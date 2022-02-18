Sean O’Malley next fight: Everything you need to know

Sean O’Malley next fight is a Google search that fans of the popular UFC star have been typing up since he starched another talented bantamweight at UFC 269. Although his next matchup has yet to be booked, it’s only a matter of time before the promotion adds the multi-colored talent to an upcoming pay-per-view card.

Who will Sean O’Malley’s next fight be against?

The “Sugar” Show is in full effect after O’Malley recently extended his winning streak to three with a first-round knockout of Raulian Paiva in December. Although several suitors in the top-15 would relish a chance to derail his hype train, the three most likely opponent options are former champion Dominick Cruz and Cody Garbrandt or ranked fighter Pedro Munhoz.

The Dominator: O’Malley has pushed for a bout with Cruz for a couple of years. However, the former bantamweight titlist has always shut down that possibility. With “Sugar’s” stock red hot and Cruz’s at a low, maybe the 135-pound great my see a worthwhile opportunity to now pick off the rising talent and steal his momentum.

No Love: Garbrandt is in the midst of a career low point after losing five of his last six. O'Malley has said he's not interested in the fight, but with Garbrandt pushing for it and the UFC's usual strategy of building superstars off beating name fighters on the decline, the booking makes a lot of sense.

The Younger Punisher: Munhoz is in a bit of a slump having lost three of his last four. However, he has maintained a top-10 ranking because those defeats came in close fights to three former UFC champions. As a man who likes to strike and scrap he would offer O'Malley a favorable matchup and the biggest name yet to add to his hitlist.

Sean O’Malley vs Raulian Paiva fight recap

“Sugar” and former ranked flyweight Raulian Paiva opened up the PPV portion of UFC 269. However, the LFA veteran needed less than a round to score the eleventh KO win of his career.

What happened: In Paiva, O’Malley faced a fellow Dana White’s Contender Series alum with a solid five-fight resume in the UFC. Although the Montana native was a big favorite going into the fight, there were some who thought the Brazilian could surprise. Unfortunately, he did not as he was picked apart and dispatched of like O’Malley’s four other KO victims in the UFC

The fallout: At UFC 269, O’Malley once again proved he is an outstanding striker, with elite technique, and legit one-punch KO power few can match at bantamweight. But we already knew that. The bout amounted to MMA’s version of a pro-wrestling-style squash match. O’Malley needs stiffer competition and has for a while.

The roadmap ahead: The UFC can stop the slow burn development, turn up the heat, and start giving O’Malley either big-name competition or a long-overdue rough and tough wrestler test next.

What makes Sean O’Malley so popular?

Dec 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Sean O’Malley reacts against Raulian Paiva during UFC 269 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Sugar Show: O’Malley has become an immediate star in the UFC by being a cocky fighter with the ability to back up his brash boasts nearly every time. He has a fan-friendly fight style and usually gives them what they want. Seeing fighters get physically embarrassed and put to sleep by a destructive striker is a big part of his draw.

O’Malley has 15 career wins, with seven coming in the fabled Octagon. He has an 80% finish rate, with 11 KOs and one submission win as he enters his seventh year as a pro fighter.

“Sugar” has sent nine of his opponents home in the first round, including Paiva, Alfred Khashakyan, and UFC and WEC stalwart Eddie Wineland.

His lone loss came to Marlon “Chito” Vera at UFC 252 in August 2020. Although the win is listed as a technical knockout loss, O’Malley suffered a freak injury from a Vera kick that made it a little different than typical TKO defeats.

The Influencer: With his rainbow-colored hairdo and tattoos adorning his body and face, O’Malley is a fighter perfect for the 18 to 32-year-old demographic of UFC fans today. And it shows in his reach on social media platforms.

Despite only being in the organization for a few years, O’Malley already has over three million followers across his Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram accounts.

Not to be outdone, the multi-talented “Sugar Sean” also has close to 400,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel. Where he recently made headlines after posting a video of handing out thousands of dollars to random Walmart shoppers on Christmas Eve 2021.

Sean O’Malley’s net worth

The measure of a fighter’s success is in dollars they stack up from a career in professional fisticuffs. It is still early days for O’Malley, but his net worth is estimated to be close to $600,000.