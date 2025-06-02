Cleveland Guardians game today: Guardians TV schedule, game info, Guardians roster and Guardians schedule 2025

Updated:
Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians
Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

Is there a Cleveland Guardians game today? While there are always MLB games today, it doesn’t mean Cleveland will be in action. Here, you can find all the information you need on the 2025 Guardians schedule.

Cleveland Guardians game today

When is the next Cleveland Guardians game?Tuesday, June 3
Who are they playing?New York Yankees
Where are the Guardians playing?Yankee Stadium
What time does the Guardians game start?7:05 p.m. ET
What channel is the Guardians game on?TBS
Where can we stream the Guardians game?CLEGuardians.TV/MLB.TV
Who is starting for the Guardians today?Tanner Bibee

Note: Schedule subject to change. Updated for each game.

Is there a Guardians game today?

There is no Guardians game today. They face the New York Yankees on Tuesday.

What time is the Guardians game today Eastern Time?

First pitch for Tuesday’s Guardians-Yankees game is at 7:05 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Guardians game on tonight?

Tuesday’s Guardians game will air on TBS.

All Guardians games can be found locally on CLEGuarians.TV. They can also be streamed on MLB.TV and Fubo.

Did the Guardians win last night?

Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians
Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

The Guardians beat the Angels 4-2 on Sunday.

What is the Guardians’ record?

The Guardians are currently 32-26.

What place are the Guardians in right now?

The Guardians are second in the AL Central.

Where do the Cleveland Guardians play?

The Guardians play all their home games at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio.

What time does Progressive Field open?

Via the Cleveland Guardians website:

Sunday – Thursday: All gates will open 1 hour prior to first pitch
Friday and Saturday games in April, May and September: All gates will open 1.5 hours prior to first pitch
*All gate times are subject to change

Guardians 2025 stats

Here are the Guardians’ stats leaders in 2025. Updated every week.

  • BA: .327, Jose Ramirez
  • HR: 11, Jose Ramirez
  • RBI: 29, Jose Ramirez and Carlos Santana
  • Hits: 70, Steven Kwan
  • Total Bases: 117, Jose Ramirez
  • SB: 14, Jose Ramirez
  • WAR: 2.6, Steven Kwan
  • Wins: 5, Gavin Williams
  • ERA: 3.79, Gavin Williams
  • Strikeouts: 66, Gavin Williams
  • QS: 4, Luis Ortiz and Tanner Bibee
  • WHIP: 1.27, Tanner Bibee
  • Saves: 13, Emmanuel Clase
  • WAR: 1.1, Hunter Gaddis

Who is on the Guardians roster?

Lineup:

  • C: Bo Naylor
  • 1B: Carlos Santana
  • 2B: Gabriel Arias
  • 3B: Jose Ramirez
  • SS: Brayan Rocchio 
  • LF: Steven Kwan
  • CF: Lane Thomas
  • RF: Will Brennan
  • DH: Kyle Manzardo

Bench:

  • Austin Hedges (C)
  • Jhonkensy Noel (1B/OF)
  • Daniel Schneemann (OF, IF)
  • Nolan Jones (OF)

Starting Rotation:

  • Tanner Bibee
  • Gavin Williams
  • Luis L. Ortiz
  • Ben Lively
  • Logan Allen
  • Shane Bieber (IL)
  • Slade Cecconi (IL)
  • John Means (IL)

Bullpen:

  • Emmanuel Clase
  • Cade Smith
  • Hunter Gaddis
  • Paul Sewald
  • Tim Herrin
  • Andrew Walters
  • Triston McKenzie
  • Jakob Junis
  • Sam Hentges (IL)
  • Erik Sabrowski (IL)
  • Trevor Stephan (IL)

How many home games do the Guardians play in 2025?

The Guardians play 82 home games per season, an even split in a 162-game schedule.

Cleveland Guardians’ 2025 record by month

Here is how the Cleveland Guardians fared monthly:

  • March: 2-2
  • April:
  • May:
  • June:
  • July:
  • August:
  • September:

Cleveland Guardians’ record by year

  • 2024: 92-69
  • 2023: 76-86
  • 2022: 92-70
  • 2021: 80-82
  • 2020: 35-25 (COVID-shortened season)
  • 2019: 93-69
  • 2018: 91-71
  • 2017: 102-60

Cleveland Guardians schedule 2025

Tanner Bibee, Cleveland Guardians
Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

Guardians schedule- March

DateGameTime (EDT)How to Watch
March 27Guardians @ Royals4:10 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
March 29Guardians @ Royals4:10 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
March 30Guardians @ Royals2:10 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
March 31Guardians @ Padres9:40 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV

Guardians schedule – April

DateGameTime (EDT)How to Watch
April 1@ Padres9:40 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
April 2@ Padres4:10 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
April 4@ Angels9:38 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
April 5@ Angels9:38 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
April 6@ Angels4:07 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
April 8White Sox4:10 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
April 9White Sox6:10 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
April 10White Sox1:10 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
April 11Royals6:10 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
April 12Royals6:10 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
April 13Royals1:40 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
April 15@ Orioles7:05 p.m.TBS
April 16@ Orioles6:35 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
April 17@ Orioles6:35 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
April 18@ Pirates6:40 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
April 19@ Pirates4:05 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
April 20@ Pirates1:35 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
April 21Yankees6:10 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
April 22Yankees6:10 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
April 23Yankees1:10 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
April 25Red Sox7:10 p.m.Apple TV+
April 26Red Sox6:10 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
April 27Red Sox1:40 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
April 28Twins6:10 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
April 29Twins6:10 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
April 30Twins6:10 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV

