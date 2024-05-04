MLB insider reveals odds of New York Mets making Pete Alonso trade this summer

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets were surprise sellers at the MLB trade deadline in 2023, parting ways with Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander while also pursuing a Pete Alonso trade. Fast forward to 2024 and Alonso’s name has again popped up in MLB trade rumors.

New York declined to extend Alonso’s contract this past offseason, instead just agreeing to a $20.5 million salary for the 2024 season and avoiding arbitration. Even after the agreement was made, Mets’ officials and MLB rumors suggested the All-Star slugger might not have a long-term future with New York.

Pete Alonso stats (ESPN): .220/.307/.447, .754 OPS, 8 home runs, 16 RBI, 28-13 K-BB

While Alonso is well-liked in the locker room and beloved by the fan base, he will be heading into his age-30 season next winter. Furthermore, the Mets have already been tied to a potential pursuit of outfielder Juan Soto in MLB free agency, which would presumably take the club out of a bidding war for Alonso.

With many not expecting New York to re-sign Alonso, instead letting him test the open market, trading the three-time All-Star selection would make sense. While a final decision will ultimately come down to where the team is in the MLB standings, there does seem to be a fairly clear answer right now.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Alonso “isn’t too likely to be traded” this summer by the Mets. While New York might at least listen to offers, the general belief around the league seems to be that Alonso won’t be moved at the MLB trade deadline.

A lot can certainly change between now and the MLB trade deadline on July 30. The Mets could fall out of playoff contention or simply determine that flipping Alonso for a prospect this summer is better than receiving a compensation pick in the MLB Draft.

However, considering Alonso would still be owed roughly $10 million in salary for the second half of the season and he brings negative defensive value as a first baseman with only a .316 OBP over the last two seasons, it’s possible the return would be low enough that New York just keeps him for the rest of the year.