Longest MLB hitting streaks ever: 2021 to baseball history

What is the longest MLB hitting streak ever? New York Yankees legend Joe DiMaggio is famous for his 56-game stretch, arguably one of the most unbreakable records in sports. But there’s a lot of history in the longest MLB hitting streaks, too.

DiMaggio, one of the greatest MLB players ever, set the record for the longest hitting streak in MLB back in 1941 and it remains to this day. The Hall of Famer’s place in the record books is easy knowledge for many baseball fans. However, there’s a lot more to talk about with the all-time hitting streaks than just one player.

Before we dive in, it’s important to note what counts as a hitting streak. If a player goes 15 consecutive games without a hit and then sits out a game, his streak will be active the next time he steps into the batter’s box.

Additionally, per the MLB rulebook, a consecutive game hitting streak won’t end if the batter walks, is a hit batsman or reaches as the result of a defensive interference or moves a runner over on a sacrifice bunt. Any other outcome, the hitting streak ends.

Let’s live into the longest MLB hitting streaks ever, during the 2021 season and since 2000.

What is the longest hitting streak in MLB history?

56 games – Joe DiMaggio, New York Yankees (1941)

Joe DiMaggio hit streak start: May 15, 1941

May 15, 1941 Joe DiMaggio hit streak end: July 17, 1941

Facing the Chicago White Sox on May 15, 1941, Joe DiMaggio lined an RBI single in the bottom of the 1st inning. What seemed like an ordinary moment turned out to be the start of the MLB hitting streak record. DiMaggio became the first and only player with a 50-game hit streak on July 11, 1941. The 56-game MLB hitting streak record stands to this day, with DiMaggio boasting .408 batting average during the stretch.

45 games – Willie Keeler, Baltimore Orioles (1896-’97)

Streak ends: June 19, 1897

Willie Keeler held the record for the longest MLB hitting streak ever for more than 40 years. The Hall of Fame outfielder While he lost the all-time record, Keeler still holds the mark for the longest hitting streak in NL history.

44 games – Pete Rose, Cincinnati Reds (1978)

Pete Rose hitting streak ends: August 1, 1978

It should come as no surprise that Pete Rose, the all-time hit king, boasts one of the longest MLB hitting streaks ever. Rose’s stretch of excellence began on June 14, 1978 and stretched across nearly two full months. While it all ended on a game-ending strikeout, the fans in attendance showered him with cheers and appreciation for his remarkable feat.

42 games – Bill Dahlen, Chicago Cubs (1894)

Hitting streak ends: August 7, 1894

A single game prevented Bill Dahlen from setting a record that would make DiMaggio’s mark look pedestrian. Dahlen entered a meeting with the Cincinnati Reds carrying a 42-game hit streak, only to see it snapped after an 0-for-6 day at the plate. Incredibly, he responded to it with a 28-game hitting streak. Just think, if not for that one game, Dahlen goes 71 consecutive games with a base hit.

41 games – George Sisler, St. Louis Browns (1922)

Hitting streak ends: September 18, 1922

George Sisler might not have the longest hitting streak in MLB history. However, he is one of just six players with a 40-game hitting streak and one of only two players (Ty Cobb) with multiple 30-game hitting streaks. Sisler posted a 35-game hitting streak across the 1924-’25 season with St. Louis.

40 games – Ty Cobb, Detroit Tigers (1911)

Hitting streak ends: July 4, 1911

While the 4th of July is typically a time for everyone to celebrate, Detroit Tigers legend Ty Cobb might have been in a sour mood in 1911. Facing the Chicago White Sox, Cobb failed to record a base hit and saw his 40-game streak come to an end. Six years later, Cobb put together a 35-game hitting streak.

Longest MLB hitting streak in 2021 season

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the modern era of baseball isn’t coming close to the longest MLB hitting streaks ever. No player cracked the 30-game marker in 2021, but Los Angeles Angels hitter David Fletcher came close.

David Fletcher hit streak: 26 games

On June 13, 2021, Fletched finished with two hits in a win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. It proved to be the starting point of a 26-game hit streak, stretching to July 17. Unfortunately, Fletcher failed to record a hit across 5 at-bats against the Seattle Mariners. Still, it was the longest hitting streak in MLB across the 2021 season. Fletcher’s 26-game streak was the longest in MLB since Whit Merrifield (31, 2018-’19 seasons).

Longest MLB hitting streaks last season

Nick Castellanos, Cincinnati Reds – 21 games

Cedric Mullins, Baltimore Orioles – 20 games

Trea Turner, Los Angeles Dodgers – 19 games

Yoan Moncada, Chicago White Sox – 19 games

Raimel Tapia, Colorado Rockies – 18 games

Jose Altuve, Houston Astros – 17 games

Tyler Naquin, Cincinnati Reds – 17 games

Austin Hays, Baltimore Orioles – 17 games

Tim Anderson, Chicago White Sox – 16 games

Matt Chapman, Oakland Athletics – 16 games

Trea Turner, Los Angeles Dodgers – 16 games

Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals – 16 games

What is the longest hitting streak in MLB since 2000?

Incredibly, two of the longest MLB hitting streaks over the past two decades were achieved by two teammates. Chase Utley and Jimmy Rollins are two of the Philadelphia Phillies’ all-time greats. They also shared their historic moments together.

Jimmy Rollins hit streak: 38 games

Rollins started his hit streak on Aug. 23, 2005, carrying it over into the 2006 MLB season. While it came to an end on April 5, 2006, the All-Star shortstop still slashed .379/.437/.609 during that stretch.

Perhaps Rollins inspired Utley. Because months later, we saw the Phillies’ second baseman begin one of the longest MLB hitting streaks ever. It all began on June 23, the start of a 35-game hitting streak that wasn’t snapped until Aug. 3.

