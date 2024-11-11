Week 11 fantasy rankings: Best fantasy QB, RB, WR, TEs this week

The first 10 weeks of the 2024 NFL season are in the books, meaning we’re in the heart of the NFL bye week schedule with fantasy football playoff races heating up. Our Week 11 fantasy rankings will take you through each position, highlighting the best fantasy football players at each position to start this week.
Looking ahead to Week 10, there are four NFL teams on bye. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Baker Mayfield and Cade Otton, New York Giants (Malik Nabers and Tyrone Tracy Jr), Arizona Cardinals (Kyler Murray, James Conner, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Trey McBride) and Carolina Panthers (Chuba Hubbard) are on bye.
With that information in mind, let’s dive into our Week 11 fantasy rankings. As always, stay tuned for updates on Monday and Tuesday afternoon with detailed analysis of matchups.
Week 11 fantasy QB rankings
|RANK
|PLAYER
|OPPONENT
|1
|Jalen Hurts
|vs Washington Commanders
|2
|Lamar Jackson
|@ Pittsburgh Steelers
|3
|Joe Burrow
|@ Los Angeles Chargers
|4
|Jayden Daniels
|@ Philadelphia Eagles
|5
|Josh Allen
|vs Kansas City Chiefs
|6
|Jared Goff
|vs Jacksonville Jaguars
|7
|Brock Purdy
|vs Seattle Seahawks
|8
|Matthew Stafford
|@ New England Patriots
|9
|Patrick Mahomes
|@ Buffalo Bills
|10
|Jordan Love
|@ Chicago Bears
|11
|Tua Tagovailoa
|vs Las Vegas Raiders
|12
|Aaron Rodgers
|vs Indianapolis Colts
|13
|Kirk Cousins
|@ Denver Broncos
|14
|C.J. Stroud
|@ Dallas Cowboys
|15
|Justin Herbert
|vs Cincinnati Bengals
|16
|Bo Nix
|vs Atlanta Falcons
|17
|Drake Maye
|vs Los Angeles Rams
|18
|Geno Smith
|@ San Francisco 49ers
|19
|Russell Wilson
|vs Baltimore Ravens
|20
|Caleb Williams
|vs Green Bay Packers
Check back on Monday afternoon for updates to our Week 11 fantasy rankings, providing NFL stats and matchup analysis on the best fantasy quarterbacks this week.
Week 11 fantasy RB rankings
|RANK
|PLAYER
|OPPONENT
|1
|Saquon Barkley
|vs Washington Commanders
|2
|Christian McCaffrey
|vs Seattle Seahawks
|3
|Kyren Williams
|@ New England Patriots
|4
|Derrick Henry
|@ Pittsburgh Steelers
|5
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|vs Jacksonville Jaguars
|6
|Bijan Robinson
|@ Denver Broncos
|7
|Joe Mixon
|@ Dallas Cowboys
|8
|Breece Hall
|vs Indianapolis Colts
|9
|De’Von Achane
|vs Las Vegas Raiders
|10
|Kenneth Walker III
|@ San Francisco 49ers
|11
|Josh Jacobs
|@ Chicago Bears
|12
|Jonathan Taylor
|@ New York Jets
|13
|David Montgomery
|vs Jacksonville Jaguars
|14
|Alvin Kamara
|15
|Chase Brown
|@ Los Angeles Chargers
|16
|James Cook
|vs Kansas City Chiefs
|17
|Tony Pollard
|vs Minnesota Vikings
|18
|Aaron Jones
|@ Tennessee Titans
|19
|D’Andre Swift
|vs Green Bay Packers
|20
|Brian Robinson Jr
|@ Philadelphia Eagles
|21
|Najee Harris
|vs Baltimore Ravens
|22
|J.K. Dobbins
|vs Cincinnati Bengals
|23
|Nick Chubb
|@ New Orleans Saints
|24
|Kareem Hunt
|@ Buffalo Bills
|25
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|vs Los Angeles Chargers
|26
|Tank Bigsby
|@ Detroit Lions
|27
|Javonte Williams
|vs Atlanta Falcons
|28
|Alexander Mattison
|@ Miami Dolphins
|29
|Travis Etienne
|@ Detroit Lions
|30
|Rico Dowdle
|vs Houston Texans
Check back on Tuesday for our updated Weel 11 fantasy RB rankings, evaluating the matchups and stats for the best fantasy running backs this week.
