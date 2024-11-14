NFL insider fully expects Cincinnati Bengals star to leave team in 2025

Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

There’s no other way to put it: the Cincinnati Bengals were a major disappointment in 2023. They finished last in the AFC North at 9-8 and missed the playoffs for just the second time in the Joe Burrow era. While several key players were injured last year, optimism renewed once the 2024 NFL season kicked off.

Yet, with more injuries playing a factor, the Bengals are once again underachieving, sitting at 4-6, in third place of their division. While there are seven games left to turn the season around, it’s possible this is one of the most talented rosters Burrow will ever get to play with in the NFL.

Jeremy Fowler expects Tee Higgins to leave Cincinnati Bengals in 2025

Credit: Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One concern that’s been hanging over the Cincinnati Bengals’ franchise is what the team will do with Tee Higgins. Already playing under the franchise tag this season, the star receiver will once again become a free agent this offseason.

While the Bengals could theoretically tag him for one more season, Cincinnati is not expected to allocate so much money to one position group, especially since Ja’Marr Chase will be looking to reset the market as the highest-paid receiver.

So, it’s not exactly shocking to see one NFL insider, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, predicting that there’s no way Higgins returns to the Bengals for another season in 2025.

“There’s little to no chance Higgins is in Cincinnati beyond 2024. People I’ve talked to feel pretty strongly about that, barring a major surprise. A second franchise tag would cost the Bengals around $26.2 million on a one-year rental. Higgins wanted out of Cincinnati last offseason, and the Bengals will likely allocate resources for a Chase contract. Higgins will have a strong market because of the number of receiver-needy teams and Higgins’ WR1 traits.” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Tee Higgins

Higgins will be the best receiver available in a world where having a game-breaking playmaker can transform an average offense into a great one. For teams with extra cap space who need another pass catcher, but either doesn’t want to risk missing out on their top draft target or doesn’t have the patience to wait for potential to turn into production, signing Higgins will be a very attractive option this offseason.

