Cleveland Guardians game today: Guardians TV schedule, game info, Guardians roster and Guardians schedule 2025

Is there a Cleveland Guardians game today? While there are always MLB games today, it doesn’t mean Cleveland will be in action. Here, you can find all the information you need on the 2025 Guardians schedule.
Cleveland Guardians game today
|When is the next Cleveland Guardians game?
|Tuesday, June 3
|Who are they playing?
|New York Yankees
|Where are the Guardians playing?
|Yankee Stadium
|What time does the Guardians game start?
|7:05 p.m. ET
|What channel is the Guardians game on?
|TBS
|Where can we stream the Guardians game?
|CLEGuardians.TV/MLB.TV
|Who is starting for the Guardians today?
|Tanner Bibee
Note: Schedule subject to change. Updated for each game.
Is there a Guardians game today?
There is no Guardians game today. They face the New York Yankees on Tuesday.
What time is the Guardians game today Eastern Time?
First pitch for Tuesday’s Guardians-Yankees game is at 7:05 p.m. ET.
What channel is the Guardians game on tonight?
Tuesday’s Guardians game will air on TBS.
All Guardians games can be found locally on CLEGuarians.TV. They can also be streamed on MLB.TV and Fubo.
Did the Guardians win last night?
The Guardians beat the Angels 4-2 on Sunday.
What is the Guardians’ record?
The Guardians are currently 32-26.
What place are the Guardians in right now?
The Guardians are second in the AL Central.
Where do the Cleveland Guardians play?
The Guardians play all their home games at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio.
What time does Progressive Field open?
Via the Cleveland Guardians website:
Sunday – Thursday: All gates will open 1 hour prior to first pitch
Friday and Saturday games in April, May and September: All gates will open 1.5 hours prior to first pitch
*All gate times are subject to change
Guardians 2025 stats
Here are the Guardians’ stats leaders in 2025. Updated every week.
- BA: .327, Jose Ramirez
- HR: 11, Jose Ramirez
- RBI: 29, Jose Ramirez and Carlos Santana
- Hits: 70, Steven Kwan
- Total Bases: 117, Jose Ramirez
- SB: 14, Jose Ramirez
- WAR: 2.6, Steven Kwan
- Wins: 5, Gavin Williams
- ERA: 3.79, Gavin Williams
- Strikeouts: 66, Gavin Williams
- QS: 4, Luis Ortiz and Tanner Bibee
- WHIP: 1.27, Tanner Bibee
- Saves: 13, Emmanuel Clase
- WAR: 1.1, Hunter Gaddis
Who is on the Guardians roster?
Lineup:
- C: Bo Naylor
- 1B: Carlos Santana
- 2B: Gabriel Arias
- 3B: Jose Ramirez
- SS: Brayan Rocchio
- LF: Steven Kwan
- CF: Lane Thomas
- RF: Will Brennan
- DH: Kyle Manzardo
Bench:
- Austin Hedges (C)
- Jhonkensy Noel (1B/OF)
- Daniel Schneemann (OF, IF)
- Nolan Jones (OF)
Starting Rotation:
- Tanner Bibee
- Gavin Williams
- Luis L. Ortiz
- Ben Lively
- Logan Allen
- Shane Bieber (IL)
- Slade Cecconi (IL)
- John Means (IL)
Bullpen:
- Emmanuel Clase
- Cade Smith
- Hunter Gaddis
- Paul Sewald
- Tim Herrin
- Andrew Walters
- Triston McKenzie
- Jakob Junis
- Sam Hentges (IL)
- Erik Sabrowski (IL)
- Trevor Stephan (IL)
How many home games do the Guardians play in 2025?
The Guardians play 82 home games per season, an even split in a 162-game schedule.
