MLB stats 2024: MLB stat leaders for 2024 season

Before diving into the MLB games today, baseball fans always have to take a look at the latest MLB standings and MLB stats. We’re keeping you up-to-date on the latest MLB stat leaders in 2024 with updates based on the latest MLB scores from Opening Day to the final out of the regular season.

Here are the latest MLB stats in 2024, via SportRadar. Further below, you can find information on the MLB stat leaders right now.

MLB stats 2024

Note: MLB stat leaders as of Monday, April 15. Statistics for qualified hitters and everyday players.

Who are the total base leaders in MLB?

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve and Los Angeles Dodgers hitter Shohei Ohtani lead MLB in total bases (49) in 2024.

Who leads the league in striking out?

Colorado Rockies outfielder Nolan Jones leads the league in strikeouts with 28 in 63 at-bats.

Who has the highest on-base percentage right now?

Washington Nationals outfielder Jesse Winker has the highest on-base percentage right now with a .482 OBP.

Who leads the MLB in home runs?

Boston Red Sox outfielder Tyler O’Neill and Atlanta Braves designated hitter are tied for the MLB lead in home runs with 7.

Who leads the MLB in strikeouts?

Chicago White Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet leads MLB in strikeouts 31, tops among all pitchers.

Who leads MLB in stolen bases?

The MLB stolen base leader in 2024 is a three-way tie between Ronald Acuña Jr, Lane Thomas and Brice Turang with 7 stolen bases.

Who leads MLB in wins?

New York Yankees pitcher Luke Weaver is tied for the MLB lead in wins with 3.

Who leads MLB in saves?

New York Yankees closer Clay Holmes leads MLB in saved with 6 saves.

Who leads MLB in outfield assists?

Cleveland Guardians outfielder Ramón Laureano leads MLB with 4 outfield assists, per Baseball Reference.

Who leads MLB in batting average?

Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Justin Turner leads MLB in batting average with a .386 BA this season.

Who leads MLB in RBIs?

Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna leads MLB in RBIs with 21 runs batted in this season.

