Hawk Tuah Girl meme gets NASCAR team employee in trouble

The Hawk Tuah Girl meme — and surely if you’re on the internet right now, you know what that means — has cost a NASCAR Xfinity Series crew member a portion of his race weekend responsibilities.

Robert Dorman, the tire specialist for the small budget team, also embraced race weekend tweeting duties for the organization this season and saw an opportunity for a timely post when rain canceled qualifying for the most recent race on Saturday at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

For those unfamiliar with the memes, it is the result of a girl interviewed in Tennessee referencing a sexual act that involved ‘spit(ting) on that thang, you know what I mean.’

If you don’t, google it.

Anyway, this was the post from Dorman on the official team account.

The post generated a great deal of engagement, more than the small budget team generally gets on race weekends, but it also drew the scorn of team owner Johnny Davis, who didn’t find the post reflective of company values.

well boys, I went out on top 🫡 — Dorman (@RDorman19) June 22, 2024

i’ve been removed from JD socials, didn’t meet “his beliefs” Had to delete it — Dorman (@RDorman19) June 22, 2024

Nevertheless, Dorman has not been canceled and he remains the tire specialist for the organization and will be on site this weekend at Nashville Superspeedway in that capacity.