Cleveland Guardians’ 2025 record by month
Here is how the Cleveland Guardians fared monthly:
- March: 2-2
- April:
- May:
- June:
- July:
- August:
- September:
Cleveland Guardians’ record by year
- 2024: 92-69
- 2023: 76-86
- 2022: 92-70
- 2021: 80-82
- 2020: 35-25 (COVID-shortened season)
- 2019: 93-69
- 2018: 91-71
- 2017: 102-60
Cleveland Guardians schedule 2025
Guardians schedule- March
|Date
|Game
|Time (EDT)
|How to Watch
|March 27
|Guardians @ Royals
|4:10 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|March 29
|Guardians @ Royals
|4:10 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|March 30
|Guardians @ Royals
|2:10 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|March 31
|Guardians @ Padres
|9:40 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
Guardians schedule – April
|Date
|Game
|Time (EDT)
|How to Watch
|April 1
|@ Padres
|9:40 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|April 2
|@ Padres
|4:10 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|April 4
|@ Angels
|9:38 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|April 5
|@ Angels
|9:38 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|April 6
|@ Angels
|4:07 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|April 8
|White Sox
|4:10 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|April 9
|White Sox
|6:10 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|April 10
|White Sox
|1:10 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|April 11
|Royals
|6:10 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|April 12
|Royals
|6:10 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|April 13
|Royals
|1:40 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|April 15
|@ Orioles
|7:05 p.m.
|TBS
|April 16
|@ Orioles
|6:35 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|April 17
|@ Orioles
|6:35 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|April 18
|@ Pirates
|6:40 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|April 19
|@ Pirates
|4:05 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|April 20
|@ Pirates
|1:35 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|April 21
|Yankees
|6:10 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|April 22
|Yankees
|6:10 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|April 23
|Yankees
|1:10 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|April 25
|Red Sox
|7:10 p.m.
|Apple TV+
|April 26
|Red Sox
|6:10 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|April 27
|Red Sox
|1:40 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|April 28
|Twins
|6:10 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|April 29
|Twins
|6:10 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|April 30
|Twins
|6:10 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
Guardians schedule – May
|Date
|Game
|Time (EDT)
|How to Watch
|May 1
|Twins
|1:10 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|May 2
|@ Blue Jays
|7:07 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|May 3
|@ Blue Jays
|3:07 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|May 4
|@ Blue Jays
|1:37 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|May 5
|@ Nationals
|6:45 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|May 6
|@ Nationals
|6:45 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|May 7
|@ Nationals
|12:05 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|May 9
|Phillies
|7:10 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|May 10
|Phillies
|6:10 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|May 11
|Phillies
|7 p.m.
|ESPN
|May 12
|Brewers
|6:10 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|May 13
|Brewers
|6:10 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|May 14
|Brewers
|1:10 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|May 16
|@ Reds
|5:10 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|May 17
|@ Reds
|6:40 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|May 18
|@ Reds
|1:40 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|May 19
|@ Twins
|7:40 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|May 20
|@ Twins
|7:40 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|May 21
|@ Twins
|1:10 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|May 22
|@ Tigers
|6:40 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|May 23
|@ Tigers
|7:10 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|May 24
|@ Tigers
|7:15 p.m.
|Fox
|May 25
|@ Tigers
|11:35 a.m.
