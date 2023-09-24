Week 4 fantasy rankings: Best, QB, RB, WR and TEs to start, sit

The first three weeks of the 2023 NFL season are in the books, meaning we have more data points and film to put together our Week 4 fantasy rankings. As always, we’ll provide analysis and fantasy football advice for some of the top players at each position.
We’re keeping an eye on the NFL injury report for Week 4, as always. Running backs like Austin Ekeler and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle missed Week 3. Meanwhile, some of their peers are dealing with new injuries that jeopardize their status for next weekend’s games.
Let’s dive into our Week 4 fantasy rankings. Updates will be provided leading up to Sunday’s games. Matchup previews for the top-20 players at each of our positional fantasy rankings will be provided throughout the week.
Week 4 fantasy QB rankings
|RANK
|PLAYER
|OPPONENT
|1
|Jalen Hurts
|vs WAS
|2
|Josh Alen
|vs MIA
|3
|Tua Tagovailoa
|@ BUF
|4
|Patrick Mahomes
|vs NYJ
|5
|Anthony Richardson (Q – Concussion)
|vs LAR
|6
|Joe Burrow (Q – Calf)
|@ TEN
|7
|Justin Herbert
|vs LV
|8
|Lamar Jackson
|@ CLE
|9
|Trevor Lawrence
|vs ATL
|10
|Kirk Cousins
|@ CAR
|11
|Geno Smith
|@ NYJ
|12
|Daniel Jones
|vs SEA
|13
|Jared Goff
|@ GB
|14
|Matthew Stafford
|@ IND
|15
|C.J. Stroud
|vs PIT
|16
|Russell Wilson
|@ CHI
|17
|Deshaun Watson
|vs BAL
|18
|Brock Purdy
|vs ARZ
|19
|Dak Prescott
|vs NE
|20.
|Justin Fields
|vs DEN
Week 4 fantasy RB rankings
|RANK
|PLAYER
|OPPONENT
|1
|Christian McCaffrey
|vs ARZ
|2
|Austin Ekeler (Q – Ankle)
|vs LV
|3
|Bijan Robinson
|@ JAX
|4
|Derrick Henry
|vs CIN
|5
|Kenneth Walker
|@ NYG
|6
|Tony Pollard
|vs NE
|7
|James Cook
|vs MIA
|8
|Kyren Williams
|@ IND
|9
|Travis Etienne
|vs ATL
|10
|Aaron Jones (Q – Hamstring)
|vs DET
|11
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|@ DAL
|12
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|@ GB
|13
|Josh Jacobs
|vs LAC
|14
|Raheem Mostert
|@ BUF
|15
|Alexander Mattison
|@ CAR
|16
|Dameon Pierce
|vs PIT
|17
|Joe Mixon
|@ TEN
|18
|David Montgomery (Q – Thigh)
|@ GB
|19
|D’Andre Swift
|vs WAS
|20.
|Jerome Ford
|vs BAL
|21.
|Najee Harris
|@ HOU
|22.
|Miles Sanders
|vs MIN
|23.
|Brian Robinson Jr
|@ PHI
|24.
|James Conner
|@ SF
|25.
|Alvin Kamara
|vs TB
|26.
|Zack Moss
|vs LAR
|27.
|Javonte Williams
|@ CHI
|28.
|Isiah Pacheco
|@ NYJ
|29.
|Rachaad White
|@ NO
|30.
|Gus Edwards (Q – Concussion)
|@ CLE
|31.
|Jaylen Warren
|@ HOU
|32.
|Breece Hall
|vs KC
|33.
|Roschon Johnson
|vs DEN
|34.
|Kennethn Gainwell
|vs WAS
|35.
|Tyler Alggeier
|@ JAX
Week 4 fantasy WR rankings
|RANK
|PLAYER
|OPPONENT
|1
|Tyreek Hill
|@ BUF
|2
|Stefon Diggs
|vs MIA
|3
|Justin Jefferson
|@ CAR
|4
|Davante Adams
|@ LAC
|5
|Keenan Allen
|vs LV
|6
|CeeDee Lamb
|vs NE
|7
|A.J. Brown
|vs WAS
|8
|Chris Olave
|vs TB
|9
|Puka Nacua
|@ IND
|10
|Amari Cooper
|vs BAL
|11
|DeVonta Smith
|vs WAS
|12
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|@ GB
|13
|Ja’Marr Chase
|@ TEN
|14
|Mike Williams
|vs LV
|15
|Calvin Ridley
|vs ATL
|16
|Mike Evans
|@ NO
|17
|Deebo Samuel
|vs ARZ
|18
|DK Metcalf
|@ NYG
|19
|Brandon Aiyuk
|vs ARZ
|20.
|Tee Higgins
|@ TEN
|21.
|Zay Flowers
|@ CLE
|22.
|Michael Pittman Jr
|vs LAR
|23.
|George Pickens
|@ HOU
|24.
|Chris Godwin
|@ NO
|25.
|Nico Collins
|vs PIT
|26.
|Terry McLaurin
|@ PHI
|27.
|Tyler Lockett
|@ SEA
|28.
|Christian Watson (Q – Hamstring)
|vs DET
|29.
|Courtland Sutton
|@ CHI
|30.
|Elijah Moore
|vs BAL
|31.
|DJ Moore
|vs DEN
|32.
|Christian Kirk
|vs ATL
|33.
|DeAndre Hopkins
|vs CIN
|34.
|Drake London
|@ JAX
|35.
|Jordan Addison
|@ CAR
|36.
|Marquise Brown
|@ SF
|37.
|Jerry Jeudy
|@ CHI
|38.
|Garrett Wilson
|@ DAL
|39.
|Tank Dell
|vs PIT
|40.
|Tutu Atwell
|@ IND
Week 4 fantasy tight end rankings
|RANK
|PLAYER
|OPPONENT
|1
|Travis Kelce
|@ NYJ
|2
|Mark Andrews
|@ CLE
|3
|T.J. Hockenson
|@ CAR
|4
|Dallas Goedert
|vs WAS
|5
|Darren Waller
|vs SEA
|6
|George Kittle
|vs ARZ
|7
|Sam LaPorta
|@ GB
|8
|Evan Engram
|vs ATL
|9
|Zach Ertz
|@ SF
|10
|Luke Musgrave
|vs DET
|11
|Pat Freiermuth
|@ HOU
|12
|Jake Ferguson
|vs NE
|13
|David Njoku
|vs BAL
|14
|Kyle Pitts
|@ JAX
|15
|Hunter Henry
|@ DAL
|16
|Dalton Kincaid
|vs MIA
|17
|Taysom Hill
|vs TB
|18
|Hayden Hurst
|vs MIN
|19
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|vs CIN
|20.
|Tyler Higbee
|@ IND
Week 4 fantasy rankings – Best fantasy defenses for Week 4
You can check out our D/ST rankings for Week 4, with evaluations on the top matchups, below.
Week 4 fantasy rankings – Best fantasy kickers Week 4
Dive into our K rankings for the upcoming week below.