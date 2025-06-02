Cleveland Guardians game today: Guardians TV schedule, game info, Guardians roster and Guardians schedule 2025

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

Is there a Cleveland Guardians game today? While there are always MLB games today, it doesn’t mean Cleveland will be in action. Here, you can find all the information you need on the 2025 Guardians schedule.

Cleveland Guardians game today

When is the next Cleveland Guardians game? Tuesday, June 3 Who are they playing? New York Yankees Where are the Guardians playing? Yankee Stadium What time does the Guardians game start? 7:05 p.m. ET What channel is the Guardians game on? TBS Where can we stream the Guardians game? CLEGuardians.TV/MLB.TV Who is starting for the Guardians today? Tanner Bibee

Note: Schedule subject to change. Updated for each game.

Is there a Guardians game today?

There is no Guardians game today. They face the New York Yankees on Tuesday.

What time is the Guardians game today Eastern Time?

First pitch for Tuesday’s Guardians-Yankees game is at 7:05 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Guardians game on tonight?

Tuesday’s Guardians game will air on TBS.

All Guardians games can be found locally on CLEGuarians.TV. They can also be streamed on MLB.TV and Fubo.

Did the Guardians win last night?

The Guardians beat the Angels 4-2 on Sunday.

What is the Guardians’ record?

The Guardians are currently 32-26.

What place are the Guardians in right now?

The Guardians are second in the AL Central.

Where do the Cleveland Guardians play?

The Guardians play all their home games at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio.

What time does Progressive Field open?

Via the Cleveland Guardians website:

Sunday – Thursday: All gates will open 1 hour prior to first pitch

Friday and Saturday games in April, May and September: All gates will open 1.5 hours prior to first pitch

*All gate times are subject to change

Guardians 2025 stats

Here are the Guardians’ stats leaders in 2025. Updated every week.

BA: .327, Jose Ramirez

.327, Jose Ramirez HR: 11, Jose Ramirez

11, Jose Ramirez RBI: 29, Jose Ramirez and Carlos Santana

29, Jose Ramirez and Carlos Santana Hits: 70, Steven Kwan

70, Steven Kwan Total Bases: 117, Jose Ramirez

117, Jose Ramirez SB: 14, Jose Ramirez

14, Jose Ramirez WAR: 2.6, Steven Kwan W ins: 5, Gavin Williams

5, Gavin Williams ERA: 3.79, Gavin Williams

3.79, Gavin Williams Strikeouts: 66, Gavin Williams

66, Gavin Williams QS: 4, Luis Ortiz and Tanner Bibee

4, Luis Ortiz and Tanner Bibee WHIP: 1.27, Tanner Bibee

1.27, Tanner Bibee Saves: 13, Emmanuel Clase

13, Emmanuel Clase WAR: 1.1, Hunter Gaddis

Who is on the Guardians roster?

Lineup:

C: Bo Naylor

1B: Carlos Santana

2B: Gabriel Arias

3B: Jose Ramirez

SS: Brayan Rocchio

LF: Steven Kwan

CF: Lane Thomas

RF: Will Brennan

DH: Kyle Manzardo

Bench:

Austin Hedges (C)

Jhonkensy Noel (1B/OF)

Daniel Schneemann (OF, IF)

Nolan Jones (OF)

Starting Rotation:

Tanner Bibee

Gavin Williams

Luis L. Ortiz

Ben Lively

Logan Allen

Shane Bieber (IL)

Slade Cecconi (IL)

John Means (IL)

Bullpen:

Emmanuel Clase

Cade Smith

Hunter Gaddis

Paul Sewald

Tim Herrin

Andrew Walters

Triston McKenzie

Jakob Junis

Sam Hentges (IL)

Erik Sabrowski (IL)

Trevor Stephan (IL)

How many home games do the Guardians play in 2025?

The Guardians play 82 home games per season, an even split in a 162-game schedule.

Cleveland Guardians’ 2025 record by month

Here is how the Cleveland Guardians fared monthly:

March: 2-2

2-2 April:

May:

June:

July:

August:

September:

Cleveland Guardians’ record by year

2024: 92-69

92-69 2023: 76-86

76-86 2022: 92-70

92-70 2021: 80-82

80-82 2020: 35-25 (COVID-shortened season)

35-25 (COVID-shortened season) 2019: 93-69

93-69 2018: 91-71

91-71 2017: 102-60

Cleveland Guardians schedule 2025

Guardians schedule- March

Date Game Time (EDT) How to Watch March 27 Guardians @ Royals 4:10 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV March 29 Guardians @ Royals 4:10 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV March 30 Guardians @ Royals 2:10 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV March 31 Guardians @ Padres 9:40 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV

