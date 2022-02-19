New York Yankees’ game-worn Mickey Mantle autographed jersey could sell for more than $1 million

USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees legend Mickey Mantle is an all-time great with a storied MLB career that included seven World Series appearances and 20 All-Star Game selections. Now, one baseball fan will be landing a cherished piece of memorabilia.

Mantle, who spent his entire career (1951-’68) with the Yankees, played his final MLB game on Sept. 28, 1968. The piece of Yankees’ history was signed by the three-time AL MVP and it will soon be a central piece of a baseball collection.

According to TMZ Sports, Mantle’s last Yankees jersey from his playing career is up for bidding at Heritage Auctions.

The incredible piece of memorabilia first sold for $486,000 in February 2017 and hit the auction block again in August 2020 and went to a new home with a winning $850,000 bid. It’s the same jersey that Mantle hit his 534th and 535th career home run in with the Yankees.

Heritage Auctions estimates that the winning bid this time around could surpass $1 million. The jersey also has an inscription written by Mantle to the former president of the Mickey Mantle Museum, Tom Catal, reading “To Tom, A Great Friend Always, ‘The Mick’.”

A very wealthy collector is going to walk away with this jersey, but any price paid for this rare memorabilia is probably worth it.