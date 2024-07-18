Caitlin Clark effect continues as WNBA season ticket prices soar

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Indiana Fever star rookie Caitlin Clark is coming off a game against the Dallas Wings in which she broke the WNBA record with 19 assists.

Despite Indiana losing the game, this represented a continuation of the young guard making a huge impact in women’s basketball.

Clark had already broken a ton of college records (both men’s and women’s) during her time with the Iowa Hawkeyes. She’s continued this on-court trend through the first half of her rookie season.

The WNBA as a league has, too. We’ve seen record-setting television ratings thus far during the 2024 season. Ticket prices have also gone up a ton. Sold out arenas and increased media interest are two other components to the Clark effect.

Obviously, drama has played a role in all of this. Clark’s feud with fellow rookie Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky has been a huge talking point. The divide between Clark fans and those who back Reese can’t be ignored on social media. But it’s been something.

WNBA ticket prices increasing: Caitlin Clark effect?

The Chicago Sun-Times reported this week that the price for two courtside seats for a Chicago Sky game next season has increased from $8,960 to $19,712.

Fans are not too happy about the increase.

‘‘I love the seats I have,’’ a Sky fan told The Sun-Times. ‘‘They bring my wife and I so much joy! But I feel so disappointed about the lack of communication from my ticket rep and the organization.”

Per Front Office Sports, fans of the Phoenix Mercury, Connecticut Sun and Las Vegas Aces have also reported dramatic hikes in season ticket prices.

To say that this is all about Clark would be a major mistake. Chicago boasts the aforementioned Reese. She’s already among the most-popular figures in the WNBA. Connecticut is an obviously title favorite. Vegas has won two consecutive WNBA titles and employ the league’s best player in A’ja Wilson.

As the popularity of the brand continues to grow, prices are going to go up. It’s just natural. The question is obvious. How much will the fans be willing to pay moving forward?

