MLB Power Rankings Week 5: Fernando Tatis Jr. powers San Diego Padres atop NL West-heavy rankings

Four teams in the National League West rank in the top eight of our MLB Power Rankings heading into Week 5. Check out how the power rankings shake out below.

**Statistics as of Wednesday, April 23**

1. San Diego Padres (Last week: 1)

San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. has emerged as one of baseball’s elite players, leading the National League with eight home runs while posting a 1.062 OPS, 193 OPS+, and MLB-best 2.1 bWAR.

“Just named as the National League Player of the Week, Fernando Tatís Jr. has reached base safely in all 21 games for the first-place Padres,” writes NBC Sports’ D.J. Short. “He’s the early frontrunner for the National League MVP Award.”

2. New York Mets (Last week: 3)

The New York Mets have won eight of their last 10 games heading into Wednesday’s matchup against Philadelphia, despite Juan Soto’s slow start at the plate.

“The Mets are doing everything right at the moment, with a Citi Field crowd that was losing its ever-loving mind in a sweep of the Cardinals over the weekend,” notes MLB.com’s Will Leitch. “The pitching has been so good — and Francisco Lindor so dramatic — that no one seems to mind (or even have noticed) Juan Soto’s slow start.”

3. Los Angeles Dodgers (Last week: 5)

The Los Angeles Dodgers recovered from three consecutive series losses by sweeping Colorado and taking two of three from Texas.

“Quality week at the office for the champs, taking care of business against an awful team and then winning a road series against a good one,” writes CBS Sports’ Matt Snyder.

4. Chicago Cubs (Last week: 2)

The Chicago Cubs have been at the center of dramatic finishes recently. Last Friday, Chicago and Arizona combined for 16 runs in a wild eighth inning during the Cubs’ improbable 13-11 comeback. Tuesday night, Miguel Amaya erased an 0-2 count with two outs in the ninth, hitting a game-tying homer off Dodgers reliever Tanner Scott before Chicago walked it off in the 10th.

“The Cubs are so hot right now that they can get terrible news, like the loss of Justin Steele for the season, and still have it be a great week,” writes Leitch. “They currently lead the Majors in runs and hits, are tied for the lead in walks … and they’re even tied for third in stolen bases. They look like they might run away with this division.”

5. New York Yankees (Last week: 7)

Designated hitter Ben Rice has provided unexpected offensive firepower with six home runs and a 1.005 OPS as the New York Yankees maintain control of the AL East.

“The Yankees’ offense has helped make up for the starting pitching woes in New York with Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil on the shelf,” writes Fox Sports’ Rowan Kavner. “Ben Rice, a hard-hitting standout in the early going, has been a big part of that.”

6. San Francisco Giants (Last week: 4)

San Francisco Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee is developing into a franchise cornerstone, slashing .315/.374/.573 with an MLB-leading 10 doubles, three home runs, 20 runs scored and a 170 OPS+.

“The Giants, inevitably, slowed down a little bit this week, but you don’t have to squint hard to still see good stuff here, and much of it has come from Jung Hoo Lee, the free agent out of Korea who got everybody inspired in San Francisco last year before struggling and then getting hurt,” writes Leitch.

7. Detroit Tigers (Last week: 8)

Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson continues his tear with seven home runs, a .968 OPS and 179 OPS+. Meanwhile, pitcher Casey Mize is validating his former prospect pedigree with a 2.22 ERA and 0.945 WHIP through four starts.

“While we’re looking back a year, here’s one reason Detroit is thriving: A year ago, first-round picks Spencer Torkelson and Casey Mize were partway through seasons that ultimately made a lot of folks wonder if one or both might not be quite as good as they’d been hyped up to be,” writes The Athletic’s Levi Weaver. “This year: no, no — they’re good.”

8. Arizona Diamondbacks (Last week: 9)

The Arizona Diamondbacks’ .609 winning percentage would lead four other divisions, highlighting the brutal nature of the NL West.

“Josh Naylor homered in three straight games last week and is hitting .333/.406/.548 to start his D-Backs tenure,” notes Short. “He delivered a go-ahead RBI single in the 11th inning on Sunday, helping Arizona salvage a game from an entertaining series against the Cubs.”

9. Philadelphia Phillies (Last week: 6)

The Philadelphia Phillies’ bullpen has raised early concerns, ranking 29th with a 5.70 ERA. Free-agent acquisition Jordan Romano carries a troubling 13.50 ERA, while the offense continues struggling with runners in scoring position.

