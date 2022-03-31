Ryan Garcia Next Fight: Who will battle ‘King Ry’ in his return fight on April 9?

It’s been more than a year since boxing fans heard some official Ryan Garcia next fight news. Finally, the wait is over. “King Ry” will make his triumphant return to the boxing ring on April 9. The question now is, who will be waiting to welcome the young superstar back to the fight game?

Who will Ryan Garcia’s next fight be against?

Garcia’s return to DAZN in April will put him up against a fighter only diehard boxing fans know, 33-fight veteran Emmanuel Tagoe. The native of Ghana is a relative unknown but he has been one of the best lightweight fighters in the world outside the United States.

“Gameboy” is in the midst of an impressive 32-fight win streak. After losing his professional debut, he has won every fight since and has not tasted defeat in over 18 years. While he may not have the name value of other possible opponents Garcia could have fought, the mystery surrounding him makes him a bit of a boxing riddle that the American can’t underestimate on fight night.

Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe preview

This fight is one Tagoe has wanted for nearly two years. However, both boxers enter the bout following long layoffs. Tagoe has not fought since a majority decision win over Mason Menard 18 months ago. While Garcia will return from a 15-month layoff following his WBC interim title fight win over Luke Campbell in January of 2021.

Tale of the Tape: Let’s examine the fight stats for these two talented lightweights.

Ryan Garcia – 5-foot-10, 70-inch reach, 18 KOs in 21 wins

Emmanuel Tagoe – 5-foot-8, reach N/A, 15 KOs in 33 wins

How will Garcia vs Tagoe shake out: Not only does Garcia head into this fight having to battle the invincible demon that is ring rust, he will also be putting any doubts to rest about the state of his mental health. A large part of his self-imposed break from the sport was based on an apparent battle with depression and even thoughts of suicide.

When is Ryan Garcia’s next fight: His bout on DAZN should start at 11:15 PM ET on April 9

In a better space mentally and following a surprise switch from Canelo Alvarez’s trainer Eddie Reynoso to coaching legend Joe Goosen, this fight will be the reveal of the newly rebuilt Ryan Garcia. Tagoe will serve as the perfect litmus test for his comeback and offer a viable threat with a solid resume.

Bottom Line: As much as Tagoe will enter the Alama Dome on April 9 hell-bent to upset the lightweight status quo and shock the world, this is a tune-up bout built to get Garcia back on track after his longer than expected hiatus. The booking is a means for Garcia to look impressive ahead of a possible clash with reigning WBA, IBF, and WBO champion George Kambosos.

As long as the native of Los Angeles wins — and he should — without a serious scare, this will be the appetizer before Garcia and Kambosos in the fall.

What makes Ryan Garcia so popular?

Ryan Garcia is one of the brightest rising stars in the fight industry. At just 23, he offers up a babyface exterior that hides a cold and calculated fighting machine. While some doubted his true legitimacy as a blue-chip prospect in the sport, in Ryan Garcia’s last fight his destruction of Campbell sent a message to the industry: He is the real deal.

Ryan Garcia record: 21-0 (18 knockouts)

21-0 (18 knockouts) How old is Ryan Garcia: 23

23 Garcia began his prizefighting career with a first-round TKO as an 18-year-old.

Aside from a decision win in his fourth pro fight, Garcia earned stoppage victories in his first 14 bouts, including a KO win over 49 fight veteran Mario Antonio Macias in 2017.

Garcia has scored KO wins over talented veteran fighters like Campbell, Francisco Fonseca, and Romero Duno.

What makes “King Ry” a special talent is his outstanding hand speed and the fact that he has legit power in both hands.

For a time, Garcia was playing the role of the pupil to boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez. Since both once had the same trainer. However, after switching coaches the two have reportedly had a falling out.

The Ryan Garcia “body shot challenge” has led to some hilarious videos on YouTube as athletes of different sizes try to take a gut punch, with padding on, from the talented pugilist.

Ryan Garcia net worth

Money earned is often one of the greatest measuring sticks for a fighter’s success. After 21 pro bouts, Ryan Garcia’s net worth is estimated to be $10 million.