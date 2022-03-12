Colby Covington next fight: Who will face the ‘Chaos’ next?

Following his triumphant performance over Jorge Masvidal, the Colby Covington next fight news cycle may be quiet for the time being. However, when “Chaos” is ready to return to action, there are several interesting opponent options for the most hated fighter in the UFC’s welterweight division.

Who will Colby Covington’s next fight be against?

Covington’s place as the best 170-pound fighter on earth not named Kamaru Usman is firmly established. However, since he has already lost twice to the current UFC welterweight king, it makes the matchmaking for him a little tricky. That’s why scraps with Dustin Poirier, Stephen Thompson, or middleweight champion Israel Adesanya make the most sense next.

The Diamond: This has been a slowly building rivalry for the last year. These two former American Top Team teammates loathe each other, and with Poirier interested in continuing his career at welterweight, this is a logical next booking for Covington. Especially after his successful and hate-filled matchup with former friend Masvidal.

Wonderboy: All of the top five fighters in the division are booked or expected to be soon. Thompson is the only one near the top of the weight class with the name value and challenging style that would make a matchup something worthwhile for the former interim champion.

The Last Stylebender: Since Covington is well outside title contention, superfights around the division might be a possibility. And a matchup with the middleweight king would have supporters who believe Covington's endless cardio and wrestling could be a real challenge for Adesanya.

Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal fight recap

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Covington vs Masvidal at UFC 272 was one of the most highly anticipated fights of 2022. Fans have seen matchups with a strong dislike before. However, this fight was a grudge match between two men that were once very close friends, teammates, and even roommates. It was a feud that was so appealing it earned the rare honor of being a non-title fight pay-per-view main event.

What happened: While “Gamebred” is an elite fighter, he was a sizable underdog. And the fight played out as many oddsmakers expected. Covington used his world-class cardio and relentless wrestling to ground the dangerous striker, control him, and dominate for the majority of the five-round bout.

The fallout: Masvidal has now lost three straight and is likely to never earn another UFC championship opportunity. As for “Chaos” he maintained his place as a top-shelf welterweight and scored well-deserved credit as a fighter warranting a place in the UFC pound-for-pound rankings.

The roadmap ahead: The journey ahead is unclear for both men. Masvidal is one of the highest-paid fighters in the promotion but needs to take a step down in competition. Covington is deserving of top-ranked opposition, but many of the best fighters in the class are already booked to complete in the coming months.

What makes Colby Covington so popular?

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The undeniable talent: Covington is one of the most divisive personalities in the entire sport. Nevertheless, his talent as an elite welterweight can’t be understated, as he continues to make his case for acceptance as a pound-for-pound level fighter.

Colby Covington record: 17-3 (4 knockouts, 4 submission)

17-3 (4 knockouts, 4 submission) Outside of a stunning first-round submission loss to Warley Alves in his ninth pro bout, the only other man to defeat Covington during his 10 year career is Usman. A fighter many consider to be the best 170-pound UFC competitor of all time.

The Oregon native has beaten three former UFC champions in Robbie Lawler, Tyron Woodley, and Rafeal dos Anjos during his time on the roster.

Covington isn’t a difficult challenge for foes just because of his wrestling. He arguably has the best gas tank in the entire sport, and his high striking output has set record in previous fights. It’s a style that would even make the Diaz Bros. blush.

The MAGA Man: Even more than promotion superstar Conor McGregor, Covington consistently pushes the envelope in regards to what’s in good taste for fight and brand promotion. It is a style that often rubs fans and media the wrong way, yet it has made him hugely popular to a legion of fans that share his ideological and political views.

Along with his once friend Masvidal, Covington is a favorite fighter of former US President Donald Trump. The 45th President even called him immediately following his 2020 win over Woodley.

Covington grew to infamy after his 2017 victory against Brazilian MMA legend Demian Maia. In his Octagon interview right after the bout, he called the Brazilian fans in attendance “filthy animals.”

“Chaos” often loves to brag about his talents in the bedroom and has claimed it’s where he has developed his outstanding cardio.

Colby Covington’s net worth

The measure of a fighter’s success is in the dollars they stack up from a career in professional fisticuffs. After 10 years in the sport, Covington’s net worth is estimated to be $2 million.