Indiana Fever fans take over Las Vegas as All-Star Caitlin Clark makes 2nd appearance in Sin City

Credit: Brett Phelps/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Caitlin Clark effect is absolutely real. We’ve felt it throughout the entire WNBA season. She’s a generational talent. She’s also a generational draw for the Indiana Fever after they made the Iowa Hawkeyes product the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

That is being felt in more ways than one as Indiana took to Las Vegas to take on the two-time defending champion Aces on Tuesday.

The game was moved from Michelob ULTRA Arena inside Mandalay Bay to T-Mobile Arena, the home of the NHL’s Las Vegas Golden Knights. It was moved due to Clark’s presence on the Fever.

Demand for this game in the 20,000-capacity arena was at a near all-time high. In fact, ticket prices were through the roof.

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, Clark became a rare rookie to be named to the WNBA All-Star Game. She joined rival Angel Reese in accomplishing that rare feat.

Once the game started, Clark’s effect was felt immediately. It was an absolutely crazy scene smack dab in the middle of the Las Vegas Strip.

Caitlin Clark fans take over Las Vegas in game against the Aces

Credit: Michael Chow / USA TODAY NETWORK

We know that ticket demand around the WNBA has increased with Clark’s presence. We also know that television ratings have skyrocketed big time. It is certainly the Clark effect.

Check out what was happening in Sin City immediately before tip-off Tuesday evening.

Like I said, there are A LOT of Indiana Fever and Iowa fans inside T-Mobile Arena.



Caitlin Clark giving out autographs after pregame warm up. pic.twitter.com/NFAhQjukCq — Jack Williams (@jackgwilliams) July 3, 2024

This is absolutely insane. Did we already mention that the Aces are the two-time defending WNBA champions? They are also the first team in the history of the league to sell out every home game in a season. When these two forces clash, it’s going to be a scene.

Outside of the arena, it also showed pretty much the same scene.

It’s a DIVIDED HOUSE at @TMobileArena for Fever vs. Aces game tonight. A lot of 22 jerseys (A’ja Wilson & Caitlin Clark) for a sold out game (18K fans).



This is the gate two hours before tip-off.



🎥: @MikeDixon_VST #AllInLV | #FeverRising pic.twitter.com/ycqK6Gwd5f — Vegas Sports Today (@VegasSportsTD) July 2, 2024

We’re accustomed to Las Vegas Raiders opponents taking over Sin City. It’s not the same thing when the Aces play.

Clark certainly has changed that dynamic.