great.

“If Milwaukee loses, I think you need to consider moving Dame up outta there. I’m not talking about his game. He’s not happy there.” Stephen A. Smith on Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks

Dame’s reported unhappiness coupled with recent indications surrounding Giannis could very well make this a short-lived marriage.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and larger markets

This really has been a talking point throughout Giannis’ 11-year run in Milwaukee. Does he want to play in a larger market?

It stands to reason that this would be the case. We’re talking about a world-wide basketball star. Someone who will want to profit off his likeness in a larger market as his career continues. He’s pretty much tapped out in Milwaukee — a city that is currnetly 38th when it comes to United States’ media markets.

To put this into perspective, Milwaukee sits behind the likes of Hartford and Columbus. Don’t think for a second that this is lost on Giannis and his camp.

Speaking of Giannis Antetokounmpo and media markets …

New York Los Angeles Chicago Philadelphia Dallas

Four of these five largest media markets in the United States also host teams that boast NBA championship potential.

Of course, we’re talking about the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers and Dallas Mavericks. One could even put LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in that category if we’re being nice.

What does this mean? Isn’t it obvious?

Couple potential championship contention with untapped earnings potential off the court, and it’s like a utopia for star players such as Giannis.

Let’s not even stop there.

Boston represents the eighth-largest media market. The San Francisco Bay Area comes in 10th. Right now, the Celtics are considered the odds-on favorites to win the NBA title. Meanwhile, widespread rumors suggest that Giannis would absolutely love to play in the San Francisco Bay Area with one Stephen Curry.

Just some food for thought.

Are the Milwaukee Bucks actual NBA title contenders?

This has to be the overriding thought process when Giannis makes a decision on his future moving forward. Right now, these Bucks don’t look anything like title contenders.

Their first-round exit against Miami last season aside, what we’ve seen from this team in 2023-24 is not ideal.

Former head coach Adrian Griffin was fired just 43 games in his first season in that role, primarily due to a mutiny from the Giannis-led Bucks roster.

Doc Rivers replaced Griffin on the bench. All he did was lead the team to a disaster class of a 17-19 record to close out the regular season.

Outside of Dame and Giannis, we’re talking about a roster filled with role players. Khris Middleton has regressed. Brook Lopez, Malik Beasley, Bobby Portis and Patrick Beverley are all fine players — not needle movers.

Without much ammo to improve this roster, the Bucks appear to be stuck in the NBA’s version of purgatory. And in could mean that Fear the Deer will have to exist without Giannis Antetokounmpo moving forward.

Welcome to the harsh reality of today’s NBA, Bucks fans.