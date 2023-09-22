New York Mets have reportedly changed plans for Pete Alonso in 2024

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

As the New York Mets began trading away premium talent at the 2023 MLB trade deadline, All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso started floating in trade rumors. With Alonso in the penultimate year of his contract and the team reloading, it seemed reasonable that the Mets would shop one of their best hitters.

Alonso, age 28, made $14.5 million this season. He’s now headed into his third year of arbitration, projected to receive a salary that will make him one of the highest-paid MLB players. Fast approaching his 30s at a position with less value than others, it seemed reasonable that New York would explore its options this winter.

Pete Alonso contract: Arbitration-eligible in 2024, free agent in 2025

Instead of signing Alonso to a multi-year contract extension, likely meaning another $100 million contract added to the long-term payroll, the Mets could flip him for pitching. While Alonso would only be a one-season rental, New York could find a viable starting pitcher by trading him to a team that had a wealth of pitching but lacked middle-of-the-order hitters. However, that no longer appears to be the team’s plan.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Mets intend to keep Alonso long-term. He’s not just in the team’s plans for 2024, but the front office is committed to at least trying to keep him long-term. As one Mets official told Heyman, keeping Alonso is “a priority.”

“The Mets did talk to the Brewers (and others) about Pete Alonso (and Milwaukee ownership approved picking up what was left on Alonso’s 2023 salary), but indications are they will try again to keep Alonso long-term.” Jon Heyman on Pete Alonso’s future with New York Mets

Pete Alonso stats (2023): .220/.323/.515, 45 home runs, 114 RBI, 65 walks, .838 OPS

Since making his MLB debut with New York in 2019, Alonso has been one of the best power hitters in baseball. Outside of the COVID-shortened 2020 season, the 6-foot-3 slugger has hit at least 37 home runs with 90-plus RBI in each of his four MLB seasons.

While extending Alonso is a priority this winter, New York will be even more focused on its starting pitching. Entering MLB games today, the Mets rank 18th in ERA (4.32) and batting average allowed (.248) while placing 21st in WHIP (1.36).