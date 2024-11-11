Week 11 fantasy rankings: Best fantasy QB, RB, WR, TEs this week

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The first 10 weeks of the 2024 NFL season are in the books, meaning we’re in the heart of the NFL bye week schedule with fantasy football playoff races heating up. Our Week 11 fantasy rankings will take you through each position, highlighting the best fantasy football players at each position to start this week.

Looking ahead to Week 10, there are four NFL teams on bye. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Baker Mayfield and Cade Otton, New York Giants (Malik Nabers and Tyrone Tracy Jr), Arizona Cardinals (Kyler Murray, James Conner, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Trey McBride) and Carolina Panthers (Chuba Hubbard) are on bye.

With that information in mind, let’s dive into our Week 11 fantasy rankings. As always, stay tuned for updates on Monday and Tuesday afternoon with detailed analysis of matchups.

Week 11 fantasy QB rankings

RANK PLAYER OPPONENT 1 Jalen Hurts vs Washington Commanders 2 Lamar Jackson @ Pittsburgh Steelers 3 Joe Burrow @ Los Angeles Chargers 4 Jayden Daniels @ Philadelphia Eagles 5 Josh Allen vs Kansas City Chiefs 6 Jared Goff vs Jacksonville Jaguars 7 Brock Purdy vs Seattle Seahawks 8 Matthew Stafford @ New England Patriots 9 Patrick Mahomes @ Buffalo Bills 10 Jordan Love @ Chicago Bears 11 Tua Tagovailoa vs Las Vegas Raiders 12 Aaron Rodgers vs Indianapolis Colts 13 Kirk Cousins @ Denver Broncos 14 C.J. Stroud @ Dallas Cowboys 15 Justin Herbert vs Cincinnati Bengals 16 Bo Nix vs Atlanta Falcons 17 Drake Maye vs Los Angeles Rams 18 Geno Smith @ San Francisco 49ers 19 Russell Wilson vs Baltimore Ravens 20 Caleb Williams vs Green Bay Packers Week 11 fantasy rankings are based on 0.5 PPR ESPN fantasy scoring settings

Week 11 fantasy RB rankings

RANK PLAYER OPPONENT 1 Saquon Barkley vs Washington Commanders 2 Christian McCaffrey vs Seattle Seahawks 3 Kyren Williams @ New England Patriots 4 Derrick Henry @ Pittsburgh Steelers 5 Jahmyr Gibbs vs Jacksonville Jaguars 6 Bijan Robinson @ Denver Broncos 7 Joe Mixon @ Dallas Cowboys 8 Breece Hall vs Indianapolis Colts 9 De’Von Achane vs Las Vegas Raiders 10 Kenneth Walker III @ San Francisco 49ers 11 Josh Jacobs @ Chicago Bears 12 Jonathan Taylor @ New York Jets 13 David Montgomery vs Jacksonville Jaguars 14 Alvin kamara Alvin Kamara 15 Chase Brown @ Los Angeles Chargers 16 James Cook vs Kansas City Chiefs 17 Tony Pollard vs Minnesota Vikings 18 Aaron Jones @ Tennessee Titans 19 D’Andre Swift vs Green Bay Packers 20 Brian Robinson Jr @ Philadelphia Eagles 21 Najee Harris vs Baltimore Ravens 22 J.K. Dobbins vs Cincinnati Bengals 23 Nick Chubb @ New Orleans Saints 24 Kareem Hunt @ Buffalo Bills 25 Rhamondre Stevenson vs Los Angeles Chargers 26 Tank Bigsby @ Detroit Lions 27 Javonte Williams vs Atlanta Falcons 28 Alexander Mattison @ Miami Dolphins 29 Travis Etienne @ Detroit Lions 30 Rico Dowdle vs Houston Texans Week 11 fantasy rankings are based on 0.5 PPR ESPN fantasy scoring settings

Week 11 fantasy WR rankings

RANK PLAYER OPPONENT 1 Justin Jefferson @ Tennessee Titans 2 Nico Collins @ Dallas Cowboys 3 A.J. Brown vs Washington Commanders 4 Ja’Marr Chase @ Los Angeles Chargers 5 Cooper Kupp @ New England Patriots 6 Puka Nacua @ New England Patriots 7 CeeDee Lamb vs Houston Texans 8 Deebo Samuel vs Seattle Seahawks 9 Amon-Ra St. Brown vs Jacksonville Jaguars 10 Tyreek Hill vs Las Vegas Raiders 11 DK Metcalf @ San Francisco 49ers 12 Terry McLaurin @ Philadelphia Eagles 13 Garrett Wilson @ Pittsburgh Steelers 14 Drake London @ Denver Broncos 15 Jayden Reed @ Chicago Bears 16 George Pickens vs Baltimore Ravens 17 Tee Higgins @ Los Angeles Chargers 18 Brian Thomas Jr @ Detroit Lions 19 Zay Flowers @ Pittsburgh Steelers 20 Davante Adams @ Pittsburgh Steelers 21 DeVonta Smith vs Washington Commanders 22 Darnell Mooney @ Denver Broncos 23 Amari Cooper vs Kansas City Chiefs 24 Jameson Williams vs Jacksonville Jaguars 25 DeAndre Hopkins @ Buffalo Bills 26 Jaxon Smith-Njigba @ San Francisco 49ers 27 Jaylen Waddle @ Las Vegas Raiders 28 Romeo Doubs @ Chicago Bears 29 Ladd McConkey vs Cincinnati Bengals 30 Josh Downs @ New York Jets Week 11 fantasy rankings are based on 0.5 PPR ESPN fantasy scoring settings

Week 11 fantasy rankings: Best fantasy tight ends this week

RANK PLAYER OPPONENT 1 George Kittle vs Seattle Seahawks 2 Brock Bowers @ Miami Dolphins 3 Travis Kelce @ Buffalo Bills 4 Jake Ferguson vs Houston Texans 5 T.J. Hockenson @ Tennessee Titans 6 Tucker Kraft @ Chicago Bears 7 Kyle Pitts @ Denver Broncos 8 Evan Engram @ Detroit Lions 9 Hunter Henry vs Los Angeles Rams 10 Dalton Kincaid vs Kansas City Chiefs 11 Dallas Goedert vs Washington Commanders 12 Mark Andrews @ Pittsburgh Steelers 13 David Njoku @ New Orleans Saints 14 Pat Freiermuth vs Baltimore Ravens 15 Cole Kmet vs Green Bay Packers 16 Sam LaPorta vs Jacksonville Jaguars 17 Taysom Hill vs Cleveland Browns 18 Mike Gesicki @ Los Angeles Chargers 19 Dalton Schultz @ Dallas Cowboys 20 Zach Ertz @ Philadelphia Eagles Week 11 fantasy rankings are based on 0.5 PPR ESPN fantasy scoring settings

Additional Week 11 fantasy rankings