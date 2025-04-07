UFC tonight: How to watch UFC 314, fight card, and upcoming UFC schedule

Wondering if there is a UFC tonight? Well, look no further, as we have you covered with everything you need to know for this week’s card, plus a look at the upcoming UFC schedule.
Featherweight title fight headlines UFC 314
On the heels of a Fight Night card in Las Vegas, the promotion heads east for a massive pay-per-view event in Miami.
UFC 314 will be headlined by a major matchup in the featherweight division as weigh-class legend Alexander Volkanovski tries to become a two-time champion when he faces Diego Lopes for the vacant title. Ilia Topuria relinquished the belt last month for a move up to lightweight.
UFC 314 will also include the return of Octagon favorites Paddy Pimblett, Michael Chandler, Yair Rodriguez, and Jean Silva.
How to watch UFC 314 on April 12
- This UFC 314 card takes place inside the Kaseya Center in Miami, FL
- The card kicks off at 6:00 PM ET
- UFC 314 will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN+
UFC 314 card
Main Card
- Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes
- Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett
- Nikita Krylov vs. Dominick Reyes
- Geoff Neal vs. Carlos Prates
- Bryce Mitchell vs. Jean Silva
- Virna Jandiroba vs. Xiaonan Yan
- Chase Hooper vs. Jim Miller
Preliminary Card
- Sumudaerji vs. Mitch Raposo
- Darren Elkins vs. Julian Erosa
- Sedriques Dumas vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
- Yair Rodriguez vs. Patricio Pitbull
- Dan Ige vs. Sean Woodson
- Tresean Gore vs. Marco Tulio
- Nora Cornolle vs. Hailey Cowan
Upcoming UFC schedule
UFC Kansas City
Following a massive pay-per-view card, the UFC takes its fight circus to Missouri for a Fight Night card on April 26.
UFC Kansas City will be headlined by an interesting matchup at light heavyweight when former champion Jamahal Hill faces one-time title challenger Khalil Rountree Jr. in a bout with fight-of-the-year potential. The event inside the T-Mobile Center will also include the return of fan-favorites Anthony Smith, Michel Pereira, and Giga Chikadze.
How to watch UFC Kansas City on April 26
- This UFC Fight Night card takes place inside the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
- The card kicks off at 6:00 PM ET
- UFC Kansas City will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN+
UFC Kasas City card
Main Card
- Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.
- Anthony Smith vs. Mingyang Zhang
- Michel Pereira vs. Abus Magomedov
- Giga Chikadze vs. David Onama
- Ikram Aliskerov vs. André Muniz
- Randy Brown vs. Nicolas Dalby
Preliminary Card
- Jaqueline Amorim vs. Polyana Viana
- Cameron Saaiman vs. Malcolm Wellmaker
- Chelsea Chandler vs. Joselyne Edwards
- Matt Schnell vs. Jimmy Flick
- Ahmad Hassanzada vs. Evan Elder
UFC Des Moines
After an event back in Kansas City, the UFC takes its fight circus north to Iowa for an event on May 3.
UFC Des Moines will be headlined by a major matchup at bantamweight when former flyweight king Deiveson Figueiredo takes on former title challenger Cory Sandhagen. A victory for Sandhagen could earn in a championship opportunity later this year.
UFC Des Moines will also include a fascinating co-main event when super-prospect Bo Nickal takes on former ONE Championship double champ Reinier de Ridder.
How to watch UFC Des Moines on May 3
- This UFC Fight Night card takes place inside the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa
- The card kicks off at 7:00 PM ET
- UFC Iowa will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN+
UFC Des Moines card
Main Card
- Cory Sandhagen vs. Deiveson Figueiredo
- Reinier de Ridder vs. Bo Nickal
- Montel Jackson vs. Daniel Marcos
- Azamat Bekoev vs. Ryan Loder
- Jeremy Stephens vs. Mason Jones
Preliminary Card
- Don’Tale Mayes vs. Thomas Petersen
- Marina Rodriguez vs. Gillian Robertson
- Jeong Yeong Lee vs. Trevor Peek
- Cameron Smotherman vs. Serhiy Sidey
- Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Daniel Rodriguez
- Yana Santos vs. Miesha Tate
- Junior Tafa vs. Tuco Tokkos
- Juliana Miller vs. Ivana Petrović
- Gaston Bolaños vs. Quang Le
UFC FAQ
Where can I watch UFC live?
All UFC fights air live on ESPN+. However, there are certain events that air preliminary fights or the entire event on ESPN.
How much are UFC tickets usually?
Obviously, the price for UFC tickets varies. But in general, prices range from around $100 to over $1,000.
Who owns UFC?
The current owner of the UFC is TKO Group Holdings. They also own WWE.