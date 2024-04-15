Damian Lillard reportedly unhappy with Milwaukee Bucks: Could he be traded this summer?

Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Eight-time NBA All-Star Damian Lillard just finished up shop in his first season with the Milwaukee Bucks after the guard spent his first 11 years with the Portland Trail Blazers.

It was not a smooth transition for the star guard after spending his entire career in the Pacific Northwest. Teaming up with two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dame was still able to lead the Bucks to a 49-33 record and the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference.

However, we’re now hearing some more on Dame’s situation with the Bucks as they prepare for the first round of the NBA Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers this coming weekend.

Stephen A. Smith of ESPN noted on Monday that Lillard is not happy in Milwaukee.

“If Milwaukee loses, I think you need to consider moving Dame up outta there. … I’m not talking about his game. He’s not happy there.” Report on Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks

Lillard, 33, is under contract through next season at a cost of $48.79 million. If he is not happy in Milwaukee, the team would seriously have to consider moving the future Hall of Famer.

Damian Lillard’s future with the Milwaukee Bucks dependent on NBA Playoff success

That’s pretty much what Smith is pointing at. If the Bucks are unable to advance deep in the NBA Playoffs, moving the star guard could very well be in the cards. He’s unlikely to sign a contract extension with the Bucks during the summer, creating a questionable situation heading into a contract year.

Damian Lillard stats (2023-24): 24.3 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 7.0 APG, 42% shooting, 35% 3-point

Dame is coming off his worst statistical season since all the way back in 2014-15 with the Blazers. The backrop here is a Bucks team that disappointed big time after acquiring Lillard. It led to the team firing Adrian Griffin just 43 games into his first season with the Bucks and replacing him with Doc Rivers.

In turn, Rivers led the Bucks to a mere 17-19 record to close out the regular season. It will lead to a difficult first-round matchup with the high-scoring Indiana Pacers. An early exit could very well be a harbinger of things to come once the summer hits. That’s for sure.