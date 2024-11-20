Ian Machado Garry Next Fight: ‘The Future’ Returns In Title Eliminator Clash At UFC 310

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Ian Machado Garry next fight news has finally arrived the fast-rising welterweight star is set to take on his toughest test yet in a title eliminator clash at UFC 310.

Who will Ian Machado Garry next fight be against?

In June, Garry made his awaited return to the UFC in a difficult matchup with fellow striker Michal Page. While the bout was one of the lowlights of the card, the Irishman still scored a major victory at UFC 303 and extended his win streak to eight inside the Octagon.

Now, he will move on to a serious test when he faces top contender Shavkat Rakhmonov in December in a bout that will send the winner on to a title fight in 2025.

How to watch Garry vs. Rakhmonov on Dec. 7

Ian Machado Garry vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov will take place on the main card of UFC 310

The bout will take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

The event goes down on December 7

Garry vs. Rakhmonov will air exclusively on ESPN+

Ian Machado Garry vs. Shavkhat Rakhmonov preview

Garry and Rakhmonov are without a doubt the brightest young stars in the UFC welterweight division. With Belal Muhammad unable to compete at UFC 310, the two youngsters facing off to decide an undisputed No. 1 contender is fitting.

Technique vs. Power on the feet: “Nomad” has shown that he is a heavy hitter. He offers something that Garry has not faced yet. We will see how good “The Future’s” technical skills are at UFC 310 and if he can work around the dangers his opponent offers to get the biggest win of his career.

Ground test: If Garry proves to be too much on the feet for the native of Kazakhstan he can force things to the mat where he has an advantage. It’s why this is the biggest test yet for the 27-year-old as it offers big dangers on the feet and ground.

The bottom line: Ian Machado Garry has the skills to win this fight. However, there is a very good chance he could be pushed to new levels to get it done.

What makes Ian Garry so popular?

“The Future” has only had 13 fights during his career, however, in just seven short years he has become one of the fastest-rising stars in the UFC and is primed to be their next big star out of Ireland. Although he still has much to prove, many believe he could be the welterweight version of countryman Conor McGregor.

Ian Garry record: 15-0 (7 KOs, 1 Submission)

15-0 (7 KOs, 1 Submission) Ian Garry weight class: Welterweight

Welterweight Ian Garry wife: The Irishman started dating Layla Anna-Lee early in 2021 and almost a year later the pair were married.

The Irishman started dating Layla Anna-Lee early in 2021 and almost a year later the pair were married. Like many fellow UK fighters, Garry built his reputation fighting in the legendary English promotion Cage Warriors. Before heading to the UFC he was their welterweight champion.

Many fight fans compare him to Conor McGregor not just because of their Irish roots, but because he has a similar uncanny self-belief that borders on elite-level cocky.

During his UFC tenure, he has scored impressive wins over established fighters like Neil Magny and Daniel Rodriguez.

Garry trains out of Kill Cliff gym in Florida where he works with world-class fighters like Gilbert Burns, Michael Chandler, and Vicente Luque.

His wife was at the center of a strange backlash from fellow fighters like Sean Strickland for her book, “How to Be a WAG.”

Ian Garry net worth

Money is often the greatest determiner of success in the fight game. While he is still early in his career, Ian Garry’s net worth in 2024 is estimated to be $1.5 million.