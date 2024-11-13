1 bold prediction for every game in NFL Week 11, including what happens with the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills

Credit: Jamie Germano/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

It's already NFL Week 11, and that means we have 14 more matchups to preview. Like last week's NFL schedule, four teams are on a bye. Yet, with all 28 other teams in action, there's plenty to look forward to. Below, we dive into one bold prediction for each game on the Week 11 NFL schedule.

Saquon Barkley rushes for 200 yards in Eagles win over Commanders

One of the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year frontrunners, Saquon Barkley is having an incredible season with the Philadelphia Eagles. While he's coming off his second-lowest yardage total last Sunday (66 yards), he's on pace to have 1,871 rushing yards this season. A big 200-yard rushing game against the Commanders' 29th-ranked rushing defense would put him on track for a 2,000-yard season. We wouldn't put anything past the guy who introduced the reverse hurdle to the NFL.

Caleb Williams racks up 5 TD in Bears win over Packers

As much hype as Caleb Williams has generated, the actual results have been less than desirable. Some players have reportedly even requested a QB change to former undrafted signee Tyson Bagent, yet the Bears have swapped offensive coordinators. Can it lead to the best game yet from the No. 1 pick? For what it's worth, Williams did have four passing touchdowns against Jacksonville, but he's yet to score a rushing touchdown. Chicago's QB might need five touchdowns just to beat the Packers, but if the Bears want to make a run, this is the week to show some fight.

Jaguars get shocking win over Lions

Aside from the 9-0 Kansas City Chiefs, the Detroit Lions are the NFL's hottest team, winning seven games in a row. But they nearly lost last week after falling behind 23-7 in the second quarter. The Jaguars aren't as good as the Texans but they're definitely more desperate. Jacksonville nearly pulled off an upset last week despite being down to their backup quarterback, but their playmakers were ready to go off.

Justin Jefferson records first 150-yard game of season in Vikings win over Titans

Justin Jefferson was leading the NFL in receiving yards until Ja'Marr Chase's monstrous 264-yard game in Week 10. Now the game's greatest receiver trails his former LSU teammate by exactly 150 yards, but the Bengals wideout has played another game with Cincinnati not having a bye until Week 12. The Titans have a top-five pass-defense, but Jefferson won't be denied after having a season-low 48 receiving yards in last week's five-point win.

Dolphins score 40 points in win over Raiders

Tua Tagoavailoa has been back for three games, and the Dolphins have topped 22 points in each of them despite having 20 points just once in their previous six games. Miami's offense is just getting started and a matchup against the NFL's third-worst defense is just what they need to have their first 40-point game of the season.

Drake Maye records first 300-yard game in Patriots win over Rams

Drake Maye has breathed some life into the Patriots' offense, winning two of his four starts. But the Patriots have only topped 20 points with him once, and the No. 3 pick still doesn't have a 300-yard game despite coming close (276 yards against Jacksonville). The Patriots can expect the Rams' best as they look to climb back into the playoff picture, but this New England team is playing with newfound confidence with Maye under center. It's an ideal matchup, as Los Angeles has the NFL's fourth-worst passing defense, allowing 7.0 YPA. Can Maye have a new career-high in passing yards? We think so.

Nick Chubb gets season-high 110 rushing yards in Browns win over Saints

The Cleveland Browns were missing several offensive linemen and Nick Chubb to start the season, leading to an atrocious offensive display. But their four-time Pro Bowl running back is preparing for his fourth game of the season. Yet, he still hasn't done well, averaging 2.7 YPA without topping 52 yards in a single game. That could change against New Orleans, who allows 5.1 YPA, the second-worst mark in the NFL. It could even lead to Chubb's first 100-yard game since Week 1 of the 2023 season.

Aaron Rodgers has first 300-yard game of Jets career in win over Colts

Despite all the fanfare surrounding Aaron Rodgers touching down in New York with the Jets, he's leading the NFL's 26th-ranked scoring offense. At 3-7, New York's playoff hopes have burned up like jet fuel. Coming off an embarrassing 31-6 loss, Rodgers will be eager to show he's still fully capable of leading a sharp turnaround. It could even happen in the form of his first 300-yard game as a member of the Jets.

Mike Tomlin forces three Lamar Jackson turnovers in Steelers win over Ravens

Mike Tomlin showed his respect for Lamar Jackson ahead of this week's matchup, recognizing the two-time NFL MVP as an elite talent. But there's a reason Coach Tomlin is one of the highest-paid coaches in the NFL. In fact, Jackson has played the Steelers four times in his career, and he's never finished the game without a turnover. With ten takeaways in four starts against the Ravens QB, we like the Steelers to force Jackson into committing three turnovers on Sunday.

Bo Nix gets 4 TD in Broncos win over Falcons

Despite being the last one taken in the first round, Bo Nix is quietly putting together one of the best seasons among his rookie peers in 2024. Averaging the fifth-fewest YPA in the NFL, Nix isn't taking many chances, but he's also not committing many turnovers, with just six giveaways in ten starts. So far, his best game involved a three passing TD + one rushing score against Carolina. But Atlanta generates the NFL's fewest sacks which could buy Nix more time to find his open receivers for a few touchdowns, and we can't ever count him out to score as a rusher either.

Christian McCaffrey racks up 125 yards in 49ers win over Seahawks

Christian McCaffrey made his long-awaited return in last week's 23-20 win over the Buccaneers. Playing in a close game, the 49ers turned to Run CMC for 19 touches, where he generated 39 rushing yards and 68 more as a receiver. The 49ers would like to see more than 3.0 YPC, but he should be closer to 100% on Sunday against Seattle, which could lead to his first 100-yard rushing game of the season.

Bills beat Chiefs by 10+ points

No one can beat the Kansas City Chiefs. The Denver Broncos came the closest, before beating themselves by allowing a blocked kick as the game clock expired. But the Buffalo Bills are a lot better than a Broncos team that ranks 22nd in scoring. Plus, Buffalo has a chip on their shoulders from losing in the AFC Divisional game in January. If there's one game that's been circled on Buffalo's schedule that came out, it's this one. The Bills could not only beat the Chiefs but defeat them by ten or more points.

Cincinnati defense forces three turnovers in Bengals win over Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers have the NFL's best defense, which could make this matchup between two former first-round quarterbacks turn into a defensive battle. If so, the Bengals will have to try winning the turnover battle, because they're not the overall better unit. Yet, with NFL sack leader Trey Hendrickson creating pressure off the edge, Justin Herbert could be forced into a few bad decisions.

Mike McCarthy’s Cowboys pull off upset win over Texans

