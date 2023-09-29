NBA Finals odds for 2023-2024 NBA season: Who are the favorites to start the new season?

With the 2023-2024 season nearly here, many basketball fans are now wondering about the NBA Finals odds for the upcoming season. Well, look no further because this space will have you covered with the betting odds for all 30 teams. Bookmark the page to stay up to date with the latest odds for the NBA Finals in the spring of 2024.

Related: NBA Power Rankings – A look at every team before the 2023-2024 season

The idea of picking the correct champion out of 30 teams can be challenging but some teams should be cleared out of your mind as they have the proverbial snowball’s chance in Hell. But there are quite a few worth risking your money for.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at the latest NBA Finals odds from DraftKings and analyze three worthwhile bets and one that will be a sure loser.

2023-2024 NBA Finals odds

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Team NBA Finals odds Milwaukee Bucks +390 Denver Nuggets +475 Boston Celtics +500 Phoenix Suns +600 Los Angeles Lakers +1200 Golden State Warriors +1300 Philadelphia 76ers +1500 Los Angeles Clippers +1800 Dallas Mavericks +2200 Miami Heat +2800 Memphis Grizzlies +2800 Cleveland Cavaliers +3000 New Orleans Pelicans +5000 New York Knicks +5000 Sacramento Kings +5500 Brooklyn Nets +7000 Atlanta Hawks +7500 Minnesota Timberwolves +7500 Oklahoma City Thunder +8000 Toronto Raptors +8000 Chicago Bulls +17000 San Antonio Spurs +20000 Portland Trail Blazers +25000 Utah Jazz +25000 Orlando Magic +30000 Indiana Pacers +30000 Houston Rockets +40000 Charlotte Hornets +50000 Detroit Pistons +60000 Washington Wizards +100000

Also Read: Who is the oldest NBA player? (All-time and active)

The current favorite: Milwaukee Bucks (+390)

Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks were shockingly, and embarrassingly eliminated from the 2023 NBA playoffs by the Miami Heat in the first round. After being the top seed in the sport, they were on the wrong end of history by being the second one-seed to fall to an eight. However, fans should expect the Bucks to come back with a vengeance next season.

The main reason is their bold decisions to switch coaches and make a pre-training camp blockbuster trade for superstar point guard Damian Lillard. It is no surprise that the combo of Lillard and incumbent superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo led to a major jump in the odds for Milwaukee.

NBA Championship odds smart risk: Denver Nuggets (+475)

At the end of the 2022-2023 season, two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and his Denver Nuggets teammates delivered on the promise they have long shown and brought the franchise its first NBA title. They were a dominant force throughout the postseason and seemed to only get better in the later rounds.

Related: NBA playoff predictions – Bracket picks & 2024 Finals champion

It is no surprise they are the favorites to repeat in 2024 since all of the key elements for the roster will be back next season. Furthermore, they all now know what it takes to be a world champion and there is a strong chance they are an even better team due to that experience and an even higher level of confidence.

The Darkhorse: Los Angeles Lakers (+1200)

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

One of the interesting darkhorse options among the NBA Finals odds is the Los Angeles Lakers at +1200. The team made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals in 2023 and is likely to be even better in year two for head coach Darvin Ham. Plus, with Lebron James’ title window as small as ever he will be motivated to get one more championship.

Also Read: 50 Best NBA players of 2023 – Find out where Damian Lillard, Jrue Holiday stand

Furthermore, if they can make some roster tweaks and retain young talents like Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura, they can definitely take another step forward to the NBA Finals in 2024 and are strong dark horse contenders.

Pick to avoid: Golden State Warriors (+1300)

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

It is always hard to bet against the Golden State Warriors, but in 2024 it is probably safe to say they won’t win a championship. Sure, many of the same pieces from the team that won it all in 2022 will be there again, but they are all a year older and the team has very limited means to make major changes to the roster.

While they did make one notable switch this summer in shipping out Jordan Poole and adding future Hall-of-Famer Chris Paul, it is a move that strengthens them just on paper. But won’t really bear the sort of long-term fruit come spring that some Warriors fans are hoping for.