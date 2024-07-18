Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark breaks single-game WNBA assist record

Credit: Brett Phelps/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Indiana Fever star rookie Caitlin Clark had already broken multiple WNBA records in just the first half of her initial season as a pro.

With Indiana visiting the Dallas Wings to wrap up the pre-Olympic portion of the WNBA schedule, she added to that in an absolutely big way.

Clark was dropping dimes throughout the evening. That included putting up a single-game WNBA record 19 assists. It came on this pass to teammate Kelsey Mitchell, who nailed a three-pointer with 2:22 remaining to tie the game.

As noted above, Courtney Vandersloot held the previous record when she was a member of the Chicago Sky back in 2020. It came against the Fever.

Unfortunately for Clark and the Fever, they would go on to lose the game by the score of 101-93. That included Clark turning the ball over as Indiana didn’t score the rest of the way.

Caitlin Clark breaks multiple recod in Indiana Fever loss

In addition to recording the most assists in single-game history, Clark broke other records.

That includes recording at least 400 points and 200 assists in her first 26 career games. It’s the fewest needed to hit those numbers in WNBA history.

Clark has also tallied at least 20 points and 13 assists three times in the past eight days. No other WNBA player has hit those numbers in the same game more than twice in the history of the league.

Talk about a generational talent here.