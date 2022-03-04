Paddy Pimblett next fight: Who will be ‘The Baddy’s’ victim on March 19?

Credit: UFC/YouTube

The Paddy Pimblett next fight news is in, and the United Kingdom’s biggest MMA sensation since Conor McGregor is set to return to the Octagon on March 19. But who will “The Baddy” battle in his second UFC bout?

Who will Paddy Pimblett fight next?

For Pimblett’s next UFC fight, he will face a veteran challenge in the form of Mexican heavy-hitter Rodrigo “Kazula” Vargas. The 36-year-old is a veteran of Combate Americas and has scored seven knockouts in his 12 wins. In April, he earned his first UFC victory by unanimous decision victory over Zhu Rong. It was his first win in three tries inside the Octagon.

How to watch Paddy Pimblett vs Rodrigo Vargas on March 19

Pimblett vs Vargas will take place on the main card of UFC London on March 19.

The event will eminent from the O2 Arena in London, England.

UFC London will air exclusively on streaming service ESPN+.

Paddy Pimblett vs Rodrigo Vargas preview

The purpose in Paddy Pimblett’s upcoming fight versus Vargas is to give the Englishman another solid test, while also offering up a chance for the 27-year-old to create a second straight highlight finish. However, he needs to learn from the mistakes of his UFC debut and not underestimate the native of Mexico City.

The Baddy Show: No disrespect to Vargas, but this fight is built for the Liverpool native to have a memorable moment in front of a raucous crowd in London. Beyond just winning, Pimblett needs to win decisively and without miscues like he had against Luigi Vendramini in September. When the Brazilian had Pimblett seriously stunned in the first round of their bout.

No disrespect to Vargas, but this fight is built for the Liverpool native to have a memorable moment in front of a raucous crowd in London. Beyond just winning, Pimblett needs to win decisively and without miscues like he had against Luigi Vendramini in September. When the Brazilian had Pimblett seriously stunned in the first round of their bout. A Career Defining Oppurtunity: “Kazula” is the lamb being led to “The Baddy” slaughter in this fight. He is a sizable +235 underdog on one bookmaking site and is expected to lose big. That also makes him dangerous because he can fight fearlessly and look to stun the world and hand Pimblett his first UFC defeat. Considering his legitimate punching power, he definitely has the skills to succeed where Vendrami failed in the fall.

Bottom line: The UFC is hoping for another star-building moment from their brightest prospect out of the UK. Just like Conor McGregor’s 2014 bout against Diego Brandao in Dublin, the promotion is aiming for the home country support and a highlight finish to imprint a superstar aura onto Pimblett at UFC London.

What makes Paddy Pimblett so popular?

Credit: Paddy Pimblett/Twitter

A Legitimate Star on the Rise: The hype surrounding Pimblett isn’t smoke and mirrors. He is a serious MMA talent and stamped his place as the most popular competitor to ever compete in the UK’s best cage fighting organization, Cage Warriors.

Paddy Pimblett record: 17-3 (6 knockouts, 7 submissions)

17-3 (6 knockouts, 7 submissions) Pimblett had a long tenure in Cage Warriors. Competing for the promotion on 14 occassions and earning an 11-3 record.

He gained a reputation as Cage Warriors’ most marketable star after headlining three events for the promotion.

Pimblett won the organization’s featherweight title in 2016, and almost matched Cage Warriors alum McGregor when he came up short in a 2018 bid to be a two-division champion.

The Baddy Boy: Part of Pimblett’s mass appeal is the unabashed confidence he has in himself. It’s a reason why many observers of the sport have compared him to other brash UK MMA greats, and former UFC champions, in McGregor and Michael Bisping.

Pimblett is a fascinating talent because his Bealtes-style mop-top haircut makes him look like mannered individual. But then he’ll unleash a foul mouthed torrent of trash talk that appeals to fans of bold combat combat athletes like Nate Diaz and Jake Paul.

The money-making potential for “The Baddy” brand is so undeniable that popular sports site Barstool Sports gave him a “seven-figure deal” in 2021 to be a brand ambassador and content creator. An unheard feat for a fighter with only one UFC fight under their belt.

Paddy Pimblett’s net worth

The measure of a fighter’s success is in dollars and cents they stack up from a career of professional fisticuffs. Over his short career, Pimblett has amassed an estimated net worth between $1 and $5 million.