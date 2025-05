Cincinnati Reds game today: TV schedule, scores, stats leaders, and 2025 Reds schedule

Credit: Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Is there a Cincinnati Reds game today? While there are always MLB games today, it doesn’t mean Cincinnati will be in action. Here you can find all the information you need on the upcoming 2025 Reds schedule.

Cincinnati Reds game today

When is the next Cincinnati Reds game? Friday, May 30 Who are they playing? Chicago Cubs Where are the Reds playing? Wrigley Field What time does the Reds game start? 2:20 p.m. ET What channel is the Reds game on? FanDuel Sports Ohio Where can we stream the Reds game? MLB.TV Who is starting for the Reds today? Andrew Abbott

Is there a Reds game today?

There is a Reds game today. They play the Chicago Cubs.

What time is the Reds game today?

First pitch for today’s Reds-Cubs game is scheduled for 2:20 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Reds game on tonight?

All Reds games can be found locally on FanDuel Sports Ohio. They can also be streamed on MLB.TV.

Did the Reds win last night?

The Reds lost to the Royals 3-2 on Wednesday.

What is the Reds’ record?

The Reds are currently 28-29 and in fourth place in the NL Central.

Where do the Cincinnati Reds play?

The Reds play all their home games at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio.

What time do gates open for the Reds game today?

The gates for most Cincinnati Reds games open two hours before game time of each contest unless otherwise stated.

Cincinnati Reds stats 2025

Here are the Reds stats leaders in 2025. They are updated every week.

BA: .289, Gavin Lux

.289, Gavin Lux HR: 9, Elly De La Cruz

9, Elly De La Cruz RBI: 38, Elly De La Cruz

38, Elly De La Cruz Hits: 55, TJ Friedl

55, TJ Friedl Total Bases: 88, Elly De La Cruz

88, Elly De La Cruz SB: 17, Elly De La Cruz

17, Elly De La Cruz WAR: 1.2, Jose Trevino and Austin Hays W ins: 5, Brady Singer

5, Brady Singer ERA: 3.39, Nick Lodolo

3.39, Nick Lodolo Strikeouts: 63, Hunter Greene

63, Hunter Greene QS: 6, Nick Lodolo

6, Nick Lodolo WHIP: 1.10, Nick Lodolo

1.10, Nick Lodolo Saves: 13, Emilio Pagan

13, Emilio Pagan WAR: 1.9, Hunter Greene

Who is on the Cincinnati Reds roster?

Here is a look at who is on the 2025 roster.

Lineup:

C: Jose Trevino

1B: Jeimer Candelario

2B: Matt McLain

3B: Gavin Lux

SS: Elly De La Cruz

RF: Jake Fraley

CF: T.J. Friedl

LF: Austin Hays

Bench:

Austin Wynns (C)

Santiago Espinal (IF/OF)

Blake Dunn (OF)

Stuart Fairchild (OF)

Tyler Stephenson (IL)

Spencer Steer (IL)

Rotation:

Hunter Greene

Brady Singer

Nick Lodolo

Nick Martinez

Carson Spiers

Andrew Abbott (IL)

Julian Aguiar (IL)

Brandon Williamson (IL)

Bullpen:

Emilio Pagan

Taylor Rogers

Scott Barlow

Graham Ashcraft

Sam Moll

Tony Santillan

Brent Suter

Ian Gibaut

Alexis Diaz (IL)

2025 Cincinnati Reds schedule

Here is the Cincinnati Reds’ 2025 schedule.

Reds schedule – March

Date Opponent Time (ET) Channel March 27 Giants 4:10 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio March 29 Giants 4:10 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio March 30 Giants 1:40 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio March 31 Rangers 6:40 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio

Reds schedule – April

Date Opponent Time (ET) Channel April 1 Rangers 6:40 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio April 2 Rangers 12:40 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio April 3 @ Brewers 7:40 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio April 4 @ Brewers 8:10 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio April 5 @ Brewers 7:10 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio April 6 @ Brewers 2:10 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio April 7 @ Giants 9:45 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio April 8 @ Giants 9:45 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio April 9 @ Giants 3:45 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio April 11 Pirates 6:40 p.m. Apple TV+ April 12 Pirates 6:40 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio April 13 Pirates 1:40 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio April 15 Mariners 6:40 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio April 16 Mariners 6:40 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio April 17 Mariners 12:40 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio April 18 @ Orioles 7:05 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio April 19 @ Orioles 4:05 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio April 20 @ Orioles 1:35 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio April 21 @ Marlins 6:40 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio April 22 @ Marlins 6:40 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio April 23 @ Marlins 1:10 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio April 25 @ Rockies 8:40 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio April 26 @ Rockies 3:10 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio April 27 @ Rockies 3:10 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio April 28 Cardinals 6:40 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio April 29 Cardinals 6:40 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio April 30 Cardinals 6:40 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio

