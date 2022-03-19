MLB power rankings: Previewing 2022 MLB season

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Who will win the World Series in 2022? Our MLB power rankings take a look at every team, from the best to the worst, before the upcoming 2022 season.

The MLB lockout pushed the offseason backy by three months, meaning some of the top MLB free agents are still available. With several clubs planning to trim payroll, we could also see marquee players moved before Opening Gay.

While Opening Day 2022 is closing in, we’re still preparing for a lot of shakeup across the league. There are clear tiers of contenders and rebuilders, with some surprises mixed into the bunch.

Related: 2022 MLB season FAQ

We’ll update our MLB power rankings after every big move. With that in mind, let’s examine where each team stands.

Related: The Most Wanted Baseball Cards 1990s – Includes Hoffman And Jeter.

30. Pittsburgh Pirates

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Pirates, at least two years away from any shot of competing, must decide what they’ll do with Bryan Reynolds this offseason. The All-Star outfielder (.912 OPS in 2021) is likely at his peak value and trading him, along with Colin Moran, might be best for a rebuild in its early stages.

29. Baltimore Orioles

Baltimore Orioles’ No. 1 overall pick Adley Rutschman eyes the bases during his Delmarva Shorebirds’ debut on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019.Adley 6

The only thing the Baltimore Orioles should care about in 2022 is top prospect Adley Rutschman. He should be ready for the show by June 2022 and putting him into a lineup with Trey Mancini, Cedric Mullins and Austin Hays is at least reason for some hope in Baltimore.

28. Arizona Diamondbacks

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks should be excited about Daulton Varsho, who boasts the ability to play in the outfield or at catcher and his bat plays nicely anywhere. There’s also reason for excitement with the upcoming prospects, with some nearing the majors. But we’ll be watching Arizona to see if it trades Carson Kelly or Ketel Marte this offseason.

27. Cincinnati Reds (23)

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Reds announced they will shed payroll this offseason and they followed through with it. Sonny Gray, Eugenio Suarez, Jesse Winker and Wade Miley are all gone. Like it or not, this is going to be one of the worst MLB teams in 2022. Based on decisions made by ownership, they seem fine with it as long as payroll is low.

26. Oakland Athletics (Previously: 15)

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Bassitt, Matt Chapman and Matt Olson are already gone. Before long, Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas will also be traded. The Oakland Athletics are tearing things down with owner John Fisher seemingly uninterested in funding a contender. Maybe things will change if the team moves to Las Vegas, history says otherwise. Either way, baseball fans in Oakland are getting mistreated.

25. Colorado Rockies

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

On the one hand, it’s nice to see a team projected to finish near the bottom of the standings using its money. However, the Colorado Rockies massively overpaid for Kris Bryant. Adding an aging bat that is in decline doesn’t fix most of the team’s issues.

24. Chicago Cubs (28)



Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

We’ll give credit to the Chicago Cubs for making a few moves to be a little competitive in 2022. Seiya Suzuki is an exciting addition and the Cubs have strengthened their starting rotation. With that said, this team still isn’t close to contending.

23. Washington Nationals

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Juan Soto is going to make an incredible case for NL MVP and recognition as the best player in MLB in 2022. Unfortunately, there isn’t enough talent surrounding him for the Washington Nationals to do much better than this. Josiah Gray, Keibert Ruiz and Carter Kieboom will show flashes, but the Nats are destined for a sub-.500 record even after the Nelson Cruz signing.

MLB power rankings: Intrigue, questions for teams in 2022

22. Kansas City Royals

Kansas City Royals Bobby Witt Jr., rounds the bases on an error, inside the park home run, which was misplayed by Cincinnati Reds left fielder Errol Robinson in the eighth inning of the MLB Cactus League Spring Training game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Kansas City Royals at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz., on Thursday, March 4, 2021. The Royals won 5-3 in a nine-inning game.Kansas City Royals At Cincinnati Reds Spring Training

The presence of top prospect Bobby Witt Jr. makes the 2021-’22 MLB offseason interesting for the Kansas City Royals. Suddenly, All-Star infielder Whit Merrifield becomes available and moving him could help Kansas City net more of the pitching it needs. One thing is for certain, Witt Jr. will be the favorite for Rookie of the Year in 2022.

