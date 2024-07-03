New York Mets news: Prominent MLB insider says bullpen will be top trade deadline priority, offers 11 potential targets

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

A prominent MLB insider believes the New York Mets will make bolstering their bullpen the top priority before the July 30 trade deadline, and they have one unique asset that could be very helpful in landing some of the better arms on the market.

Heading into the MLB games today, the Mets are in the thick of the Wild Card race in the National League. Despite a bumpy start to the season, the team’s play over the last month has completely changed the narrative surrounding the organization. In early June they were viewed as likely sellers before the deadline, but at the start of July, many around the league believe they will now be buyers.

Also Read: New York Mets game today – Get watch times and channel for tonight’s game

However, New York is in a unique position where if their lineup can maintain their level of play from the last month, improving the batting order isn’t a need before July 30. Nor is landing a top-end starting pitcher, since their starting staff has been rock solid and they are expected to get ace Kodai Senga back in the next few weeks.

That is why New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman believes improving the bullpen will be the top goal of new team president David Stearns, especially since he admitted as much in a recent chat with the Post. And during a time when many teams are looking for starters, New York is sitting in a position of strength that could help them address their needs more than rival clubs, according to Heyman.

“They are a rare fortunate contender that won’t need rotation or positional aid. They may be the only contending team that may trade from their stash of starters while still staying in the race,” Heyman wrote recently. “Jose Butto, Christian Scott, and Megill are extras now, meaning vets like Sean Manaea, Jose Quintana or even Luis Severino could hit the market.”

So then which bullpen arms could the New York Mets target before the MLB trade deadline at the end of the month? Well, the league insider revealed 10 names that could potentially be targeted. Tanner Scott, Mason Miller, Kyle Finnegan, Pete Fairbanks, Paul Sewald, Carlos Estevez, Garrett Crochet, David Bednar, Camilo Doval, Kenley Jansen, and Michael Kopech.

Also Read: New York Mets expected to make bold decision on potential Pete Alonso trade

Crochet has been one of the best starting pitchers in the league this season but could transition to being a bullpen arm for the rest of the year due to pitching the most innings of his career so far in 2024. Scott is one of the best closers in the game and has many suitors around the league, while Millers is arguably the best player on the Athletics despite being a reliever.

Outside of those three, every other player could easily be had by the Mets in a trade, especially if they are offering starting pitchers in return.