NFL Week 11 predictions: Projecting every game on the Week 11 NFL schedule, including Commanders vs Eagles

Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images

The NFL Week 11 schedule has arrived and it promises to be a fantastic slate of action, with matchups between the Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers. Those are just a few of the matchups we’ll be projecting in our NFL Week 11 predictions. With one of the best games on Thursday night, let’s immediately dive into our projections.

Washington Commanders 31, Philadelphia Eagles 28

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

NFL Week 11 kicks off with easily the best game on the slate, an NFC East duel between the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles. Washington is coming off a loss, though it did face much better competition against the Pittsburgh Steelers than Philadelphia got against Dallas. While both defenses have played pretty well this season, the offensive firepower for both teams will dictate this game. It will likely come down to the final possessions, but we've got Jayden Daniels delivering MVP-caliber play in a statement win.

Green Bay Packers 27, Chicago Bears 21

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Green Bay Packers are coming off a much-needed bye, which provided Jordan Love and several key defenders some time to get healthy. Meanwhile, the Chicago Bears are coming off an embarrassing loss to the New England Patriots. While rivalry games can always deliver a surprise, the Bears coaching staff can't get this team prepared to play and that will likely cost them on Sunday. On the bright side for Chicago sports fans, this loss would mean the team is one week closer to firing Matt Eberflus.

Detroit Lions 31, Jacksonville Jaguars 13

Credit: Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The only thing Dan Campbell loves more than his players and winning, it’s having a reason to motivate the locker room. Sunday’s first-half performance against the Houston Texans provided plenty of teaching tape for Detroit and if you thought the team’s second-half performance against the Texans was impressive, wait until you see what they do against Mac Jones and a Jacksonville Jaguars team that is counting down the seconds until the season is over.

Minnesota Vikings 23, Tennessee Titans 13

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The bad news for the Minnesota Vikings is that quarterback Sam Darnold has seemingly fallen back to earth, becoming the mistake-prone quarterback that haunted his coaching staff. Fortunately for Minnesota, the rest of this Vikings roster is very good and the upcoming NFL schedule for this team is very friendly even with poor quarterback play. The Tennessee Titans defense might make this a relatively low-scoring game, but Brian Flores and this Vikings defense will eat Will Levis alive.

Miami Dolphins 27, Las Vegas Raiders 17

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

On one side of the field you have a Las Vegas Raiders team with arguably the worst offense in the NFL with a locker room that has seemingly turned on the very head coach it demanded to have the job. Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins are trying to save a lost season and at least find something positive to build from in the weeks to come. Oh, the Dolphins offensive firepower is also more than enough to exploit the Raiders defense both on the ground and through the air.

Los Angeles Rams 27, New England Patriots 17

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots' Week 10 win over the Chicago Bears is an example of how bad coaching and an equally woeful offensive line can completely derail an offense against a bottom-5 defense. Needless to say, the Los Angeles Rams don't have those problems whatsoever. Expect Los Angeles to make Kyren Williams a focal point in this game, chewing up the clock and easily dispatching the Patriots.

Cleveland Browns 23, New Orleans Saints 20

Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The New Orleans Saints played surprisingly well in Week 10, but it’s important to remember they had extra motivation with a new head coach and a matchup against their hated rival. While there’s a slight confidence boost coming out of the gain, the biggest emotional boost is lost. All of this is to say, these are two very bad football teams and this won’t be a pretty Week 11 matchup. We’ll bet on the Cleveland Browns defense and running back Nick Chubb to win this one, barely.

New York Jets 27, Indianapolis Colts 20

Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

There will be plenty of other good games on the Week 11 NFL schedule to watch, you can skip this one. Losses on Sunday effectively ended the seasons of the New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts. Joe Flacco has proven he isn't a better option than Anthony Richardson, which means the Colts won't be able to take advantage of a shaky Jets defense. Aaron Rodgers might do just enough to beat a very bad team, but this game feels meaningless.

Baltimore Ravens 30, Pittsburgh Steelers 24

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Inject this game into our veins. We might be overlooking the Pittsburgh Steelers defense a bit here, especially given their history against Lamar Jackson. However, this new-look Baltimore Ravens offense feasted on an elite defense (Denver Broncos) just a few weeks ago and has the personnel to create explosive plays. With that said, T.J. Watt is a game-wrecker and he'll probably kill a few Ravens' drives single-handedly. Plus, with the way Russell Wilson and George Pickens are playing, Pittsburgh can keep this one tight even if it's high-scoring. Ultimately, we just think the Ravens are the better team with the superior quarterback.

Denver Broncos 28, Atlanta Falcons 24

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

While there’s always a chance that heartbreaking loss to the Kansas City Chiefs carries over into Week 11 for the Denver Broncos, we tend to believe Sean Payton and rookie quarterback Bo Nix will be well-prepared for this matchup. The Atlanta Falcons can’t rush the passer whatsoever and if you’re going to give Payton’s quarterback time to throw, it’s going to cost you.

San Francisco 49ers 31, Seattle Seahawks 21

Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

The San Francisco 49ers aren't nearly as good as anyone expected to be this season, but they match up very well against the Seattle Seahawks. Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason can take full advantage of this Seahawks run defense, while George Kittle and Deebo Samuel eat up open space over the middle of the field. On the other side of the ball, San Francisco's defense shouldn't have much trouble creating havoc in Seattle's backfield.

Buffalo Bills 27, Kansas City Chiefs 24

Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Our NFL Week 11 predictions have the Kansas City Chiefs suffering their first loss of the season. One issue for Kansas City is that its pass defense has taken a step back following the season-ending injury to Jaylen Watson, making this an easier matchup for Josh Allen. Buffalo also has the defense to make sure this game stays close, setting up a game-deciding field goal that hands Kansas City its first loss. As always, though, a rematch in the playoffs could be a very different story.

Cincinnati Bengals 27, Los Angeles Chargers 20

Credit: Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's now or never for the Cincinnati Bengals. This game won't be a shootout, as the Los Angeles Chargers have fielded one of the best defenses in football this season. Where Cincinnati could get in trouble is if Los Angeles starts dicing up this defense, eating up the clock with a very effective ground game all while Justin Herbert makes a few big throws downfield. We'll give the slight edge to the Bengals in a must-win situation, but this is betting entirely on Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase.

Houston Texans 27, Dallas Cowboys 10

Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images