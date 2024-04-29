NBA Playoffs: 10 winners and losers from Sunday, including Jalen Brunson

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The first round of the NBA Playoffs continued Sunday night with six teams in action. While only three teams could emerge victorious, which players and coaches were the biggest winners and losers?

Winner: Paul George

Both of the Clippers' stars were on fire in this one. James Harden is getting his credit too, but this section is supposed to be for Paul George. PG-13 somehow made 7-of-10 shots from distance to end with 33 points in a game that L.A. won by just five points. George was also excellent on defense, swiping four steals away from the Mavs in the big win.

Loser: Luka Doncic

While Luka Doncic still got his typical triple-double, he shot just 41% despite taking 24 shots. Doncic still ended up with 29 points, but that pales in comparison to Kyrie Irving's 40-point effort. It will be hard to forget Doncic going 1-for-9 from a distance if the Mavericks end up losing this series.

Winner: James Harden

As good as Paul George was, James Harden was even better. They both scored 33 points, but Harden did so while shooting a blistering 70% from the floor and 80% from 3-point range. He also filled out the stat sheet with seven assists, six rebounds, a steal, and a block to fuel the Clipper to victory.

Loser: Joel Embiid

While Joel Embiid is battling an injury, we didn't see his best performance Sunday. The reigning NBA MVP shot just 36% from the floor while sinking 1-of-6 3-point attempts. Embiid still had a team-high 27 points and 10 rebounds, but the 76ers needed more.

Winner: Jalen Brunson

He even left the game for a few moments due to injury, but when Jalen Brunson was active, he was legendary. The Knicks point guard racked up a new career-high 47 points, yet he still found the time to dish 10 assists. Brunson was the biggest reason the Knicks took a commanding 3-1 series lead.

Loser: Nick Nurse

The 76ers may be the seventh seed to the Knicks' two seed, but New York doesn't have last season's MVP on their side. Yet, Embiid isn't bringing the same intensity. Instead we're seeing Jalen Brunson dominate in the way that Embiid usually does. Nurse has to figure the Knicks out; otherwise he'll be facing a hot seat next season.

Winner: Myles Turner

Myles Turner has stepped up his game during the playoffs, but Sunday's performance was his best yet. Turner led the Pacers with 29 points, but his work from distance was simply unfair, hitting 7-of-9 shots. Turner also racked up nine rebounds and three blocks, erasing all hope for the Bucks.

Loser: Doc Rivers

This isn't what Doc Rivers signed up for. The former NBA Champion head coach has faced plenty of challenges, none bigger than being without Giannis Antetokounmpo. But there's little reason to believe Milwaukee can fight back from a 3-1 series deficit without their stars on the floor. That's not Doc's fault, but another first-round exit won't look good on his record, especially when Milwaukee earned the three seed in the East.

Winner: Anthony Edwards

While Karl-Anthony Towns' efficient 28-point, 10-rebound night deserves recognition (64.7% FG, 66% 3PT), it was Anthony Edwards who sealed the Timberwolves' first sweep in franchise history. Edwards dropped 40 points, draining 7-of-13 3-point shots while pulling down nine rebounds and chipping in six assists in a masterful performance to send the Wolves to the Western Conference Semifinals.

Loser: Bradley Beal