21. Texas Rangers (22)

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Rangers vowed to spend money this offseason and they delivered before the calendar even flipped to December. Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, Jon Gray and Kole Calhoun, $561 million committed to four players in 24 hours. It sends them skyrocketing up the MLB power rankings, but the rotation, bullpen and infield still needs a lot of work.

20. Miami Marlins

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

A majority of MLB teams, including World Series contenders, would love to have the Miami Marlins rotation. Keep in mind, this doesn’t even include top pitching prospects like Max Meyer and Sixto Sanchez. Miami needs to use its wealth of arms to acquire impact hitters, the lineup desperately needs it.

2022 MLB power rankings: Looming decisions impact team futures

19. Cleveland Guardians

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Injuries decimated the Cleveland Guardians rotation in 2021. But if Shane Bieber, Zach Plesac, Aaron Civale and Triston McKenzie can stay healthy, Cleveland becomes a playoff threat once again. The team’s ceiling would be even higher if the front office operated with a bigger payroll, but at least the Guardians will be more fun to watch next season.

Related: 4 ideal Jose Ramirez trade packages

18. Detroit Tigers

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Tigers young rotation trio (Casey Mize, Tarik Skubal and Matt Manning) provide excellent building blocks for the 2022 MLB season. Detroit will also likely promote Spencer Torkelson before long, strengthening this lineup. Adding Eduardo Rodriguez strengthens this promising rotation even further and now this pitching staff has the shortstop wizard, Javier Báez helping out behind them. A great offseason for Detroit and more moves are coming, we hope.

17. Minnesota Twins

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Pretty much everything that could go wrong for the Minnesota Twins did in 2021. Fortunately, they’ll get a healthy Alex Kiriloff, Trevor Larnach, Byron Buxton and Jorge Polanco in 2022. Minnesota traded Josh Donaldson so it could make a big splash, enter Carlos Correa. A significant addition both defensively and for the lineup, this team will be better than we saw in 2021. If Minnesota can pull off a trade for Frankie Montas or Sean Manaea, it can move up even higher in the 2022 MLB power rankings.

16. Seattle Mariners

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

It’s fair to say the Seattle Mariners record in 2021 (90-72) was likely a fluke, considering the (-51) run differential. But the Mariners are clearly ahead of schedule in their rebuild and it’s evident the organization wants to add more impact, young talent via free agency or trade. With an aggressive front office, Seattle can replace the A’s as a perennial playoff contender and a thorn in the Houston Astros’ side.

15. Los Angeles Angels

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Getting Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon back, plus a full season of Jared Walsh and Jo Adell, means great things for the Los Angels Angels lineup. Of course, this team also boasts a star like we’ve never seen in Shohei Ohtani. But the Angels pitching, outside of Ohtani, can’t be trusted. There is a ton of risk with the Noah Syndergaard contract, but the potential reward is undeniable. With that said, more starting pitching is needed.

14. Philadelphia Phillies (20)

Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

There is a lot to like about the 2022 Philadelphia Phillies. By signing Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos, fans can feel confident the Phillies will be among the leaders in RBI and home runs. Philly’s rotation is also strong, capable of competing with the best NL teams. All of that makes the Phillies a fringe playoff team. However, a shaky bullpen and the organization’s disinterest in defense are concerns.

Offseason MLB power rankings: Flawed playoff contenders

13. St. Louis Cardinals

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Getting Jack Flaherty back in 2022 is huge for the St. Louis Cardinals. While Adam Wainwright pitched like a Cy Young candidate, it’s unlikely we see the 40-year-old repeat that success. Moving him into the No. 2 starter role with Flaherty the ace and Miles Mikolas as the No. 3 helps round out this team nicely. Let’s see if the Cardinals can improve their lineup, which would earn a bump up the offseason MLB power rankings.

12. San Diego Padres

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Landing Bob Melvin is huge for the San Diego Padres. There was never a question about the team’s collection of talent, but the Padres lacked the leadership and management to handle issues that arose. With one of the best managers in MLB and a full offseason to address needs, the Padres could be a 2022 World Series contender. Unfortunately, things are off to a rough start with the Fernando Tatis injury.

