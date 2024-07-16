MLB insider suggests St. Louis Cardinals may have landed the biggest steal of 2024 MLB Draft

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

With the 10th overall selection in the 2024 MLB Draft, the St. Louis Cardinals took West Virginia infielder JJ Wetherholt, a player one MLB insider seems to think may be one of the biggest steals of this year’s class.

Entering the MLB games today, the Cardinals are still within striking range of the National League Central title and own one of the two spots in the NL Wild Card race. Their position in the standings is reason for optimism considering the roster has played below expectations for much of the season.

While the majority of the focus for the rest of the year will be on improving the roster on the trade market and trying to lock up a playoff spot in October, it doesn’t mean the organization can’t look ahead to the future. And that is exactly what they did recently when the 2024 edition of the MLB Draft kicked off on Sunday.

With their top pick, the Cards took infielder JJ Wetherholt. A player who fell on draft boards in recent months after missing significant time due to a hamstring injury. The 21-year-old has developed a reputation for not staying healthy, but The Athletic MLB insider Keith Law gave the impression in his draft analysis that the team scored a major steal with the pick.

“The Cardinals have to be over the moon right now as they get a guy who was at least on the short list of 1-1 candidates coming into the spring, and only slid because he missed nearly two months with a hamstring injury — his second major one inside of a year,” Law wrote.

JJ Wetherholt stat (West Virginia): 145 games, 370 AVG, .468 OBP, .625 SLG, 29 HR, 129 RBI, 148 R

“JJ Wetherholt might have the best swing in the whole draft, though, and even when he was barely able to stand at shortstop he could still swing the bat and make hard contact. He’d probably move to second base regardless of organization, but with Masyn Winn a star, perhaps the Cardinals move Wetherholt now, which might also help keep him on the field.”

Wetherholt has played second and third previously for West Virginia but manned shortstop in 2024 when he was healthy enough to suit up. His .331 average in 36 games this season is actually nothing compared to when he hit a whopping .449 for the university in 2023.