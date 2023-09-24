fbpx
Published September 24, 2023

Week 4 fantasy rankings: Best, QB, RB, WR and TEs to start, sit

The first three weeks of the 2023 NFL season are in the books, meaning we have more data points and film to put together our Week 4 fantasy rankings. As always, we’ll provide analysis and fantasy football advice for some of the top players at each position.

We’re keeping an eye on the NFL injury report for Week 4, as always. Running backs like Austin Ekeler and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle missed Week 3. Meanwhile, some of their peers are dealing with new injuries that jeopardize their status for next weekend’s games.

Let’s dive into our Week 4 fantasy rankings. Updates will be provided leading up to Sunday’s games. Matchup previews for the top-20 players at each of our positional fantasy rankings will be provided throughout the week.

Week 4 fantasy QB rankings

RANKPLAYEROPPONENT
1Jalen Hurtsvs WAS
2Josh Alenvs MIA
3Tua Tagovailoa@ BUF
4Patrick Mahomesvs NYJ
5Anthony Richardson (Q – Concussion)vs LAR
6Joe Burrow (Q – Calf)@ TEN
7Justin Herbertvs LV
8Lamar Jackson@ CLE
9Trevor Lawrencevs ATL
10Kirk Cousins@ CAR
11Geno Smith@ NYJ
12Daniel Jonesvs SEA
13Jared Goff@ GB
14Matthew Stafford@ IND
15C.J. Stroudvs PIT
16Russell Wilson@ CHI
17Deshaun Watsonvs BAL
18Brock Purdyvs ARZ
19Dak Prescottvs NE
20.Justin Fieldsvs DEN
Week 4 fantasy QB rankings based on 4 points per passing touchdown
Week 4 fantasy RB rankings

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears
RANKPLAYEROPPONENT
1Christian McCaffreyvs ARZ
2Austin Ekeler (Q – Ankle)vs LV
3Bijan Robinson@ JAX
4Derrick Henryvs CIN
5Kenneth Walker@ NYG
6Tony Pollardvs NE
7James Cookvs MIA
8Kyren Williams@ IND
9Travis Etiennevs ATL
10Aaron Jones (Q – Hamstring)vs DET
11Rhamondre Stevenson@ DAL
12Jahmyr Gibbs@ GB
13Josh Jacobsvs LAC
14Raheem Mostert@ BUF
15Alexander Mattison@ CAR
16Dameon Piercevs PIT
17Joe Mixon@ TEN
18David Montgomery (Q – Thigh)@ GB
19D’Andre Swiftvs WAS
20.Jerome Fordvs BAL
21.Najee Harris@ HOU
22.Miles Sandersvs MIN
23.Brian Robinson Jr@ PHI
24.James Conner@ SF
25.Alvin Kamaravs TB
26.Zack Mossvs LAR
27.Javonte Williams@ CHI
28.Isiah Pacheco@ NYJ
29.Rachaad White@ NO
30.Gus Edwards (Q – Concussion)@ CLE
31.Jaylen Warren@ HOU
32.Breece Hallvs KC
33.Roschon Johnsonvs DEN
34.Kennethn Gainwellvs WAS
35.Tyler Alggeier@ JAX
Week 4 fantasy rankings based on 0.5 PPR scoring
Week 4 fantasy WR rankings

NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles
RANKPLAYEROPPONENT
1Tyreek Hill@ BUF
2Stefon Diggsvs MIA
3Justin Jefferson@ CAR
4Davante Adams@ LAC
5Keenan Allenvs LV
6CeeDee Lambvs NE
7A.J. Brownvs WAS
8Chris Olavevs TB
9Puka Nacua@ IND
10Amari Coopervs BAL
11DeVonta Smithvs WAS
12Amon-Ra St. Brown@ GB
13Ja’Marr Chase@ TEN
14Mike Williamsvs LV
15Calvin Ridleyvs ATL
16Mike Evans@ NO
17Deebo Samuelvs ARZ
18DK Metcalf@ NYG
19Brandon Aiyukvs ARZ
20.Tee Higgins@ TEN
21.Zay Flowers@ CLE
22.Michael Pittman Jrvs LAR
23.George Pickens@ HOU
24.Chris Godwin@ NO
25.Nico Collinsvs PIT
26.Terry McLaurin@ PHI
27.Tyler Lockett@ SEA
28.Christian Watson (Q – Hamstring)vs DET
29.Courtland Sutton@ CHI
30.Elijah Moorevs BAL
31.DJ Moorevs DEN
32.Christian Kirkvs ATL
33.DeAndre Hopkinsvs CIN
34.Drake London@ JAX
35.Jordan Addison@ CAR
36.Marquise Brown@ SF
37.Jerry Jeudy@ CHI
38.Garrett Wilson@ DAL
39.Tank Dellvs PIT
40.Tutu Atwell@ IND
Week 4 fantasy rankings based on 0.5 PPR scoring
Week 4 fantasy tight end rankings

RANKPLAYEROPPONENT
1Travis Kelce@ NYJ
2Mark Andrews@ CLE
3T.J. Hockenson@ CAR
4Dallas Goedertvs WAS
5Darren Wallervs SEA
6George Kittlevs ARZ
7Sam LaPorta@ GB
8Evan Engramvs ATL
9Zach Ertz@ SF
10Luke Musgravevs DET
11Pat Freiermuth@ HOU
12Jake Fergusonvs NE
13David Njokuvs BAL
14Kyle Pitts@ JAX
15Hunter Henry@ DAL
16Dalton Kincaidvs MIA
17Taysom Hillvs TB
18Hayden Hurstvs MIN
19Chigoziem Okonkwovs CIN
20.Tyler Higbee@ IND
Week 4 fantasy tight end rankings based on 4 points per passing touchdown
Week 4 fantasy rankings – Best fantasy defenses for Week 4

You can check out our D/ST rankings for Week 4, with evaluations on the top matchups, below.

Week 4 fantasy rankings – Best fantasy kickers Week 4

Dive into our K rankings for the upcoming week below.

