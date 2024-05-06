New York Mets reportedly missed out on Yoshinobu Yamamoto signing for one reason

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets focused their attention in MLB free agency this offseason on Yoshinobu Yamamoto, getting into a bidding war to make him one of the highest-paid MLB players. Months after losing out on him to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the reasoning behind New York being runner-up seems to be known.

After whiffing on Yamamoto, the most coveted starting pitcher available over the winter, the Mets front office took a cautious approach to free agency and only made small additions to the roster. It proved to be a blow for fans who were hoping New York would head into the 2024 season with a new, young face of the rotation.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto contract: $5 million salary in 2024, $12 million salary in 2025, $26 million salary in 2027-’29, player opt-out after 2029 season

However, losing Yamamoto to the Dodgers might’ve been out of the club’s control. Even if ownership was willing to match any offer Los Angeles made, the Dodgers’ advantage seems to have made a huge impact on Yamamoto’s decision.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Yamamoto would’ve signed with the Mets this offseason had the Dodgers not signed Ohtani. Sources close to the process say it was Ohtani’s deal with Los Angeles and his role in recruiting Yamamoto to the Dodgers that swung the decision.

The combination of Ohtani’s recruiting and a 12-year, $325 million contract ultimately kept Yamamoto away from New York. While the 25-year-old rookie pitcher struggled in his MLB debut – 5 runs and 5 base runners allowed in 1 innings – he’s since been dominant on the mount (1.64 ERA) over his last 6 starts.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto stats: 2.91 ERA, 11.12 K/9, 2.12 BB/9, 30% K-rate, .221 BAA, 1.09 WHIP

Yamamoto would’ve been a phenomenal addition for a Mets starting rotation that entered MLB games today ranked 22nd in quality starts (nine) recorded. Fortunately for baseball fans in New York, the club is widely expected to use the money it saved this winter to pursue Juan Soto in free agency next offseason.