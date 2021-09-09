Mike Tyson’s next fight: Everything you need to know

If you watched Mike Tyson at the height of his powers in the 1980s, and at his lowest lows following that, it’s wild to now see how “Iron Mike” has become a slice of Americana in 2021.

With the 55-year-old training like it’s the glory days and willing to compete once again, everyone wants to know: when is Mike Tyson’s next fight?

Who will Mike Tyson fight next?

Following his exhibition return against Roy Jones Jr. in November 2020, Tyson’s next opponent is still up for debate.

Three names to fuel the debate: When evaluating the best options for Tyson’s next post-retirement throwdown, Lennox Lewis, Evander Holyfield, and Anderson Silva stand out.

Holyfield and Tyson have a long and ugly history after two fights in the late 90’s that Holyfield won. Triller Fight Club boss Ryan Kavanaugh claimed this month a third fight for a “massive payday” on Thanksgiving has been offered to Tyson. Holyfield faces UFC veteran Vitor Belfort on Sept. 11 in a TFC pay-per-view main event.

Lewis confirmed in July the two iconic fighters have discussed a rematch of their bout that the Englishman won by knockout in 2002.

UFC icon Silva has switched sports and is looking to move to 2-0 in boxing against another UFC great in Tito Ortiz on Sept. 11. Tyson has long admired MMA, and a greybeards clash of combat sports legends would excite fans young and old.

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones, Jr. recap

A heavily promoted bout from Triller Fight Club between two aging fighters didn’t seem like a worthwhile idea following its 2020 announcement. Yet, the battle of boxing greats was a massive success for the promotion.

It’s a retirement community: As the fight neared and the training montages drew excitement, interest quickly built. To the surprise of many, the bout delivered an inspired and entertaining effort from the two former champions.

Tyson and Jones, Jr. put on a competitive fight for eight rouns. Without an official result, guest judges Chad Dawson, Christy Martin, and Vinny Pazienza scored the fight 76–76, 79–73 (Tyson), and 76–80 (Jones) for a draw.

With a a PPV cost of $49.99, the fight generated 1.6 million buys and is in the top-10 of all-time buys for a combat sports event.

What makes Mike Tyson so popular?

Mike Tyson became an international star and an American sports icon by being the youngest heavyweight champion in boxing history, winning his first 37 fights.

He dispatched opponents so quickly that it left many fans feeling like they didn’t get their money’s worth.

Let the bad times roll: It wasn’t all good times with Tyson.

Tyson was convicted of rape in 1992 and served jail time.

Finally, the moment that signaled the end of Tyson’s reign at the top, biting Holyfield’s ear in their 1997 rematch.

The Hangover: After retiring, Tyson has made significant changes.

He engages in in-depth interviews, documentaries, podcasts, cartoons, and serves as an ambassador for combat sports.

He revealed his personal struggles, including years of substance abuse, which influenced some of his behavior.

Mike Tyson net worth

Money is often one of the greatest measuring sticks for a fighter’s success. As of 2021, Tyson’s net worth is reportedly around $10 million.