Rival teams linking San Antonio Spurs to All-Star point guard this offseason

It’s just one year into his career, and it’s safe to say Victor Wembanyama is the real deal. The new face of the San Antonio Spurs franchise is fresh off winning Rookie of the Year, but many expect the tall Frenchman to continue his ascension toward becoming one of the best players in basketball.

Yet, while Wembanyama is already a proven talent, the rest of the Spurs roster is in need of a bit of an overhaul. As it’s currently constructed, the Spurs are not a playoff team, even with Gregg Popovich at the helm. This past season’s 22-60 results came as no surprise, but now it’s time to spark their rebuild by adding more talent around ‘The Extraterrestrial.’

But more help could be on the way in San Antonio.

Darius Garland could join San Antonio Spurs this summer

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Woo, the San Antonio Spurs could emerge as a viable candidate to trade for Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star point guard Darius Garland this offseason.

“The Spurs have been exploring all options with their two top-10 picks as they enter a critical offseason. With Victor Wembanyama on a superstar-level trajectory, San Antonio has an opportunity to accelerate its path toward the playoffs, whether that’s via the draft, trades or other means. The biggest roster need is at point guard, and rival teams have connected the Spurs to the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Darius Garland as they work to revamp the team.” ESPN’s Jeremy Woo on San Antonio Spurs’ interest in Darius Garland trade

The 24-year-old has been the subject of trade rumors ever since the season ended, with some reports even suggesting he could demand a ticket out of town if Cleveland commits to a long-term extension with Donovan Mitchell.

Garland is set to enter the second season of a five-year, $197 million contract, where he’s scheduled to make $36.7 million in 2024-25. He would instantly become the highest-paid player on the Spurs’ roster until Wembanyama signs a max extension in 2026.

