Best WNBA duos right now, including Caitlin Clark and Aaliyah Boston

The WNBA season is in full swing and there have been many teams and players separating themselves from the rest of the pack. Like the NBA, many championship-contending teams in the WNBA have a great duo to build around. Even if they aren’t championship-ready this season, some teams are set up for the future and are coming. So, with that said, we decided to rank the five best WNBA duos so far this season based on not only team success, but also what these great women are doing individually.



5. Caitlin Clark and Aaliyah Boston, Indiana Fever

Number five on the list is Caitlin Clark and Aaliyah Boston. Simply put, Clark brings the flash and finesse, Boston brings an element of toughness and grit to Indiana. She's provided 13 points, eight rebounds and a block per game this year. Rookie sensation Caitlin Clark has been must see TV with her ability to make any shot from the perimeter. She currently ranks second in the WNBA in total threes made (56) and is third in assists per game averaging seven. The Fever are currently eighth in the WNBA standings with a record of 8-13 but they are not a team to just overlook anymore, and it's because of these two.

4. Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso, Chicago Sky

Much like the Indiana Fever, the Chicago Sky have a formidable duo themselves. Good luck to anyone facing the defensive juggernaut that is Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso. Both of these stars are from this year's draft class and have paid dividends for Chicago. Reese is currently on an unbelievable tear, setting a WNBA record for most consecutive games with a double-double. Not even the all-time greats like Tina Charles and Sue Bird accomplished such a feat. Cardoso is a force on the glass as well averaging eight rebounds per game. Like the Fever, the Sky have had their ups and downs this year with a record of 7-11, but there's a lot of season left.

3. Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty

One word to describe Stewart and Ionescu: unstoppable. Both of these stars are having outstanding seasons and are largely the reason for the New York Liberty leading the Eastern Conference at 17-3. The duo averages 20 and 19 points per game respectively. The Liberty as a team rank second in the WNBA in points per game, 87.7. Stewart has nine double-doubles this season, and three 30-point games. She's also third in the league in steals. Ionescu is fourth in the WNBA in assists per game, averaging 6.5. There is no stopping them.

2. Nneka Ogwumike and Jewell Lloyd, Seattle Storm

The Seattle Storm have been flying under the radar this season in the Western Conference with all the attention on the Las Vegas Aces and their quest to become the first WNBA team to win three consecutive championships. The Storm are second in the conference with a 13-6 record. The duo of Nneka Ogwumike and Jewell Lloyd have been wreaking havoc. Lloyd is fifth in the WNBA in scoring, averaging 20.2 points per game. Ogwumike averages 17.2 points per game. Where she really stands out however is the fact that she's fifth in the league in field goal percentage (54%). Watch out for the Storm down the stretch. However, there's one team everyone is trying to dethrone as we alluded to earlier: the Las Vegas Aces.

1. Jackie Young and A’Ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

