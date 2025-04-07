UFC tonight: How to watch UFC 314, fight card, and upcoming UFC schedule

Wondering if there is a UFC tonight? Well, look no further, as we have you covered with everything you need to know for this week’s card, plus a look at the upcoming UFC schedule.

Featherweight title fight headlines UFC 314

On the heels of a Fight Night card in Las Vegas, the promotion heads east for a massive pay-per-view event in Miami.

UFC 314 will be headlined by a major matchup in the featherweight division as weigh-class legend Alexander Volkanovski tries to become a two-time champion when he faces Diego Lopes for the vacant title. Ilia Topuria relinquished the belt last month for a move up to lightweight.

UFC 314 will also include the return of Octagon favorites Paddy Pimblett, Michael Chandler, Yair Rodriguez, and Jean Silva.

How to watch UFC 314 on April 12

This UFC 314 card takes place inside the Kaseya Center in Miami, FL

The card kicks off at 6:00 PM ET

UFC 314 will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN+

UFC 314 card

Main Card

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes

Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett

Nikita Krylov vs. Dominick Reyes

Geoff Neal vs. Carlos Prates

Bryce Mitchell vs. Jean Silva

Virna Jandiroba vs. Xiaonan Yan

Chase Hooper vs. Jim Miller

Preliminary Card

Sumudaerji vs. Mitch Raposo

Darren Elkins vs. Julian Erosa

Sedriques Dumas vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Yair Rodriguez vs. Patricio Pitbull

Dan Ige vs. Sean Woodson

Tresean Gore vs. Marco Tulio

Nora Cornolle vs. Hailey Cowan

Upcoming UFC schedule

UFC Kansas City

Following a massive pay-per-view card, the UFC takes its fight circus to Missouri for a Fight Night card on April 26.

UFC Kansas City will be headlined by an interesting matchup at light heavyweight when former champion Jamahal Hill faces one-time title challenger Khalil Rountree Jr. in a bout with fight-of-the-year potential. The event inside the T-Mobile Center will also include the return of fan-favorites Anthony Smith, Michel Pereira, and Giga Chikadze.

How to watch UFC Kansas City on April 26

This UFC Fight Night card takes place inside the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

The card kicks off at 6:00 PM ET

UFC Kansas City will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN+

UFC Kasas City card

Main Card

Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

Anthony Smith vs. Mingyang Zhang

Michel Pereira vs. Abus Magomedov

Giga Chikadze vs. David Onama

Ikram Aliskerov vs. André Muniz

Randy Brown vs. Nicolas Dalby

Preliminary Card

Jaqueline Amorim vs. Polyana Viana

Cameron Saaiman vs. Malcolm Wellmaker

Chelsea Chandler vs. Joselyne Edwards

Matt Schnell vs. Jimmy Flick

Ahmad Hassanzada vs. Evan Elder

UFC Des Moines

After an event back in Kansas City, the UFC takes its fight circus north to Iowa for an event on May 3.

UFC Des Moines will be headlined by a major matchup at bantamweight when former flyweight king Deiveson Figueiredo takes on former title challenger Cory Sandhagen. A victory for Sandhagen could earn in a championship opportunity later this year.

UFC Des Moines will also include a fascinating co-main event when super-prospect Bo Nickal takes on former ONE Championship double champ Reinier de Ridder.

How to watch UFC Des Moines on May 3

This UFC Fight Night card takes place inside the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa

The card kicks off at 7:00 PM ET

UFC Iowa will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN+

UFC Des Moines card

Main Card

Cory Sandhagen vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Reinier de Ridder vs. Bo Nickal

Montel Jackson vs. Daniel Marcos

Azamat Bekoev vs. Ryan Loder

Jeremy Stephens vs. Mason Jones

Preliminary Card

Don’Tale Mayes vs. Thomas Petersen

Marina Rodriguez vs. Gillian Robertson

Jeong Yeong Lee vs. Trevor Peek

Cameron Smotherman vs. Serhiy Sidey

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Yana Santos vs. Miesha Tate

Junior Tafa vs. Tuco Tokkos

Juliana Miller vs. Ivana Petrović

Gaston Bolaños vs. Quang Le

UFC FAQ

Where can I watch UFC live?

All UFC fights air live on ESPN+. However, there are certain events that air preliminary fights or the entire event on ESPN.

How much are UFC tickets usually?

Obviously, the price for UFC tickets varies. But in general, prices range from around $100 to over $1,000.

Who owns UFC?

The current owner of the UFC is TKO Group Holdings. They also own WWE.