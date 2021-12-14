Khamzat Chimaev next fight: Everything you need to know

July 26, 2020; Abu Dhabi, UAE; Khamzat Chimaev (red gloves) of Czechia celebrates after his TKO victory over Rhys McKee (not pictured) of Northern Ireland in their welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event inside Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island . Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via USA TODAY Sports

Khamzat Chimaev next fight is a question on the mind of many UFC fans after the Chechen talent has taken the promotion by storm. And the news of his next test inside the Octagon could come any day now.

Who will Khamzat Chimaev next fight be against?

Chimaev has laid a path of destruction over 10 professional bouts — four of those inside the Octagon. He has been nearly untouchable so far in the UFC and seems on the cusp of welterweight title contention, and superstardom. Meaning his next booking will be pivotal in his career. That’s why possible matchups with Nate Diaz, Vicente Luque, or Neil Magny make sense.

A Superstar Creator: A fight with Octagon superstar Diaz is what UFC President Dana White has made clear he really wants to happen. Diaz is on the last fight of his deal and likely on his way out. Not to mention, he is a winnable matchup for a dominant wrestler like Chimaev. However, Diaz has balked at all overtures to book the fight so far.

A fight with Octagon superstar Diaz is what UFC President Dana White has made clear he really wants to happen. Diaz is on the last fight of his deal and likely on his way out. Not to mention, he is a winnable matchup for a dominant wrestler like Chimaev. However, Diaz has balked at all overtures to book the fight so far. A Contender Maker: Luque is in the thick of the UFC welterweight title picture. But with Leon Edwards likely still in front of him in line, a booking with the biggest hype train in the promotion would be intriguing. However, the Brazilian could pass on the opportunity as a lose-lose situation for his title aspirations.

Luque is in the thick of the UFC welterweight title picture. But with Leon Edwards likely still in front of him in line, a booking with the biggest hype train in the promotion would be intriguing. However, the Brazilian could pass on the opportunity as a lose-lose situation for his title aspirations. A Worthy and Willing Foe: Magny is one of the few fighters in the top-10 that has made it no secret he covets a chance to steal Chimaev’s spotlight. Since booking a fight with a bigger name has been difficult, a bout with “The Haitian Sensation” next seems logical and likely.

Khamzat Chimaev vs Li Jingliang fight recap

Some thought that skilled veteran — and arguably the best male fighter from China in UFC history — Li Jingliang might be a real test for “Borz” at UFC 267 in October. Unfortunately, he was not.

What happened: Like many of his previous nine opponents, the Russian did not need much time to dispatch the 25 fight Octagon vet. He actually needed just 3:16 in the opening round to grab ahold of “The Leech,” rag doll him to the mat, physically inform him he was not going anywhere, and choke him out to score the fourth submission win of his career. It also continued his streak of finishing foes in every one of his professional fights.

The fallout: The UFC is now in a bit of a quagmire with the 27-year-old. He is one of the fastest-rising young talents in the entire sport and could fill the void of Khabib Nurmagomedov as their next big crossover star from Russia. However, he has only fought twice in the 170-pound division in the UFC. Making contenders weary of a risky lose-lose situation by facing a fighter that is still essentially a high-level prospect.

The roadmap ahead: No matter which way the UFC goes with Chimaev’s next fight, it is a win for them. He has quickly become one of the most popular talents on the roster, and one of his bouts is a notable happening on whatever card he’s booked for.

What makes Khamzat Chimaev so popular?

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via USA TODAY Sports

The Chechen Crusher: Over 10 cage fights, the Brave CF veteran has faced minimal challenges as he has risen up the ranks to become one of the most recognizable names in the sport, and one of Dana White’s favorite employees.

Before he reached the Octagon, Chimaev won his first six bouts. All but two went into the second round, and in that rare instance against Mzwandile Hlongwa, he only needed over a minute to lock in a fight-ending brabo choke.

“Borz” became a favorite of his new boss by being down for a fight any time and anywhere. His first four matchups in the Octagon have been split between the welterweight and middleweight division. And his first two fights in the promotion also took place just 10 days apart.

Chimaev has only had one strike officially scored on him in the UFC. Meaning he has more wins on the biggest stage of MMA than he’s been hit competing on it.

The Russian McGregor: Trash talk and callouts on social media are the name-of-the-game in the UFC today. And despite English not being his first language, Chimaev has become quite adept at using his Twitter fingers.

The Sweden native has become an avid user of his Twitter account, using it to challenge many of the top fighters in the UFC welterweight division. Including Leon Edwards, Gilbert Burns, and Colby Covington.

During a November rampage of tweets, Chimaev sought out MMA fights with retired UFC legends Brock Lesnar, Georges St-Pierre, and a wrestling match with former two-division champion Daniel Cormier. Only Cormier answered, and the former Olympian found the challenge quite entertaining.

Khamzat Chimaev’s net worth

The measure of a fighter’s success is the dollars and cents they amount from a career of fisticuffs. It is still early days for Chimaev, but his net worth is estimated to be $350,000.