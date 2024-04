St. Louis Cardinals game today: TV schedule, channel, record and Cardinals schedule 2024

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Is there a St. Louis Cardinals game today? While there are always MLB games today, it doesn’t always mean St. Louis is taking the field. Here you can find all the information you need on the Cardinals schedule.

St. Louis Cardinals game today

When is the next St. Louis Cardinals game? Tuesday, April 16 Who are the Cardinals playing today? Oakland Athletics Where are the Cardinals playing? Oakland Coliseum What time does the Cardinals game start? 8:40 PM CT What channel is the Cardinals game on? Bally Sports Midwest Where can we stream the Cardinals game? MLB.TV Who is starting for the St. Louis Cardinals today? Lance Lynn Note: Schedule subject to change. Updated for each game.

Do the Cardinals play today?

The St. Louis Cardinals play today against the Oakland A’s.

Where can I watch the Cardinals game?

You can watch the Cardinals game on Bally Sports Midwest.

What time is the Cardinals game today?

The Cardinals game is at 8:40 PM CT/9:40 PM ET.

What channel is Cardinals game on today?

The Cardinals game is on Bally Sports Midwest this evening.

Did the Cardinals win yesterday?

Yes, the Cardinals won yesterday 3-1 over the Oakland A’s.

What is the Cardinals record?

The St. Louis Cardinals are 8-9 this season.

Where do the Cardinals play?

The St. Louis Cardinals play at Busch Stadium at 700 Clark Ave., St. Louis, MO 63102.

What is the Cardinals roster?

Starting Rotation SP: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas SP: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray SP: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn SP: Steven Matz

Steven Matz SP: Kyle Gibson Bullpen CP: Ryan Helsley

Ryan Helsley RP: Giovany Gallegos

Giovany Gallegos RP: Andrew Kittredge

Andrew Kittredge RP: JoJo Romero

JoJo Romero RP: Andre Pallante

Andre Pallante RP: Riley O’Brien

Riley O’Brien RP: Ryan Fernandez

Ryan Fernandez RP: Matthew Liberatore Lineup C: Willson Contreras

Willson Contreras 1B: Paul Goldschmidt

Paul Goldschmidt 2B: Nolan Gorman

Nolan Gorman SS: Masyn Winn

Masyn Winn 3B: Nolan Arenado

Nolan Arenado LF: Brendan Donovan

Brendan Donovan CF: VIctor Scott II

VIctor Scott II RF: Jordan Walker

Jordan Walker DH: Alec Burleson

Alec Burleson Bench: Ivan Herrera

Ivan Herrera Bench: Matt Carpenter

Matt Carpenter Bench: Michael Siani

Michael Siani Bench: Brandon Crawford

St. Louis Cardinals schedule 2024

Here is the 2024 St. Louis Cardinals schedule for the first half of the regular season leading up to the All-Star Break. We’ll provide a table for the second half of the Cardinals schedule later this season.

Cardinals schedule – April

Date Matchup Time (CT) TV Info Thursday, April 4 Marlins vs Cardinals 3:15 PM Bally Sports Midwest Saturday, April 6 Marlins vs Cardinals 1:15 PM Bally Sports Midwest Sunday, April 7 Marlins vs Cardinals 1:15 PM Bally Sports Midwest Monday, April 8 Phillies vs Cardinals 6:45 PM Bally Sports Midwest Tuesday, April 9 Phillies vs Cardinals 6:45 PM Bally Sports Midwest Wednesday, April 10 Phillies vs Cardinals 12:15 PM Bally Sports Midwest Friday, April 12 Cardinals @ Diamondbacks 8:40 PM Bally Sports Midwest Saturday, April 13 Cardinals @ Diamondbacks 7:10 PM Bally Sports Midwest Sunday, April 14 Cardinals @ Diamondbacks 3:10 PM Bally Sports Midwest Monday, April 15 Cardinals @ Athletics 8:40 PM Bally Sports Midwest Tuesday, April 16 Cardinals @ Athletics 8:40 PM Bally Sports Midwest Wednesday, April 17 Cardinals @ Athletics 2:37 PM Bally Sports Midwest Friday, April 19 Brewers vs Cardinals 7:15 PM Bally Sports Midwest Saturday, April 20 Brewers vs Cardinals 1:15 PM Bally Sports Midwest Sunday, April 21 Brewers vs Cardinals 1:15 PM Bally Sports Midwest Monday, April 22 Diamondbacks vs Cardinals 6:45 PM Bally Sports Midwest Tuesday, April 23 Diamondbacks vs Cardinals 6:45 PM Bally Sports Midwest Wednesday, April 24 Diamondbacks vs Cardinals 12:15 PM Bally Sports Midwest Friday, April 26 Cardinals @ Mets 6:10 PM Bally Sports Midwest Saturday, April 27 Cardinals @ Mets 3:05 PM Bally Sports Midwest Sunday, April 28 Cardinals @ Mets 12:40 PM Bally Sports Midwest Monday, April 29 Cardinals @ Tigers 5:40 PM Bally Sports Midwest Tuesday, April 40 Cardinals @ Tigers 5:40 PM Bally Sports Midwest

