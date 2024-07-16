San Francisco 49ers star was ‘hurt’ by team’s offseason tactics, adding more drama to the mix

The defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers are set to open training camp later this month afte a drama-filled offseason in Northern California.

Most of that drama had to do with star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and his contract situation. He held out from mandatory minicamp and will likely holdout from training camp.

We now have more information about another star 49ers player that was not happy about their tactics after February’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

San Francisco 49ers Pro Bowl fullback Kyle Juszczyk hurt by team asking him to take pay cut

“Honestly, it hurt when John (Lynch) came to me and asked,” Juszczyk said, per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. “I wasn’t necessarily expecting it. It kind of hurts your ego and hurts your heart a little bit.”

Back in March, Juszczyk and the 49ers agreed to a new deal that saved them $1.8 million against the 2024 NFL salary cap. This came after rumors that San Francisco might release the fullback.

The Harvard grad has earned eight Pro Bowls since being a fourth-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens back in 2013. That includes earning a Pro Bowl nod all seven seasons in San Francisco. He’s obviously important to their success on offense.