NFL exec trashes Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen: ‘One of the most overrated players in the NFL’

Credit: Jamie Germano / USA TODAY NETWORK

While many executives around the NFL believe Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is among the very best in the league, one of them claims he is one of the most “overrated” players in the game.

The Buffalo Bills are just days away from opening up training camp for a pivotal season in the regime of head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane. Not at least reaching the AFC Conference Championship game this season likely will lead to both being dismissed from their roles.

Also Read: Where does Buffalo Bill star Josh Allen land in our latest NFL QB rankings?

However, there is also a great deal of pressure on starting QB Josh Allen. The two-time Pro Bowler is one of the most exciting players in the game, however, when it comes to the playoffs, he has advanced his team passed the Divisional Round once in five straight trips to the postseason.

While he has earned MVP votes in recent years he has had many detractors of his playing style as well. And one of those critics let loose in a Monday ESPN poll of NFL execs on the 10 best QBs in the games today.

Josh Allen stats (2023): 4,306 passing yards, 524 rushing yards, 44 total touchdowns, 18 interceptions, 92.2 rating

Credit: Jamie Germano/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

“One of the more overrated players in the NFL,” a veteran executive told the outlet. “Immense talent but he makes a lot of mistakes. He’s underdeveloped at winning at the line of scrimmage, tends to lock on to targets, more of a thrower than precision passer, forces throws into traffic.”

A rival executive delivered mixed reviews of the 28-year-old face of the Buffalo Bills franchise.

“He leaves you wanting more a little bit,” the exec said. “But if you’re picking who you want to have to lead your team, he’s going to be second or third for most people. The ceiling is still really high. And I don’t really feel he was the reason the Bills haven’t been able to finish.”

Also Read: Where does the Buffalo Bills offense land in your pre-training camp NFL offense rankings?

It wasn’t all bad, however, as one “high-ranking NFL official” told ESPN that during Allen’s career they “saw a quarterback who is consistently a high performer who elevates his team at every chance.”

Buffalo Bills training camp for the 2024 NFL season officially opens on July 24.