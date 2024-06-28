NFL teams ‘scared to death’ to face one first-round rookie

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 NFL Draft class features a lot of talent. While we have no clue which players will develop into stars, and which prospects will earn the ‘bust’ label, with six first-round quarterbacks, excitement surrounding the rookie class is at an all-time high.

Sure, not all first-round QBs will play right away. There are still questions about whether Drake Maye, J.J. McCarthy, or Bo Nix will immediately earn the starting role, and Michael Penix Jr. is very unlikely to see the field in his first season, barring injury.

However, Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels are fully expected to claim the starting role with the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders. Williams was the No. 1 pick. He’s been hyped up as a future star for several years now, but he’s not the one that NFL teams are scared to face.

Instead, it’s the No. 2 overall pick causing anxiety before we’ve even seen him take his first official NFL snaps.

“I’ve had multiple people this week bring up, unprompted, ‘I’m kind of scared to death of what Washington could be with Jayden Daniels. Because he’s got the high-end running ability like some of these other quarterbacks we’ve seen come in, but he is more advanced as a passer.” “It was brought up to me the comp with Lamar Jackson. Maybe not quite as good of a runner as Jackson was — but good enough — but a better passer at this stage of his career than Jackson was. Really, the offensive line is the one thing that could be holding back Washington’s offense because they have a lot of skill to go along with Daniels.” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Jayden Daniels

A Heisman winner, it’s not surprising to hear other teams are afraid to see what the former LSU superstar is capable of. It’s why Washington made him the second pick in April’s draft.

No one knows how quickly or if he’ll even reach his full potential at all, but all the traits are there for Daniels to become one of the most lethal playmakers in the NFL. We’ll see how quickly the 23-year-old can catch up to speed in the pros.

In my talks with teams this summer, multiple people around league, unprompted, brought up Jayden Daniels – and what he can be in Washington. Here’s why: pic.twitter.com/Bdqd8gdUYx — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) June 28, 2024

