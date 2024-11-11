fbpx

Week 11 fantasy rankings: Best fantasy QB, RB, WR, TEs this week

Updated:
Week 11 fantasy rankings


The first 10 weeks of the 2024 NFL season are in the books, meaning we’re in the heart of the NFL bye week schedule with fantasy football playoff races heating up. Our Week 11 fantasy rankings will take you through each position, highlighting the best fantasy football players at each position to start this week.

Looking ahead to Week 10, there are four NFL teams on bye. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Baker Mayfield and Cade Otton, New York Giants (Malik Nabers and Tyrone Tracy Jr), Arizona Cardinals (Kyler Murray, James Conner, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Trey McBride) and Carolina Panthers (Chuba Hubbard) are on bye.

With that information in mind, let’s dive into our Week 11 fantasy rankings. As always, stay tuned for updates on Monday and Tuesday afternoon with detailed analysis of matchups.

Week 11 fantasy QB rankings



RANKPLAYEROPPONENT
1Jalen Hurtsvs Washington Commanders
2Lamar Jackson@ Pittsburgh Steelers
3Joe Burrow@ Los Angeles Chargers
4Jayden Daniels@ Philadelphia Eagles
5Josh Allenvs Kansas City Chiefs
6Jared Goffvs Jacksonville Jaguars
7Brock Purdyvs Seattle Seahawks
8Matthew Stafford@ New England Patriots
9Patrick Mahomes@ Buffalo Bills
10Jordan Love@ Chicago Bears
11Tua Tagovailoavs Las Vegas Raiders
12Aaron Rodgersvs Indianapolis Colts
13Kirk Cousins@ Denver Broncos
14C.J. Stroud@ Dallas Cowboys
15Justin Herbertvs Cincinnati Bengals
16Bo Nixvs Atlanta Falcons
17Drake Mayevs Los Angeles Rams
18Geno Smith@ San Francisco 49ers
19Russell Wilsonvs Baltimore Ravens
20Caleb Williamsvs Green Bay Packers
Week 11 fantasy rankings are based on 0.5 PPR ESPN fantasy scoring settings

Check back on Monday afternoon for updates to our Week 11 fantasy rankings, providing NFL stats and matchup analysis on the best fantasy quarterbacks this week.

Week 11 fantasy RB rankings



RANKPLAYEROPPONENT
1Saquon Barkleyvs Washington Commanders
2Christian McCaffreyvs Seattle Seahawks
3Kyren Williams@ New England Patriots
4Derrick Henry@ Pittsburgh Steelers
5Jahmyr Gibbsvs Jacksonville Jaguars
6Bijan Robinson@ Denver Broncos
7Joe Mixon@ Dallas Cowboys
8Breece Hallvs Indianapolis Colts
9De’Von Achanevs Las Vegas Raiders
10Kenneth Walker III@ San Francisco 49ers
11Josh Jacobs@ Chicago Bears
12Jonathan Taylor@ New York Jets
13David Montgomeryvs Jacksonville Jaguars
14Alvin kamaraAlvin Kamara
15Chase Brown@ Los Angeles Chargers
16James Cookvs Kansas City Chiefs
17Tony Pollardvs Minnesota Vikings
18Aaron Jones@ Tennessee Titans
19D’Andre Swiftvs Green Bay Packers
20Brian Robinson Jr@ Philadelphia Eagles
21Najee Harrisvs Baltimore Ravens
22J.K. Dobbinsvs Cincinnati Bengals
23Nick Chubb@ New Orleans Saints
24Kareem Hunt@ Buffalo Bills
25Rhamondre Stevensonvs Los Angeles Chargers
26Tank Bigsby@ Detroit Lions
27Javonte Williamsvs Atlanta Falcons
28Alexander Mattison@ Miami Dolphins
29Travis Etienne@ Detroit Lions
30Rico Dowdlevs Houston Texans


Check back on Tuesday for our updated Weel 11 fantasy RB rankings, evaluating the matchups and stats for the best fantasy running backs this week.

Week 11 fantasy WR rankings



RANKPLAYEROPPONENT
1Justin Jefferson@ Tennessee Titans
2Nico Collins@ Dallas Cowboys
3A.J. Brownvs Washington Commanders
4Ja’Marr Chase@ Los Angeles Chargers
5Cooper Kupp@ New England Patriots
6Puka Nacua@ New England Patriots
7CeeDee Lambvs Houston Texans
8Deebo Samuelvs Seattle Seahawks
9Amon-Ra St. Brownvs Jacksonville Jaguars
10Tyreek Hillvs Las Vegas Raiders
11DK Metcalf@ San Francisco 49ers
12Terry McLaurin@ Philadelphia Eagles
13Garrett Wilson@ Pittsburgh Steelers
14Drake London@ Denver Broncos
15Jayden Reed@ Chicago Bears
16George Pickensvs Baltimore Ravens
17Tee Higgins@ Los Angeles Chargers
18Brian Thomas Jr@ Detroit Lions
19Zay Flowers@ Pittsburgh Steelers
20Davante Adams@ Pittsburgh Steelers
21DeVonta Smithvs Washington Commanders
22Darnell Mooney@ Denver Broncos
23Amari Coopervs Kansas City Chiefs
24Jameson Williamsvs Jacksonville Jaguars
25DeAndre Hopkins@ Buffalo Bills
26Jaxon Smith-Njigba@ San Francisco 49ers
27Jaylen Waddle@ Las Vegas Raiders
28Romeo Doubs@ Chicago Bears
29Ladd McConkeyvs Cincinnati Bengals
30Josh Downs@ New York Jets


Week 11 fantasy rankings: Best fantasy tight ends this week

Week 11 fantasy TE rankings

RANKPLAYEROPPONENT
1George Kittlevs Seattle Seahawks
2Brock Bowers@ Miami Dolphins
3Travis Kelce@ Buffalo Bills
4Jake Fergusonvs Houston Texans
5T.J. Hockenson@ Tennessee Titans
6Tucker Kraft@ Chicago Bears
7Kyle Pitts@ Denver Broncos
8Evan Engram@ Detroit Lions
9Hunter Henryvs Los Angeles Rams
10Dalton Kincaidvs Kansas City Chiefs
11Dallas Goedertvs Washington Commanders
12Mark Andrews@ Pittsburgh Steelers
13David Njoku@ New Orleans Saints
14Pat Freiermuthvs Baltimore Ravens
15Cole Kmetvs Green Bay Packers
16Sam LaPortavs Jacksonville Jaguars
17Taysom Hillvs Cleveland Browns
18Mike Gesicki@ Los Angeles Chargers
19Dalton Schultz@ Dallas Cowboys
20Zach Ertz@ Philadelphia Eagles


Matchup analysis and NFL stats to know for the best fantasy tight ends this week will be added tou our Week 11 fantasy rankings on Monday afternoon.

Additional Week 11 fantasy rankings