Guardians schedule – May

DateGameTime (EDT)How to Watch
May 1Twins1:10 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
May 2@ Blue Jays7:07 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
May 3@ Blue Jays3:07 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
May 4@ Blue Jays1:37 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
May 5@ Nationals6:45 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
May 6@ Nationals6:45 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
May 7@ Nationals12:05 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
May 9Phillies7:10 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
May 10Phillies6:10 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
May 11Phillies7 p.m.ESPN
May 12Brewers6:10 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
May 13Brewers6:10 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
May 14Brewers1:10 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
May 16@ Reds5:10 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
May 17@ Reds6:40 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
May 18@ Reds1:40 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
May 19@ Twins7:40 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
May 20@ Twins7:40 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
May 21@ Twins1:10 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
May 22@ Tigers6:40 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
May 23@ Tigers7:10 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
May 24@ Tigers7:15 p.m.Fox
May 25@ Tigers11:35 a.m.Roku
May 26Dodgers6:10 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
May 27Dodgers6:10 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
May 28Dodgers1:10 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
May 30Angels7:10 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
May 31Angels4:10 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV

Guardians schedule – June

DateGameTime (EDT)How to Watch
June 1Angels1:40 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
June 3@ Yankees7:05 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
June 4@ Yankees7:05 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
June 5@ Yankees7:05 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
June 6Astros7:10 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
June 7Astros4:10 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
June 8Astros1:40 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
June 9Reds6:40 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
June 10Reds6:40 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
June 11Reds1:10 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
June 13@ Mariners10:10 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
June 14@ Mariners9:40 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
June 15@ Mariners4:10 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
June 17@ Giants9:45 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
June 18@ Giants9:45 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
June 19@ Giants4:05 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
June 20@ Athletics10:05 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
June 21@ Athletics10:05 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
June 22@ Athletics4:05 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
June 24Blue Jays6:40 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
June 25Blue Jays6:40 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
June 26Blue Jays1:10 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
June 27Cardinals7:10 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
June 28Cardinals4:10 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
June 29Cardinals12:05 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV

Guardians schedule – July

DateGameTime (EDT)How to Watch
July 1@ Cubs8:05 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
July 2@ Cubs8:05 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
July 3@ Cubs8:05 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
July 4Tigers7:10 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
July 5Tigers7:15 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
July 6Tigers1:40 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
July 7@ Astros8:10 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
July 8@ Astros8:10 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
July 9@ Astros8:10 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
July 10@ White Sox7:40 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
July 11@ White Sox8:10 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
July 12@ White Sox4:10 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
July 13@ White Sox2:10 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
July 18Athletics7:10 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
July 19Athletics7:10 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
July 20Athletics1:40 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
July 21Orioles6:40 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
July 22Orioles6:40 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
July 23Orioles6:40 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
July 24Orioles1:10 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
July 25@ Royals8:10 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
July 26@ Royals7:15 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
July 27@ Royals2:10 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
July 28Rockies6:40 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
July 29Rockies6:40 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
July 30Rockies6:40 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV

Guardians schedule – August

DateGameTime (EDT)How to Watch
August 1Twins7:10 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
August 2Twins4:10 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
August 3Twins1:40 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
August 4@ Mets7:10 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
August 5@ Mets7:10 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
August 6@ Mets1:10 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
August 8@ White Sox7:40 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
August 9@ White Sox7:10 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
August 10@ White Sox2:10 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
August 12Marlins6:40 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
August 13Marlins6:40 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
August 14Marlins6:40 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
August 15Braves7:10 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
August 16Braves7:10 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
August 17Braves1:40 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
August 18@ Diamondbacks9:40 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
August 19@ Diamondbacks9:40 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
August 20@ Diamondbacks3:40 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
August 22@ Rangers8:05 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
August 23@ Rangers7:05 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
August 24@ Rangers2:35 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
August 25Rays6:40 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
August 26Rays6:40 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
August 27Rays6:40 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
August 29Mariners7:10 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
August 30Mariners7:15 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
August 31Mariners1:40 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV

Guardians schedule – September

DateGameTime (EDT)How to Watch
September 1@ Red Sox1:35 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
September 2@ Red Sox6:45 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
September 3@ Red Sox6:45 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
September 4@ Rays7:35 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
September 5@ Rays7:35 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
September 6@ Rays7:05 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
September 7@ Rays12:10 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
September 8Royals6:40 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
September 9Royals6:40 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
September 10Royals6:40 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
September 11Royals7:15 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
September 12White Sox7:10 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
September 13White Sox6:10 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
September 14White Sox1:40 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
September 16@ Tigers6:40 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
September 17@ Tigers6:40 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
September 18@ Tigers1:10 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
September 19@ Twins8:10 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
September 20@ Twins7:10 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
September 21@ Twins2:10 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
September 23Tigers6:40 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
September 24Tigers6:40 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
September 25Tigers6:40 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
September 26Rangers7:10 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
September 27Rangers6:10 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
September 28Rangers3:10 p.m.CLEGuardians.TV