Cardinals schedule – May

Date Matchup Time (CT) TV Info Wednesday, May 1 Cardinals @ Tigers 12:10 PM Bally Sports Midwest Friday, May 3 White Sox vs Cardinals 7:15 PM Bally Sports Midwest Saturday, May 4 White Sox vs Cardinals 1:15 PM Bally Sports Midwest Sunday, May 5 White Sox vs Cardinals 1:15 PM Bally Sports Midwest Monday, May 6 Mets vs Cardinals 6:45 PM Bally Sports Midwest Tuesday, May 7 Mets vs Cardinals 6:45 PM Bally Sports Midwest Wednesday, May 8 Mets vs Cardinals 12:15 PM Bally Sports Midwest Thursday, May 9 Cardinals @ Brewers 6:40 PM Bally Sports Midwest Friday, May 10 Cardinals @ Brewers 7:10 PM Bally Sports Midwest Saturday, May 11 Cardinals @ Brewers 6:15 PM Bally Sports Midwest Sunday, May 12 Cardinals @ Brewers 12:10 PM Bally Sports Midwest Monday, May 13 Cardinals @ Angels 8″39 PM Bally Sports Midwest Tuesday, May 14 Cardinals @ Angels 8:38 PM Bally Sports Midwest Wednesday, May 15 Cardinals @ Angels 8:07 PM Bally Sports Midwest Friday, May 17 Red Sox vs Cardinals 7:15 PM Bally Sports Midwest Saturday, May 18 Red Sox vs Cardinals 6:15 PM Bally Sports Midwest Sunday, May 19 Red Sox vs Cardinals 12:15 PM Bally Sports Midwest Monday, May 20 Orioles vs Cardinals 6:45 PM Bally Sports Midwest Tuesday, May 21 Orioles vs Cardinals 6:45 PM Bally Sports Midwest Wednesday, May 22 Orioles vs Cardinals 12:15 PM Bally Sports Midwest Friday, May 24 Cubs vs Cardinals 7:15 PM Bally Sports Midwest Saturday, May 25 Cubs vs Cardinals 6:15 PM Bally Sports Midwest Sunday, May 26 Cubs vs Cardinals 6:00 PM ESPN Monday, May 27 Cardinals @ Reds 3:10 PM Bally Sports Midwest Tuesday, May 28 Cardinals @ Reds 5:40 PM Bally Sports Midwest Wednesday, May 29 Cardinals @ Reds 12:10 PM Bally Sports Midwest Friday, May 31 Cardinals @ Phillies 5:40 PM Bally Sports Midwest

Cardinals schedule – June

Date Matchup Time (CT) TV Info Friday, June 7 Cardinals @ Phillies 6:15 PM Bally Sports Midwest Sunday, June 2 Cardinals @ Phillies 12:35 PM Bally Sports Midwest Monday, June 3 Cardinals @ Astros 7:10 PM Bally Sports Midwest Tuesday, June 4 Cardinals @ Astros 7:10 PM Bally Sports Midwest Wednesday, June 5 Cardinals @ Astros 12:10 PM Bally Sports Midwest Thursday, June 6 Rockies vs Cardinals 6:45 PM Bally Sports Midwest Friday, june 7 Rockies vs Cardinals 7:15 PM Bally Sports Midwest Saturday, June 8 Rockies vs Cardinals 3:15 PM Bally Sports Midwest Sunday, June 9 Rockies vs Cardinals 1:15 PM Bally Sports Midwest Tuesday, June 11 Pirates vs Cardinals 6:45 PM Bally Sports Midwest Wednesday, June 12 Pirates vs Cardinals 6:45 PM Bally Sports Midwest Thursday. June 13 Pirates vs Cardinals 1:15 PM Bally Sports Midwest Friday, June 14 Cardinals @ Cubs 1:20 PM Bally Sports Midwest Saturday, June 15 Cardinals @ Cubs 1:20 PM Bally Sports Midwest Sunday, June 16 Cardinals @ Cubs 1:20 PM Bally Sports Midwest Monday, June 17 Cardinals @ Marlins 5:40 PM Bally Sports Midwest Tuesday, June 18 Cardinals @ Marlins 5:40 PM Bally Sports Midwest Wednesday, June 19 Cardinals @ Marlins 11:40 AM Bally Sports Midwest Thursday, June 20 Giants vs Cardinals (Birmingham) 6:15 PM Bally Sports Midwest Saturday, June 22 Giants vs Cardinals 1:15 PM Bally Sports Midwest Sunday, June 23 Giants vs Cardinals 1:15 PM Bally Sports Midwest Monday, June 24 Braves vs Cardinals 6:45 PM Bally Sports Midwest Tuesday, June 25 Braves vs Cardinals 6:45 PM Bally Sports Midwest Wednesday, June 26 Braves vs Cardinals 6:15 PM Bally Sports Midwest Thursday, June 27 Reds vs Cardinals 6:45 PM Bally Sports Midwest Friday, June 28 Reds vs Cardinals 7:15 PM Bally Sports Midwest Saturday, June 29 Reds vs Cardinals 1:15 PM Bally Sports Midwest Sunday, June 30 Reds vs Cardinals 1:15 PM Bally Sports Midwest

Cardinals schedule – July

Date Matchup Time (CT) TV Info Tuesday, July 2 Cardinals @ Pirates 5:40 PM Bally Sports Midwest Wednesday, July 3 Cardinals @ Pirates 5:40 PM Bally Sports Midwest Thursday, July 4 Cardinals @ Pirates 11:35 A< Bally Sports Midwest Friday, July 5 Cardinals @ Nationals 5:45 PM Bally Sports Midwest Saturday, July 6 Cardinals @ Nationals 3:05 PM Bally Sports Midwest Sunday, July 7 Cardinals @ Nationals 12:35 PM Bally Sports Midwest Monday, July 8 Cardinals @ Nationals 3:05 PM Bally Sports Midwest Tuesday, July 9 Royals vs Cardinals 6:45 PM Bally Sports Midwest Wednesday, July 10 Royals vs Cardinals 6:45 PM Bally Sports Midwest Friday, July 12 Cubs vs Cardinals 7:15 PM Bally Sports Midwest Saturday, July 13 Cubs vs Cardinals 1:15 PM Bally Sports Midwest Sunday, July 14 Cubs vs Cardinals 1:15 PM Bally Sports Midwest

St. Louis Cardinals results 2024