“Jordan Romano’s woes hamstring an inconsistent bullpen,” states USA Today’s Gabe Lacques.

10. Texas Rangers (Last week: 10)

The Texas Rangers have split their last 10 games, dropping two of three to the Dodgers with shutout losses in both defeats. Jacob deGrom provided a bright spot against LA, delivering seven innings of one-run ball with seven strikeouts.

“With injuries to Jon Gray, Cody Bradford and Jack Leiter, it would make sense if the Rangers’ rotation was scuffling,” writes Kavner. “Instead, it’s their offense that has yet to kick into gear. After sweeping the Angels, the Rangers were shut out in two of three games at home this weekend against the Dodgers. They’re leading the division despite being tied with the Royals for the fewest runs scored in MLB.”

11. Cleveland Guardians (Last week: 12)

The Cleveland Guardians are leading the AL Central after a 7-3 stretch in their last 10. Kyle Manzardo is breaking out offensively with seven home runs and a .901 OPS early in the season.

12. Seattle Mariners (Last week: 17)

Cal Raleigh has powered the Seattle Mariners’ surge as “Big Dumper” leads MLB with nine home runs.

13. Boston Red Sox (Last week: 14)

The Boston Red Sox feature two inspiring storylines: shortstop Trevor Story returning to All-Star form after years of injuries, and pitcher Liam Hendricks taking the mound for the first time since June 2023 following his battle with cancer and Tommy John surgery.

14. Milwaukee Brewers (Last week: 15)

Jose Quintana and Quinn Priester have stabilized the Milwaukee Brewers rotation while ace Brandon Woodruff targets a May return.

15. Toronto Blue Jays (Last week: 11)

Toronto Blue Jays reliever Jeff Hoffman ranks among the season’s best free-agent acquisitions, posting a 1.59 ERA in 10 appearances with 16 strikeouts in 11 1/3 innings and five saves.

16. Cincinnati Reds (Last week: 16)

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz remains a highlight-reel sensation with tape-measure home runs and stolen bases, though his 34 strikeouts against just nine walks raises concerns.

17. Houston Astros (Last week: 18)

Houston Astros first baseman Christian Walker is trying to shake his early slump with five hits in his last four games, including a double and home run.

18. Atlanta Braves (Last week: 21)

The Atlanta Braves have won six of their last 10, but ace Spencer Strider landed back on the injured list with a strained hamstring while playing catch.

19. Kansas City Royals (Last week: 19)

The Kansas City Royals’ rotation has excelled behind Cole Ragans and Kris Bubic, but their offense ranks last in runs scored.

20. Baltimore Orioles (Last week: 20)

The Baltimore Orioles’ rotation sits last in MLB with a 5.48 ERA, with limited options for improvement.

21. Los Angeles Angels (Last week: 13)

The Los Angeles Angels’ hot start has faded with seven losses in their last 10 games.

22. St. Louis Cardinals (Last week: 23)

St. Louis Cardinals starter Erick Fedde could become a valuable trade chip, posting a 3.33 ERA through his first five starts.

23. Athletics (Last week: 24)

The Athletics are promoting Nick Kurtz, the fourth overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, after he dominated minor league pitching across 32 games.

24. Tampa Bay Rays (Last week: 22)

The Tampa Bay Rays have dropped seven of 10 after consecutive series losses to Boston and New York.

25. Washington Nationals (Last week: 25)

James Wood is developing into a cornerstone player for the Washington Nationals while Dylan Crews has recovered from his early-season struggles.

26. Miami Marlins (Last week: 27)

Former NL Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara continues searching for his form after missing 2024 with Tommy John surgery, posting a 7.27 ERA in four starts with the Miami Marlins.

27. Minnesota Twins (Last week: 26)

Minnesota Twins rookie Luke Keaschall has impressed through his first four MLB games, hitting .357 with two doubles and three runs scored.

28. Pittsburgh Pirates (Last week: 28)

Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes has already recorded two losses in five starts after taking only three defeats all of last season.

29. Chicago White Sox (Last week: 29)

Rookie catcher Edgar Quero, a former top 100 prospect, provides a development bright spot for Chicago White Sox fans.

30. Colorado Rockies (Last week: 30)

The Colorado Rockies own MLB’s worst run differential at minus-52.