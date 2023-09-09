Who is the highest-paid WNBA player? How much does the highest-paid WNBA player make? These are only a few of the most common questions for many within the sports community. In fact, the answers might surprise you.

Here are the top 20 highest-paid WNBA players in 2023, sorted in reverse order. Scroll all the way to the bottom for more information on WNBA salaries.

20. Aerial Powers, Minnesota Lynx

Aerial Powers contract: Three years, $588,801

Three years, $588,801 Aerial Powers salary: $196,267

Four WNBA players earn an average salary of $196,267 per year. McBride and Powers are two. New York’s Betnijah Laney and Las Vegas’ Chelsea Gray are the others.

19. Kayla McBride, Minnesota Lynx

Kayla McBride contract: Three years, $588,801

Three years, $588,801 Kayla McBride salary: $196,267

Even though she hasn’t made an All-Star game since 2019, McBride is still an extremely productive player for the Minnesota Lynx. Her presence is felt on both ends of the floor, scoring and swiping steals at a high clip.

18. A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

A’ja Wilson contract: Two years, $400,000

Two years, $400,000 A’ja Wilson salary: $200,000

A two-time WNBA MVP, A’ja Wilson is one of the most recognizable women’s basketball players today. Selecting Wilson No. 1 overall has quickly paid off for the Las Vegas Aces, helping them win the WNBA Championship in 2022. There’s only been one year when Wilson hasn’t been an All-Star.

17. Kelsey Plum, Las Vegas Aces

Kelsey Plum contract: Two years, $400,000

Two years, $400,000 Kelsey Plum salary: $200,000

One of the WNBA’s top scorers, Kelsey Plum is one of the most popular players in the game. She’s earned her status by becoming a WNBA Champion, making two All-Star appearances, and taking home All-Star MVP honors, most recently in 2022.

16. Erica Wheeler, Indiana Fever

Erica Wheeler contract: Two years, $404,308

Two years, $404,308 Erica Wheeler salary: $202,154

An eight-year-pro, Wheeler has spent time with four different organizations after entering the league as an undrafted free agent. She’s not a top scorer, but she clearly has talent. Becoming the first undrafted player to take home All-Star MVP honors, Wheeler has developed into a household name.

15. Kahleah Copper, Chicago Sky

Kahlea Copper contract: Two years, $405,000

Two years, $405,000 Kahlea Copper salary: $205,000

Copper spent her first four seasons as a backup, but once she got her opportunity to start with the Chicago Sky in 2020, she hasn’t looked back. Copper has since become a three-time All-Star and now has one of the top salaries in WNBA.

14. Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty

Sabrina Ionescu contract: Two years, $410,060

Two years, $410,060 Sabrina Ionescue salary: $205,030

The No. 1 overall pick of the 2020 WNBA Draft has quickly taken the league by storm, making a name for herself as one of the greatest shooters in basketball. Ionescu’s performance in the 3-Point Contest alone showed she’s still underpaid.

13. Kelsey Mitchell, Indiana Fever

Kelsey Mitchell contract: Three years, $618,000

Three years, $618,000 Kelsey Mitchell salary: $206,000

Even though the Fever have yet to make the playoffs since she joined the team in 2018, Mitchell has developed into one of the game’s greatest stars today. She’s steadily improved each season and even made an All-Star appearance in 2023.

12. Marina Mabrey, Chicago Sky

Marina Mabrey contract: Three years, $620,000

Three years, $620,000 Marina Mabrey salary: $206,667

Despite entering the WNBA as a second-round pick and playing for four different organizations, Mabrey has become one of the top earners in the sport. Her ability to sink shots from long distance makes her a valuable piece to any team.

11. Brionna Jones, Connecticut Sun

Brionna Jones contract: One year, $208,000

One year, $208,000 Brionna Jones salary: $208,000

Beginning her career by coming off the bench, Brionna Jones has developed into a two-time All-Star with the Sun. Now she’s one of the WNBA’s highest-paid players today.

Ten highest-paid WNBA players today

10. Jonquel Jones, New York Liberty

Jonquel Jones contract: Two years, $416,150

Two years, $416,150 Jonquel Jones salary: $208,075

In 2021, Jonquel Jones won the WNBA MVP award. She was quickly rewarded with a two-year pact that made her one of the highest-paid players in the league. Now with the Liberty, Jones is still among the top earners two years later.

9. Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut Sun

Alyssa Thomas contract: Four years, $836,000

Four years, $836,000 Alyssa Thomas salary: $209,000

Since landing with the Connecticut Sun following a trade involving draft picks, Alyssa Thomas has never had to play for another organization. But seeing as though she’s one of the highest-paid players in the sport, why should she play anywhere else?

8. Natasha Howard, Dallas Wings

Natasha Howard contract: Four years, $898,700

Four years, $898,700 Natasha Howard salary: $224,675

There’s really only one way to describe Natasha Howard, and that’s as a winner. She’s won three WNBA championships, one in Minnesota and two in Seattle. She’s also one of the women’s basketball’s highest-paid athletes.

7. Elena Delle Donne, Washington Mystics

Elena Delle Donne contract: Four years, $899,480

Four years, $899,480 Elena Delle Donne salary: $224,870

Seeing Delle Donne, a two-time WNBA MVP on a list of highest-paid women’s basketball players shouldn’t shock anyone. She’s been one of the most consistent hoopers in the league since becoming the second overall pick in 2013.

6. DeWanna Bonner, Connecticut Sun

DeWanna Bonner contract: Four years, $899,480

Four years, $899,480 DeWanna Bonner salary: $224,870

Bonner was one of three players who agreed to a then-record-breaking $899K contract in 2022, with Delle Donne being the other. But Bonner’s since made two All-Star games, showing she’s been well worth the investment.

5. Skylar Diggins-Smith, Phoenix Mercury

Skylar Diggins-Smith contract: Four years, $899,480

Four years, $899,480 Skylar Diggins-Smith salary: $224,870

Signed to the richest deal in WNBA history back in 2020, Diggins-Smith is no longer the highest-paid player in women’s basketball. But the six-time All-Star is still playing at a high level and could likely land another huge contract soon enough.

4. Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm

Jewell Loyd contract: Two years, $463,000

Two years, $463,000 Jewell Loyd salary: $234,936

The No. 1 overall pick of the 2015 WNBA Draft has since become a two-time champion with the Seattle Storm. Loyd is one of the league’s best scorers and, as you can see, one of the WNBA’s top earners in 2023. Loyd recently signed a two-year supermax agreement keeping her in Seattle through 2025.

3. Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury

Diana Taurasi contract: Two years, $469,872

Two years, $469,872 Diana Taurasi salary: $234,936

On track for the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, Taurasi’s career accomplishments alone should earn her a place near the top of any highest-paid players list. A ten-time All-Star, it’s no surprise to see the Phoenix Mercury’s most loyal athlete as one of the WNBA’s top earners.

2. Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas Wings

Arike Ogunbowale contract: Three years, $725,952

Three years, $725,952 Arike Ogunbowale salary: $241,984

A three-time All-Star, not only is Ogunbowale one of the most well-known stars in the league, she’s also the WNBA’s second-highest-paid player. Still just 26, she’s on track to remain on this list for several years to come.

1. Jackie Young, Las Vegas Aces (highest-paid WNBA player)

Jackie Young contract: Two years, $504,900

Two years, $504,900 Jackie Young salary: $252,450 per year

Not only is she the league’s top earner in WNBA, Young is the highest-paid WNBA player ever. But after helping the Las Vegas Aces win the WNBA Finals in 2020, who’s to say she’s not worth every penny and then some?

Brittney Griner net worth

Brittney Griner contract: One year, $165,100

One year, $165,100 Brittney Griner salary: $165,100

$165,100 Brittney Griner net worth: $5 million

Brittney Griner is far from being the WNBA’s highest-paid player. Despite being well-known on and off the court, she ranks 35th in the league in earnings this season. However, Griner’s five million dollar net worth indicates she’s still done quite well for herself.

WNBA salaries

As of 2023, the average WNBA salary is $147,745. The most a WNBA player can earn is $234,936 for one season. The WNBA league minimum is $74,000.

But WNBA salaries have slowly been on the rise. In 2022 the max salary was $228,094. In 2021, the max was $190,550. A new collective bargaining agreement in January 2020 helped boost WNBA salaries, where each max and supermax player will receive an annual salary bump of three percent.

WNBA salary vs. NBA

The salary cap for an entire WNBA team is $1,420,500. This is spread between 11 or 12 players and is considerably less than the average NBA salary, which is $9.5 million per player. Meanwhile, the NBA salary cap for each team is $136.021 million.