Week 11 fantasy WR rankings
|RANK
|PLAYER
|OPPONENT
|1
|Justin Jefferson
|@ Tennessee Titans
|2
|Nico Collins
|@ Dallas Cowboys
|3
|A.J. Brown
|vs Washington Commanders
|4
|Ja’Marr Chase
|@ Los Angeles Chargers
|5
|Cooper Kupp
|@ New England Patriots
|6
|Puka Nacua
|@ New England Patriots
|7
|CeeDee Lamb
|vs Houston Texans
|8
|Deebo Samuel
|vs Seattle Seahawks
|9
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|vs Jacksonville Jaguars
|10
|Tyreek Hill
|vs Las Vegas Raiders
|11
|DK Metcalf
|@ San Francisco 49ers
|12
|Terry McLaurin
|@ Philadelphia Eagles
|13
|Garrett Wilson
|@ Pittsburgh Steelers
|14
|Drake London
|@ Denver Broncos
|15
|Jayden Reed
|@ Chicago Bears
|16
|George Pickens
|vs Baltimore Ravens
|17
|Tee Higgins
|@ Los Angeles Chargers
|18
|Brian Thomas Jr
|@ Detroit Lions
|19
|Zay Flowers
|@ Pittsburgh Steelers
|20
|Davante Adams
|@ Pittsburgh Steelers
|21
|DeVonta Smith
|vs Washington Commanders
|22
|Darnell Mooney
|@ Denver Broncos
|23
|Amari Cooper
|vs Kansas City Chiefs
|24
|Jameson Williams
|vs Jacksonville Jaguars
|25
|DeAndre Hopkins
|@ Buffalo Bills
|26
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|@ San Francisco 49ers
|27
|Jaylen Waddle
|@ Las Vegas Raiders
|28
|Romeo Doubs
|@ Chicago Bears
|29
|Ladd McConkey
|vs Cincinnati Bengals
|30
|Josh Downs
|@ New York Jets
Week 11 fantasy rankings: Best fantasy tight ends this week
|RANK
|PLAYER
|OPPONENT
|1
|George Kittle
|vs Seattle Seahawks
|2
|Brock Bowers
|@ Miami Dolphins
|3
|Travis Kelce
|@ Buffalo Bills
|4
|Jake Ferguson
|vs Houston Texans
|5
|T.J. Hockenson
|@ Tennessee Titans
|6
|Tucker Kraft
|@ Chicago Bears
|7
|Kyle Pitts
|@ Denver Broncos
|8
|Evan Engram
|@ Detroit Lions
|9
|Hunter Henry
|vs Los Angeles Rams
|10
|Dalton Kincaid
|vs Kansas City Chiefs
|11
|Dallas Goedert
|vs Washington Commanders
|12
|Mark Andrews
|@ Pittsburgh Steelers
|13
|David Njoku
|@ New Orleans Saints
|14
|Pat Freiermuth
|vs Baltimore Ravens
|15
|Cole Kmet
|vs Green Bay Packers
|16
|Sam LaPorta
|vs Jacksonville Jaguars
|17
|Taysom Hill
|vs Cleveland Browns
|18
|Mike Gesicki
|@ Los Angeles Chargers
|19
|Dalton Schultz
|@ Dallas Cowboys
|20
|Zach Ertz
|@ Philadelphia Eagles
Matchup analysis and NFL stats to know for the best fantasy tight ends this week will be added tou our Week 11 fantasy rankings on Monday afternoon.