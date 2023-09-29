New York Yankees have ‘likely’ already decided on manager Aaron Boone’s status for 2024

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and could finish with a sub-.500 record for the worst time in over 30 years. As a disappointing season comes to an end, it appears manager Aaron Boone’s future in New York might already be known.

Heading into spring training, the Yankees were viewed as one of the teams to beat in the American League. After re-signing Aaron Judger and improving the roster’s depth, many forecast New York to win the AL East and contend for the World Series in October.

Aaron Boone record (New York Yankees): 508-358 (.587), 14017 in playoffs

Related: New York Yankees game today

Things looked promising early. Entering play on June 1, New York had a 34-24 record. While it sat six games back of the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East, the team was still well-positioned in the AL’s wild-card race.

However, injuries and poor performances derailed the club the rest of the way. Entering MLB games today, the Yankees had the 10th-worst record in MLB (47-54) since June 1. For context, the Detroit Tigers (50-55) have outperformed New York and the Pittsburgh Pirates (47-57) have the same number of wins over that stretch.

Coming off numerous years of disappointment in the playoffs, New York is now finishing off one of its worst seasons in decades. However, it appears Boone is likely going to stay with New York for the 2024 season.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic shared his belief that Boone will return as the Yankees’ skipper in 2024. He cited a belief that New York doesn’t “seem inclined” to fire Boone and pointed to the club’s history of letting previous managers (Joe Torre and Joe Girardi) finish their contracts before parting ways.

Aaron Boone contract: Under team control through 2024, 2025 club option

Boone is technically under contract through the 2025 season, but the Yankees hold a club option in the final year. Given the team’s history and the fact that Judge is strongly supportive of Boone returning, it’s now viewed as unlikely that New York will make a change.

The Yankees began to make a transition late in the season, promoting many of their top prospects and providing other young players with more opportunities. Heading into an offseason where the San Diego Padres plan to slash payroll and the New York Mets may not spend as aggressively, the Yankees are among the teams that will be under the biggest spotlight this winter.