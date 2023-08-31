Canelo Alvarez next fight: The boxing superstar returns in September

Credit: Esther Lin/Showtime

The Canelo Alvarez next fight news has arrived, and the pound-for-pound boxing superstar will make his return to the ring in September. Waiting for him will be one of the best super welterweight talents in the world moving up two weight classes to face the Mexican star.

Who will Canelo Alvarez next fight be against?

In June, it was announced that Canelo Alvarez had come to terms on a multi-fight deal with PBC Boxing, and the first fight on the contract will see him defend his super middleweight thrown when he faces undefeated former middleweight champion Jermall Charlo. However, Charlo wasn’t able to make the date, and instead, his brother Jermell will move up two divisions in September.

How to watch Alvarez vs. Charlo on Sept. 30

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo will take place on Sept. 30 in Las Vegas, Nevada

The bout will headline a card at the T-Mobile Arena

The fight will air exclusively as a Premier Boxing Championship pay-per-view event

Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo preview

Credit: Esther Lin/Showtime

After a unanimous decision win over John Ryder in May, Canelo Alvarez will make his return in a matchup with talented super welterweight Jermell Charlo. However, in this matchup, the Mexican superstar has some key advantages that could play a huge role in a potential victory.

Big step up: As has been the case in many of his fights, Saul Alvarez will have a huge advantage over Charlo in terms of big-fight experience. The American is one-half of the fighting Charlo brothers that have garnered a ton of attention during their impressive careers. But “Iron Man” hasn’t faced a fighter anywhere near as good as Alvarez during his run in the sport. And there is certainly notable doubt if he can rise to this immense occasion.

Size difference: Alvarez is a former super welterweight champion who has naturally moved up a couple of weight classes over the last decade and has even competed at light heavyweight. Charlo will be moving up two divisions and giving up a lot of size on fight night. While he could have a speed advantage, there are questions if he will be able to manage the power coming from his opponent.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo betting odds: Alvarez (-370), Charlo (+270)

The bottom line: This is still a real test for Canelo Alvarez in September, and it’s a threat that should be taken seriously by his supporters because the American could end up being a challenge due to the natural speed advantages he could have.

What makes Canelo Alvarez so popular?

Credit: Esther Lin/Showtime

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez has had a legendary 63-fight career, but what makes it all the more impressive is he is only 32, and it could be argued that he is still in his athletic prime. During a professional career that dates back to 2005, Alvarez has beaten many of the elites of two different eras and has become the most famous fighter of his era.

Let’s take a look at some of the key accolades from “Canelo’s” amazing career.

Canelo Alvarez record: 59-2-2 (39 knockouts)

59-2-2 (39 knockouts) Alvarez began his career by going unbeaten for eight years. It took unbeaten boxing icon Floyd Mayweather Jr. — when Alvarez was only 23 — to finally hand him his first loss.

Only two fighters during Alvarez’s storied career have defeated him. The legendary Mayweather and massive light heavyweight Bivol.

During his career “Canelo” has scored wins over boxing greats and former champions like Golovkin, Miguel Cotto, Amir Khan, Shane Mosley, Daniel Jacobs, and Sergey Kovalev.

Alvarez has an absurd amount of professional fights at just 32, and part of the reason is that he started his pro career in Mexico at 15 years old.

Along with being a champion at super-middleweight, Alvarez has earned titles at middleweight, light-middleweight/super-welterweight, and light-heavyweight.

Alvarez follows a long line of legendary Mexican boxers, but he reigns supreme above them all when it comes to successful pay-per-events. His 2017 bout with Mayweather was the third highest-selling boxing card in history with 2.2 million PPV buys.

Canelo Alvarez net worth

The measure of a fighter’s success is the dollars and cents they stack up from a career in combat sports. During his nearly two decades in fight sports, Canelo Alvarez’s net worth is reported to be $180 million.