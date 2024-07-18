Hawks reportedly put defensive ace Clint Capela back on NBA trade block: 5 potential landing spots including the Lakers and Knicks

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

A new report claims the Atlanta Hawks have placed center Clint Capela on the trade block. And the defensive ace is likely to have several interested teams around the league.

Many of the top 20 available players are now off the NBA free agent market. So many teams around the league have shifted their focus to the trade block as the next best way to land impact veterans. All-Star-level players like Lauri Markkanen and Zach LaVine are allegedly up for grabs, but an interesting front-court option is now available.

On Thursday, ESPN NBA insider Zach Lowe reported that sources claim the Atlanta Hawks have placed big man Clint Capela on the trade block. The 30-year-old was rumored to be up for grabs before last season’s trade deadline as well. Plus, Atlanta seems to be focused on a youth movement with incumbent star Trae Young as the centerpiece.

The 10-year veteran is in the final year of his contract. While he has never been an All-Star, he is still one of the better rim protectors in the game and has averaged a double-double his entire career except his first two seasons. So several contenders are sure to have an interest in the big man. With that in mind let’s look at five potential landing spots for Clint Capela.

Clint Capela stats (2023-24): 11.5 PPG,10.6 RPG, 1.2 SPG, 1.5 BPG

5 teams that could target a Clint Capela trade this summer

New York Knicks

After losing Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency, the New York Knicks have reportedly been looking hard for a replacement on the trade block. While Mitchell Robinson could slot back into the starting spot, Capela would offer a more promising option. Robinson is a better rim protector and offensive rebounder, but Capela being reliable to stay healthy for much of the season while delivering similar stats makes him an upgrade.

Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have long looked for a traditional center to place next to future Hall-of-Famer Anthony Davis. Clint Capela would certainly check off a lot of boxes for what LA is looking for. Plus, Atlanta might be willing to take Austin Reaves or Rui Hachimura and Gabe Vincent back in a deal. Making him one of the few impact players they could get this summer.

Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers is looking to shake up the roster this summer and incumbent starting center Brook Lopez is reportedly on the trade block. A swap of Lopez and Capela makes a lot of sense since the money matches up, both are in the final years of their deal, and the pair of organizations are looking for different looks at the center spot.

Los Angeles Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers were able to re-sign James Harden this summer. However, they lost Paul George to the Philadelphia 76ers and shipped off Russell Westbrook in a sign-and-trade. If head coach Ty Lue wants to change their playing style and morph them into a more defensive-driven squad, Capela would be an interesting option.

Plus, he has always been a good pick-and-roll player who could make magic with Harden.

New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans need a new starting center and are looking to move talented swingman Brandon Ingram. That is why a trade could certainly appeal to both teams. Sending the Pelicans Capela and Bogdan Bogdanovic would help New Orleans while a combo of Young and Ingram could be good enough to get Atlanta back to the playoffs next season.