Reds schedule – May

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Info May 1 Cardinals 12:40 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio May 2 Nationals 6:10 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio May 3 Nationals 6:40 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio May 4 Nationals 4:10 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio May 5 @ Braves 7:15 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio May 6 @ Braves 7:15 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio May 7 @ Braves 7:15 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio May 8 @ Braves 7:15 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio May 9 @ Astros 8:10 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio May 10 @ Astros 7:10 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio May 11 @ Astros 2:10 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio May 13 White Sox 6:40 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio May 14 White Sox 7:14 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio May 15 White Sox 12:40 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio May 16 Guardians 5:10 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio May 17 Guardians 6:40 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio May 18 Guardians 1:40 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio May 19 @ Pirates 6:40 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio May 20 @ Pirates 6:40 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio May 21 @ Pirates 12:35 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio May 23 Cubs 6:40 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio May 24 Cubs 4:10 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio May 25 Cubs 1:40 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio May 26 @ Royals 4:10 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio May 27 @ Royals 7:40 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio May 28 @ Royals 7:40 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio May 30 @ Cubs 2:20 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio May 31 @ Cubs 2:20 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio

Reds schedule – June

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Info June 1 @ Cubs 2:20 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio June 2 @ Brewers 7:10 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio June 3 @ Brewers 7:10 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio June 4 @ Brewers 12:40 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio June 6 Diamondbacks 7:10 p.m. Apple TV+ June 7 Diamondbacks 4:10 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio June 8 Diamondbacks 1:40 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio June 9 @ Guardians 6:40 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio June 10 @ Guardians 6:40 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio June 11 @ Guardians 1:10 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio June 13 @ Tigers 7:10 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio June 14 @ Tigers 1:10 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio June 15 @ Tigers 12:05 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio June 17 Twins 7:10 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio June 18 Twins 7:10 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio June 19 Twins 12:40 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio June 20 @ Cardinals 7:15 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio June 21 @ Cardinals 2:15 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio June 22 @ Cardinals 7:15 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio June 23 Yankees 7:10 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio June 24 Yankees 7:10 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio June 25 Yankees 7:10 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio June 27 Padres 7:10 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio June 28 Padres 4:10 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio June 29 Padres 1:40 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio June 30 @ Red Sox 7:10 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio

Reds schedule – July

Date Matchup Time (ET) TV Info July 1 @ Red Sox 7:10 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio July 2 @ Red Sox 7:10 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio July 4 @ Phillies 1:05 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio July 5 @ Phillies 4:05 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio July 6 @ Phillies 1:35 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio July 7 Marlins 7:10 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio July 8 Marlins 7:10 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio July 9 Marlins 7:10 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio July 10 Marlins 5:10 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio July 11 Rockies 7:10 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio July 12 Rockies 4:10 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio July 13 Rockies 1:40 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio July 18 @ Mets 7:10 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio July 19 @ Mets 4:10 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio July 20 @ Mets 1:40 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio July 21 @ Nationals 6:45 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio July 22 @ Nationals 6:45 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio July 23 @ Nationals 12:05 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio July 25 Rays 7:10 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio July 26 Rays 6:40 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio July 27 Rays 1:40 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio July 28 Dodgers 7:10 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio July 29 Dodgers 7:10 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio July 30 Dodgers 7:10 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio July 31 Braves 7:10 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio

Reds schedule – August

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Info August 1 Braves 12:40 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio August 2 Braves

(MLB Speedway Classic) 7:15 p.m. Fox August 4 @ Cubs 8:05 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio August 5 @ Cubs 8:05 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio August 6 @ Cubs 2:20 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio August 7 @ Pirates 6:40 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio August 8 @ Pirates 6:40 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio August 9 @ Pirates 6:40 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio August 10 @ Pirates 1:35 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio August 11 Phillies 6:10 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio August 12 Phillies 6:40 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio August 13 Phillies 5:10 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio August 15 Brewers 6:40 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio August 16 Brewers 6:40 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio August 17 Brewers 1:40 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio August 18 @ Angels 9:38 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio August 19 @ Angels 9:38 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio August 20 @ Angels 9:38 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio August 22 @ Diamondbacks 9:40 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio August 23 @ Diamondbacks 8:10 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio August 24 @ Diamondbacks 4:10 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio August 25 @ Dodgers 10:10 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio August 26 @ Dodgers 10:10 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio August 27 @ Dodgers 8:40 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio August 29 Cardinals 6:40 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio August 30 Cardinals 6:40 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio August 31 Cardinals 6:40 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio

Reds schedule – September

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Info September 1 Blue Jays 1:10 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio September 2 Blue Jays 6:40 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio September 3 Blue Jays 6:40 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio September 5 Mets 6:40 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio September 6 Mets 6:40 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio September 7 Mets 1:40 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio September 8 @ Padres 9:40 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio September 9 @ Padres 9:40 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio September 10 @ Padres 8:40 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio September 12 @ Athletics 10:05 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio September 13 @ Athletics 10:05 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio September 14 @ Athletics 4:05 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio September 15 @ Cardinals 7:45 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio September 16 @ Cardinals 7:45 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio September 17 @ Cardinals 1:15 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio September 18 Cubs 7:15 p.m. Fox September 19 Cubs 6:40 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio September 20 Cubs 6:40 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio September 21 Cubs 1:40 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio September 23 Pirates 6:40 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio September 24 Pirates 6:40 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio September 25 Pirates 12:40 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio September 26 @ Brewers 8:10 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio September 27 @ Brewers 7:10 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio September 28 @ Brewers 3:10 p.m. FanDuel Sports Ohio