11. Boston Red Sox

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox must find pitching this offseason. A thin starting rotation and some questions in the bullpen proved costly in October, but executive Chaim Bloom will have the resources to fix that this winter. If he accomplished his goals, Boston can be the best team in the American League. As of now, though, we’re prepared to knock Boston down if a big move isn’t coming.

10. San Francisco Giants

Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The Buster Posey retirement makes the offseason more complicated for the San Francisco Giants. Joey Bart suddenly needs to be ready for an everyday role for a team that will see more than half of its rotation hit the open market. San Francisco boasts one of the best front offices in MLB and it will be aggressive in free agency, the Carlos Rodón deals proves that. While we love the addition, some holes in the lineup prevent SF from being higher in our spring training MLB power rankings.

Related: Hungry for more MLB news? Tap here for the hottest headlines breaking right now.

9. Tampa Bay Rays

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Wander Franco is going to be at the front of a discussion for an AL MVP before long, maybe by 2023. He figures to take a huge step forward next year, helping solidify one of the best lineups in MLB. But until the Tampa Bay Rays display a willingness to spend significant money, outside of Franco’s contract, it’s hard to see this team winning a World Series.

8. New York Yankees

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The decision to keep skipper Aaron Boone isn’t all that surprising, given the risk that comes by hiring an unknown manager to replace him. We have no doubt the New York Yankees have the talent to reach the MLB postseason next year, but we haven’t seen them deliver in October. Pair the uncertainty surrounding whether or not unvaccinated players can take the field in New York and the emptiness at catcher, we’re not ready to put the Yankees higher.

MLB power rankings: Best teams in MLB

7. New York Mets

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Steve Cohen vowed that money would be no object and he would do whatever it takes to field a World Series contender. He is proving it. Max Scherzer creates a 1-2 rotation punch that no one in baseball can match. Beyond pairing the best starting pitchers in MLB, the Mets strengthened their defense and lineup by adding Starling Marte, Eduardo Escobar and Mark Canha. With Bassitt now joining the Mets’ rotation, we’re even higher on this club.

6. Houston Astros

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Correa isn’t coming back and that creates a massive void in the Houston Astros lineup and infield. The starting rotation remains outstanding and the batting order should still produce plenty of runs, but Correa’s departure moves Houston down a few spots in our MLB power rankings.

5. Milwaukee Brewers

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Brewers are viewed in a similar light as the Yankees, at some point we need to see them come through in playoff moments. But a majority of this roster, including an outstanding starting rotation and bullpen is returning next season. Given the Brewers’ payroll is reasonable, there’s also room to add more talent.

4. Chicago White Sox (2)

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

If Eloy Jiménez, Luis Robert, Yasmani Grandal and José Abreu stay healthy in 2022, along with progression from Andrew Vaughn, the Chicago White Sox could post the best MLB record in 2022. The bullpen looks outstanding, too. We just need to see the White Sox land another starter, perhaps Frankie Montas or Sean Manaea.

3. Los Angeles Dodgers (5)

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Max Scherzer, Corey Seager and Kenley Jansen (likely) are gone. The Los Angeles Dodgers replaced their big bat with Freddie Freeman, a strong move since Trea Turner moves back to shortstop. While Max’s departure is a blow for the rotation, Los Angeles still boasts the talent and depth to handle it. The same can be said regarding the bullpen, where a closer committee replaces Jansen. It won’t take much for LA to claim the No. 1 spot in our MLB power rankings by May.

2. Toronto Blue Jays (4)

Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Every playoff team was thankful the Toronto Blue Jays fell just short of reaching the playoffs. The Blue Jays replaced Robbie Ray with Kevin Gausman and Yusei Kikuchi. Naturally, Toronto wasn’t finished. Matt Chapman makes the lineup better and is a massive addition defensively. This is the best team in the American League.

1. Atlanta Braves

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The World Series champions deserve the No. 1 spot in our MLB power rankings. Facing extreme odds, the Atlanta Braves reached the postseason and somehow won it all without one of the best hitters in MLB. Ronald Acuña Jr. will return early next season and replacing Freddie Freeman with Matt Olson is an upgrade. With Kenley Jansen coming in as closer, joining a bullpen also strengthened by Collin McHugh, Atlanta still holds down the No. 1 spot.