MLB insider names three St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher trade solutions

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The latest batch of MLB games today has the St. Louis Cardinals sitting in second place of the NL Central, five games behind the Milwaukee Brewers. However, they are in control of the second NL Wild Card spot, but the Cards know a one-game lead isn’t nearly enough to rely on as the July 30 MLB trade deadline draws near.

After a last-place finish that saw St. Louis win just 71 games last season, now the Cardinals are on pace to win 84. Yet, there’s a sense that the Cardinals could sail past their current expectations with even just one impact addition ahead of the trade deadline.

Jim Bowden reveals possible St. Louis Cardinals pitching solutions

One area the Cardinals are expected to prioritize is adding another starting pitcher to a staff that ranks eighth among 15 NL teams in runs allowed. According to The Athletic’s Jim Bowden, there are three pitchers who could emerge as top trade targets for the Cardinals this month.

“Their front office is focused on trying to improve the starting rotation and is targeting yet another veteran starter, after acquiring several in the offseason. It’s only a matter of time before they land one. Some of the possibilities include Yusei Kikuchi of the Blue Jays, Erick Fedde of the White Sox and Cal Quantrill of the Rockies.” – Jim Bowden on St. Louis Cardinals’ trade targets

Fedde, in particular, is enjoying a breakout season on a bad Chicago White Sox team that’s poised to be one of the biggest trade deadline sellers in MLB. Fedde, 31, has an ERA of 2.99, an ERA+ of 138, and an FIP of 3.54. Under contract until 2026, despite Fedde enjoying a career year, Fedde should be available for a reasonable price.

Yet, even adding Kikuchi and Quantill can strengthen the Cardinals’ pitching staff. Kikuchi, 33, has more of an inflated ERA of 4, to go with an ERA+ of 101 and an FIP of 3.59. Meanwhile, Quantrill, 29, has the unlucky privilege of pitching for the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, where pitchers go to fail. He’s holding steady with an ERA of 4.13, an ERA+ of 111, and an FIP of 4.78.

Whether the Cardinals can add to the mid-or-back-end of their pitching staff remains to be seen, but it’s clear the front office is exploring their options.

Related: Philadelphia Phillies could trade for an All-Star center fielder