Taylor Swift hanging out with Travis Kelce’s mom in Kansas City Chiefs suite

Back in July, Kansas City Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce tried to ask for Taylor Swift’s number before one of the music icon’s concerts. Kelce’s advances were rejected at the time, but it seems the two-time Super Bowl winner has since gotten his wish, building a relationship with Swift.

Earlier in the week Kelce addressed the rumors, but on Sunday, those rumors could no longer be ignored.

Before the Chiefs’ Week 3 matchup with the Chicago Bears could begin, cameras showed Swift hanging out with Donna Kelce, Travis’s mom.

Taylor Swift at Arrowhead, sitting with Travis Kelce’s mom: pic.twitter.com/QXLZctwdB7 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 24, 2023 Later on when Kelce caught his first pass, cameras quickly panned to Swift who was celebrating in the Kelce family suite. As to what this means for the potential power couple? Who knows, but with Swift on their side, what will Kelce and the Chiefs be able to accomplish next?

