Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce addresses Taylor Swift dating rumors

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is used to generating headlines on the field as one of the best players in the NFL. Now, the All-Pro offensive weapon is getting accustomed to new kinds of attention following the Taylor Swift rumors.

Around the time Kansas City was beginning its season, reports emerged that Kelce and Swift began seeing each other. With Swifties looking to discover who the 33-year-old was dating, rumors emerged that the two had been talking and might even be dating.

Travis Kelce career stats: 818 receptions, 10,370 receiving yards, 70 touchdowns in 145 games

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, brother of Travis and co-host on the New Heights podcast, first addressed the rumors following the team’s victory on Thursday Night Football over the Minnesota Vikings.

“It’s hard to answer. Because I don’t really know a lot about what’s happening in Travis’ love life, and I try to like, keep…his business kind of his business and stay out of that world…But having said that, man, I think he’s doing great, and I think it’s all 100% true.” Jason Kelce on whether or not Travis Kelce is dating Taylor Swift

While Jason’s confirmation of his brother being involved with Swift was ultimately him messing with his brother, the rumors ramped up. Finally, Travis provided some insight into his current relationship with Swift during an appearance on ESPN’s The Pat McAfee Show.

Travis Kelce contract: $11.25 million salary in 2023, $12 million salary in 2024, $16.25 million salary in 2o25, 2026 free agent

“I threw the ball in her court and told her, ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit.’ We’ll see what happens in the near future.” Travis Kelce on whether or not he’s dating Taylor Swift

The Messenger first reported on the potential relationship between Kelce and Swift, suggesting the two have been “quietly hanging out” for weeks. However, representatives for both celebrities have not responded to any of the rumors.

Swift’s “The Eras Tour” has upcoming tour dates at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Florida (Oct. 18-20), the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana (Oct. 25-27) and Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana (Nov. 1-3).

Meanwhile, the Chiefs will be playing at home against the Denver Broncos on Thursday, Oct. 12 with 10 days off before their next home game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Oct. 22. Based on the schedule, there could be an opportunity for Kelce to attend Swift’s concert in Miami without missing any practices.