Guardians schedule – April

Date Game Time (EDT) How to Watch April 1 @ Padres 9:40 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV April 2 @ Padres 4:10 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV April 4 @ Angels 9:38 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV April 5 @ Angels 9:38 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV April 6 @ Angels 4:07 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV April 8 White Sox 4:10 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV April 9 White Sox 6:10 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV April 10 White Sox 1:10 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV April 11 Royals 6:10 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV April 12 Royals 6:10 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV April 13 Royals 1:40 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV April 15 @ Orioles 7:05 p.m. TBS April 16 @ Orioles 6:35 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV April 17 @ Orioles 6:35 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV April 18 @ Pirates 6:40 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV April 19 @ Pirates 4:05 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV April 20 @ Pirates 1:35 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV April 21 Yankees 6:10 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV April 22 Yankees 6:10 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV April 23 Yankees 1:10 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV April 25 Red Sox 7:10 p.m. Apple TV+ April 26 Red Sox 6:10 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV April 27 Red Sox 1:40 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV April 28 Twins 6:10 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV April 29 Twins 6:10 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV April 30 Twins 6:10 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV

Guardians schedule – May

Date Game Time (EDT) How to Watch May 1 Twins 1:10 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV May 2 @ Blue Jays 7:07 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV May 3 @ Blue Jays 3:07 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV May 4 @ Blue Jays 1:37 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV May 5 @ Nationals 6:45 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV May 6 @ Nationals 6:45 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV May 7 @ Nationals 12:05 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV May 9 Phillies 7:10 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV May 10 Phillies 6:10 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV May 11 Phillies 7 p.m. ESPN May 12 Brewers 6:10 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV May 13 Brewers 6:10 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV May 14 Brewers 1:10 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV May 16 @ Reds 5:10 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV May 17 @ Reds 6:40 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV May 18 @ Reds 1:40 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV May 19 @ Twins 7:40 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV May 20 @ Twins 7:40 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV May 21 @ Twins 1:10 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV May 22 @ Tigers 6:40 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV May 23 @ Tigers 7:10 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV May 24 @ Tigers 7:15 p.m. Fox May 25 @ Tigers 11:35 a.m. Roku May 26 Dodgers 6:10 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV May 27 Dodgers 6:10 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV May 28 Dodgers 1:10 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV May 30 Angels 7:10 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV May 31 Angels 4:10 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV

Guardians schedule – June

Date Game Time (EDT) How to Watch June 1 Angels 1:40 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV June 3 @ Yankees 7:05 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV June 4 @ Yankees 7:05 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV June 5 @ Yankees 7:05 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV June 6 Astros 7:10 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV June 7 Astros 4:10 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV June 8 Astros 1:40 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV June 9 Reds 6:40 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV June 10 Reds 6:40 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV June 11 Reds 1:10 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV June 13 @ Mariners 10:10 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV June 14 @ Mariners 9:40 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV June 15 @ Mariners 4:10 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV June 17 @ Giants 9:45 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV June 18 @ Giants 9:45 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV June 19 @ Giants 4:05 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV June 20 @ Athletics 10:05 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV June 21 @ Athletics 10:05 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV June 22 @ Athletics 4:05 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV June 24 Blue Jays 6:40 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV June 25 Blue Jays 6:40 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV June 26 Blue Jays 1:10 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV June 27 Cardinals 7:10 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV June 28 Cardinals 4:10 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV June 29 Cardinals 12:05 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV

Guardians schedule – July

Date Game Time (EDT) How to Watch July 1 @ Cubs 8:05 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV July 2 @ Cubs 8:05 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV July 3 @ Cubs 8:05 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV July 4 Tigers 7:10 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV July 5 Tigers 7:15 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV July 6 Tigers 1:40 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV July 7 @ Astros 8:10 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV July 8 @ Astros 8:10 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV July 9 @ Astros 8:10 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV July 10 @ White Sox 7:40 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV July 11 @ White Sox 8:10 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV July 12 @ White Sox 4:10 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV July 13 @ White Sox 2:10 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV July 18 Athletics 7:10 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV July 19 Athletics 7:10 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV July 20 Athletics 1:40 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV July 21 Orioles 6:40 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV July 22 Orioles 6:40 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV July 23 Orioles 6:40 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV July 24 Orioles 1:10 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV July 25 @ Royals 8:10 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV July 26 @ Royals 7:15 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV July 27 @ Royals 2:10 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV July 28 Rockies 6:40 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV July 29 Rockies 6:40 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV July 30 Rockies 6:40 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV

Guardians schedule – August

Date Game Time (EDT) How to Watch August 1 Twins 7:10 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV August 2 Twins 4:10 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV August 3 Twins 1:40 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV August 4 @ Mets 7:10 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV August 5 @ Mets 7:10 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV August 6 @ Mets 1:10 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV August 8 @ White Sox 7:40 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV August 9 @ White Sox 7:10 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV August 10 @ White Sox 2:10 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV August 12 Marlins 6:40 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV August 13 Marlins 6:40 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV August 14 Marlins 6:40 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV August 15 Braves 7:10 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV August 16 Braves 7:10 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV August 17 Braves 1:40 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV August 18 @ Diamondbacks 9:40 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV August 19 @ Diamondbacks 9:40 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV August 20 @ Diamondbacks 3:40 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV August 22 @ Rangers 8:05 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV August 23 @ Rangers 7:05 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV August 24 @ Rangers 2:35 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV August 25 Rays 6:40 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV August 26 Rays 6:40 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV August 27 Rays 6:40 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV August 29 Mariners 7:10 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV August 30 Mariners 7:15 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV August 31 Mariners 1:40 p.m. CLEGuardians.TV

Guardians schedule – September