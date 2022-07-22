Gervonta Davis Next Fight: Who will be ‘Tank’s’ next victim?

Credit: Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

On the heels of another knockout win, the boxing world is patiently awaiting some Gervonta Davis next fight news. The undefeated lightweight star will likely return sometime this fall and there are endless big fight options for the WBA lightweight champion.

Who will Gervonta Davis next fight be against?

While his nickname is “Tank,” Davis has been more like a run-away train over the first 27 fights of his career. He has become one of the sport’s brightest young stars and has the resume and brand value to deserve a fight with the biggest names in the division. That is why matchups with Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney. or George Kambosos Jr. make sense next.

King Ry : Davis and Garcia have seemed on a collision course for several years, and Garcia once again called for a matchup following his July win over Javier Fortuna. Unless a unification bout with Haney is made, Davis vs Garcia is probably the next biggest fight to book at lightweight.

: Davis and Garcia have seemed on a collision course for several years, and Garcia once again called for a matchup following his July win over Javier Fortuna. Unless a unification bout with Haney is made, Davis vs Garcia is probably the next biggest fight to book at lightweight. The Dream: Haney is most boxing observer’s #1 fighter at lightweight. He is the man with the biggest target on his chest and would make a lot of sense next for Davis. However, boxing is notorious for not making obvious fights happen so “Tank” can’t get his hopes up on that one.

Haney is most boxing observer’s #1 fighter at lightweight. He is the man with the biggest target on his chest and would make a lot of sense next for Davis. However, boxing is notorious for not making obvious fights happen so “Tank” can’t get his hopes up on that one. The Aussie: “Ferocious” was the “it” guy at lightweight following his victory over Teofimo Lopez in 2021. His loss this year to Haney stopped much of the momentum but he still remains a top name in the division. If bouts with Haney or Garcia can’t be made next a scrap with the Australian would be a strong plan C.

Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero recap

Davis vs Romero was a battle of undefeated rising stars for the WBA lightweight crown. And early on, “Rolly” looked like he might be a long night for the crushing machine that is “Tank” Davis. In the end, the champion held on to his belt with another destructive finish inside Brooklyn, New York’s Barclays Center.

What happened: In the lead-up to their bout, Romero claimed he was going to get to Davis and finish him in the first round. While he never came close, he won the first two rounds on most scorecards and seemed to legitimately stun the champ in the second. He was a puzzle it took four more rounds for Davis to solve.

The fallout: The momentum had fully shifted by the midway point of the fight, and in the sixth round Davis landed a filthy left hook counter that floored his foe and led to the end of the fight. Handing Romero his first professional loss.

The roadmap: There are many possible roads ahead for Gervonta Davis, but the most likely scenario sees him getting matched up with Ryan Garcia or Devin Haney next.

What makes Gervonta Davis so popular?

With the backing of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, Jr., Davis has become one of the top young fighters in the sport. He is an elite talent at lightweight, a champion, and is becoming one of the more notable brands in the fight game. However, the 27-year-old native of Baltimore’s rise to fame has had some notable bumps in the road.

Gervonta Davis record: 27-0 (25 knockouts)

27-0 (25 knockouts) Gervonta Davis weight: Davis fights at lightweight at a limit of 132 pounds

Gervonta Davis height: 5-foot-5

Davis has been compared to a mini Mike Tyson for his wins to knockouts ratio: 27/25

He is unbeaten in title fights at 8-0.

“Tank” has had issues making weight during his career. He was stripped of the IBF junior lightweight title in 2017 for being overweight by two pounds and then lost the opportunity to win the lightweight belt in 2019 when he was 1.5 pounds of the limit for a title bout against Yuriorkis Gamboa.

The kid from Maryland has had several run-ins with the law, including arrests for punching a friend in 2017, a domestic altercation with his girlfriend in 2020, and several charges for a hit-and-run in 2021. He has not served any jail time thus far.

Gervonta Davis net worth

Money earned is often one of the greatest measuring sticks for a fighter’s success. After 27 pro bouts, Gervonta Davis’ net worth is estimated to be $4 million.