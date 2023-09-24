Week 4 fantasy rankings: Best, QB, RB, WR and TEs to start, sit

The first three weeks of the 2023 NFL season are in the books, meaning we have more data points and film to put together our Week 4 fantasy rankings. As always, we’ll provide analysis and fantasy football advice for some of the top players at each position.

We’re keeping an eye on the NFL injury report for Week 4, as always. Running backs like Austin Ekeler and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle missed Week 3. Meanwhile, some of their peers are dealing with new injuries that jeopardize their status for next weekend’s games.

Related: Heisman Watch

Let’s dive into our Week 4 fantasy rankings. Updates will be provided leading up to Sunday’s games. Matchup previews for the top-20 players at each of our positional fantasy rankings will be provided throughout the week.

Week 4 fantasy QB rankings

RANK PLAYER OPPONENT 1 Jalen Hurts vs WAS 2 Josh Alen vs MIA 3 Tua Tagovailoa @ BUF 4 Patrick Mahomes vs NYJ 5 Anthony Richardson (Q – Concussion) vs LAR 6 Joe Burrow (Q – Calf) @ TEN 7 Justin Herbert vs LV 8 Lamar Jackson @ CLE 9 Trevor Lawrence vs ATL 10 Kirk Cousins @ CAR 11 Geno Smith @ NYJ 12 Daniel Jones vs SEA 13 Jared Goff @ GB 14 Matthew Stafford @ IND 15 C.J. Stroud vs PIT 16 Russell Wilson @ CHI 17 Deshaun Watson vs BAL 18 Brock Purdy vs ARZ 19 Dak Prescott vs NE 20. Justin Fields vs DEN Week 4 fantasy QB rankings based on 4 points per passing touchdown

Week 4 fantasy RB rankings

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

RANK PLAYER OPPONENT 1 Christian McCaffrey vs ARZ 2 Austin Ekeler (Q – Ankle) vs LV 3 Bijan Robinson @ JAX 4 Derrick Henry vs CIN 5 Kenneth Walker @ NYG 6 Tony Pollard vs NE 7 James Cook vs MIA 8 Kyren Williams @ IND 9 Travis Etienne vs ATL 10 Aaron Jones (Q – Hamstring) vs DET 11 Rhamondre Stevenson @ DAL 12 Jahmyr Gibbs @ GB 13 Josh Jacobs vs LAC 14 Raheem Mostert @ BUF 15 Alexander Mattison @ CAR 16 Dameon Pierce vs PIT 17 Joe Mixon @ TEN 18 David Montgomery (Q – Thigh) @ GB 19 D’Andre Swift vs WAS 20. Jerome Ford vs BAL 21. Najee Harris @ HOU 22. Miles Sanders vs MIN 23. Brian Robinson Jr @ PHI 24. James Conner @ SF 25. Alvin Kamara vs TB 26. Zack Moss vs LAR 27. Javonte Williams @ CHI 28. Isiah Pacheco @ NYJ 29. Rachaad White @ NO 30. Gus Edwards (Q – Concussion) @ CLE 31. Jaylen Warren @ HOU 32. Breece Hall vs KC 33. Roschon Johnson vs DEN 34. Kennethn Gainwell vs WAS 35. Tyler Alggeier @ JAX Week 4 fantasy rankings based on 0.5 PPR scoring

Week 4 fantasy WR rankings

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

RANK PLAYER OPPONENT 1 Tyreek Hill @ BUF 2 Stefon Diggs vs MIA 3 Justin Jefferson @ CAR 4 Davante Adams @ LAC 5 Keenan Allen vs LV 6 CeeDee Lamb vs NE 7 A.J. Brown vs WAS 8 Chris Olave vs TB 9 Puka Nacua @ IND 10 Amari Cooper vs BAL 11 DeVonta Smith vs WAS 12 Amon-Ra St. Brown @ GB 13 Ja’Marr Chase @ TEN 14 Mike Williams vs LV 15 Calvin Ridley vs ATL 16 Mike Evans @ NO 17 Deebo Samuel vs ARZ 18 DK Metcalf @ NYG 19 Brandon Aiyuk vs ARZ 20. Tee Higgins @ TEN 21. Zay Flowers @ CLE 22. Michael Pittman Jr vs LAR 23. George Pickens @ HOU 24. Chris Godwin @ NO 25. Nico Collins vs PIT 26. Terry McLaurin @ PHI 27. Tyler Lockett @ SEA 28. Christian Watson (Q – Hamstring) vs DET 29. Courtland Sutton @ CHI 30. Elijah Moore vs BAL 31. DJ Moore vs DEN 32. Christian Kirk vs ATL 33. DeAndre Hopkins vs CIN 34. Drake London @ JAX 35. Jordan Addison @ CAR 36. Marquise Brown @ SF 37. Jerry Jeudy @ CHI 38. Garrett Wilson @ DAL 39. Tank Dell vs PIT 40. Tutu Atwell @ IND Week 4 fantasy rankings based on 0.5 PPR scoring

Week 4 fantasy tight end rankings

Michael Karas / USA TODAY NETWORK

RANK PLAYER OPPONENT 1 Travis Kelce @ NYJ 2 Mark Andrews @ CLE 3 T.J. Hockenson @ CAR 4 Dallas Goedert vs WAS 5 Darren Waller vs SEA 6 George Kittle vs ARZ 7 Sam LaPorta @ GB 8 Evan Engram vs ATL 9 Zach Ertz @ SF 10 Luke Musgrave vs DET 11 Pat Freiermuth @ HOU 12 Jake Ferguson vs NE 13 David Njoku vs BAL 14 Kyle Pitts @ JAX 15 Hunter Henry @ DAL 16 Dalton Kincaid vs MIA 17 Taysom Hill vs TB 18 Hayden Hurst vs MIN 19 Chigoziem Okonkwo vs CIN 20. Tyler Higbee @ IND Week 4 fantasy tight end rankings based on 4 points per passing touchdown

Week 4 fantasy rankings – Best fantasy defenses for Week 4

You can check out our D/ST rankings for Week 4, with evaluations on the top matchups, below.

Week 4 fantasy rankings – Best fantasy kickers Week 4

Dive into our K rankings for the upcoming week below.