|Roku
|May 26
|Dodgers
|6:10 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|May 27
|Dodgers
|6:10 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|May 28
|Dodgers
|1:10 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|May 30
|Angels
|7:10 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|May 31
|Angels
|4:10 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
Guardians schedule – June
|Date
|Game
|Time (EDT)
|How to Watch
|June 1
|Angels
|1:40 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|June 3
|@ Yankees
|7:05 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|June 4
|@ Yankees
|7:05 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|June 5
|@ Yankees
|7:05 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|June 6
|Astros
|7:10 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|June 7
|Astros
|4:10 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|June 8
|Astros
|1:40 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|June 9
|Reds
|6:40 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|June 10
|Reds
|6:40 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|June 11
|Reds
|1:10 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|June 13
|@ Mariners
|10:10 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|June 14
|@ Mariners
|9:40 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|June 15
|@ Mariners
|4:10 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|June 17
|@ Giants
|9:45 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|June 18
|@ Giants
|9:45 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|June 19
|@ Giants
|4:05 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|June 20
|@ Athletics
|10:05 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|June 21
|@ Athletics
|10:05 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|June 22
|@ Athletics
|4:05 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|June 24
|Blue Jays
|6:40 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|June 25
|Blue Jays
|6:40 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|June 26
|Blue Jays
|1:10 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|June 27
|Cardinals
|7:10 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|June 28
|Cardinals
|4:10 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|June 29
|Cardinals
|12:05 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
Guardians schedule – July
|Date
|Game
|Time (EDT)
|How to Watch
|July 1
|@ Cubs
|8:05 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|July 2
|@ Cubs
|8:05 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|July 3
|@ Cubs
|8:05 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|July 4
|Tigers
|7:10 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|July 5
|Tigers
|7:15 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|July 6
|Tigers
|1:40 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|July 7
|@ Astros
|8:10 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|July 8
|@ Astros
|8:10 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|July 9
|@ Astros
|8:10 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|July 10
|@ White Sox
|7:40 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|July 11
|@ White Sox
|8:10 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|July 12
|@ White Sox
|4:10 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|July 13
|@ White Sox
|2:10 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|July 18
|Athletics
|7:10 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|July 19
|Athletics
|7:10 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|July 20
|Athletics
|1:40 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|July 21
|Orioles
|6:40 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|July 22
|Orioles
|6:40 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|July 23
|Orioles
|6:40 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|July 24
|Orioles
|1:10 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|July 25
|@ Royals
|8:10 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|July 26
|@ Royals
|7:15 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|July 27
|@ Royals
|2:10 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|July 28
|Rockies
|6:40 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|July 29
|Rockies
|6:40 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|July 30
|Rockies
|6:40 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
Guardians schedule – August
|Date
|Game
|Time (EDT)
|How to Watch
|August 1
|Twins
|7:10 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|August 2
|Twins
|4:10 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|August 3
|Twins
|1:40 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|August 4
|@ Mets
|7:10 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|August 5
|@ Mets
|7:10 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|August 6
|@ Mets
|1:10 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|August 8
|@ White Sox
|7:40 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|August 9
|@ White Sox
|7:10 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|August 10
|@ White Sox
|2:10 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|August 12
|Marlins
|6:40 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|August 13
|Marlins
|6:40 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|August 14
|Marlins
|6:40 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|August 15
|Braves
|7:10 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|August 16
|Braves
|7:10 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|August 17
|Braves
|1:40 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|August 18
|@ Diamondbacks
|9:40 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|August 19
|@ Diamondbacks
|9:40 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|August 20
|@ Diamondbacks
|3:40 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|August 22
|@ Rangers
|8:05 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|August 23
|@ Rangers
|7:05 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|August 24
|@ Rangers
|2:35 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|August 25
|Rays
|6:40 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|August 26
|Rays
|6:40 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|August 27
|Rays
|6:40 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|August 29
|Mariners
|7:10 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|August 30
|Mariners
|7:15 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|August 31
|Mariners
|1:40 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
Guardians schedule – September
|Date
|Game
|Time (EDT)
|How to Watch
|September 1
|@ Red Sox
|1:35 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|September 2
|@ Red Sox
|6:45 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|September 3
|@ Red Sox
|6:45 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|September 4
|@ Rays
|7:35 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|September 5
|@ Rays
|7:35 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|September 6
|@ Rays
|7:05 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|September 7
|@ Rays
|12:10 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|September 8
|Royals
|6:40 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|September 9
|Royals
|6:40 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|September 10
|Royals
|6:40 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|September 11
|Royals
|7:15 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|September 12
|White Sox
|7:10 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|September 13
|White Sox
|6:10 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|September 14
|White Sox
|1:40 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|September 16
|@ Tigers
|6:40 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|September 17
|@ Tigers
|6:40 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|September 18
|@ Tigers
|1:10 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|September 19
|@ Twins
|8:10 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|September 20
|@ Twins
|7:10 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|September 21
|@ Twins
|2:10 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|September 23
|Tigers
|6:40 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|September 24
|Tigers
|6:40 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|September 25
|Tigers
|6:40 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|September 26
|Rangers
|7:10 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|September 27
|Rangers
|6:10 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV
|September 28
|Rangers
|3:10 p.m.
|CLEGuardians.TV